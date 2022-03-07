The start of the NFL free agent period begins on Wednesday, March 16, so we'll soon start to see changes to rosters, depth charts and, of course, fantasy football values.

With that in mind, I’ll be covering all four of the major fantasy positions and list the top available players, including their best fantasy fits. I started things off with quarterbacks and running backs, so now let's move on to the deepest position among free agents, the wide receivers. The list includes several big-name fantasy stars whose decision to stay with their current team or make a change would have big implications.

Let's take a look at who could be on the move.

1. Davante Adams

Adams has solidified himself as one of the two top wide receivers in fantasy football, but that status could be in jeopardy if he leaves the Packers. His best fantasy landing spot would be to remain in Green Bay, but that also assumes the team can retain NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. I would expect Adams to be tagged by Green Bay, though he could also be tied to Rodgers if the Packers decide to trade him during the offseason.

Best fantasy spots: Broncos, Colts, Jaguars, Packers, Raiders

2. Chris Godwin

Last season, Godwin ranked 15th in fantasy points among wide receivers, but he was seventh in points per game average. He missed the last three games after suffering a torn ACL last in the campaign, so his status for the start of next season could be a bit cloudy. Still, he's just 26 years old and will garner major consideration on the market (if the Buccaneers do not tag him). Godwin will likely be a high No. 2 fantasy wideout.

Best fantasy spots: Bears, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Patriots, Steelers

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

3. Mike Williams

Williams is coming off a career-best fantasy campaign, posting 76 catches, 1,146 yards, nine touchdowns and nearly 250 points. The level of production will no doubt tempt the Chargers to use the franchise tag to keep him for 2022, which has been reported in recent weeks. That would likely be his best fantasy spot too, as catching passes from superstar quarterback Justin Herbert in a high-scoring offense is super appealing.

Best fantasy spots: Chargers. Colts, Falcons, Jaguars, Raiders

4. Allen Robinson

Robinson is coming off a disastrous fantasy season, finishing in a tie for 80th in points among wide receivers. That came after he had two consecutive top-10 finishes as the No. 1 wideout in Chicago. Still a young player at the age of 27 (he’ll be 28 in August), Robinson could have a fantasy comeback season in 2022 if he lands with the right team. I'd love to see him end up as the top option in the Patriots' passing game.

Best fantasy spots: Browns, Eagles, Falcons, Patriots, Raiders

5. Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. had a bit of a fantasy rebirth in Los Angeles, scoring five touchdowns and averaging nearly 11 fantasy points in eight regular-season games with the Rams. He did, unfortunately, tear his ACL in Super Bowl LVI—the same ACL he had repaired a few years ago. That could push his return date deep into the 2022 season (November has been used as a timetable). His best fantasy landing spot would be outside of L.A. since the team will have star Cooper Kupp, the return of Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Best fantasy spots: Chiefs, Raiders, Rams, Ravens, Saints

6. Michael Gallup

The reports that the Cowboys could release Amari Cooper means the team could push to retain Gallup. In that scenario, he would certainly see increased fantasy value as the No. 2 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb. However, Gallup did tear up his ACL late in the season, so his status for the start of 2022 could be in question. Still, if Cooper is off the team's roster, staying in Dallas would be his best fit from a fantasy football standpoint.

Best fantasy spot: Colts, Cowboys, Falcons, Patriots, Raiders

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster is coming off a limited statistical season, playing in just five games due to injuries. However, he has been a fantasy star in his career, and at 25, he'll be on the radar of many teams, including the Steelers. Their questions at quarterback are quite troublesome though, so signing with a team like the Chargers or Chiefs could be a far better scenario. Regardless, he’s likely to be seen as a No. 3/4 fantasy wideout in 2022.

Best fantasy spots: Chargers, Chiefs, Eagles, Raiders, Ravens

8. Christian Kirk

Kirk is coming off a career season, posting personal bests in catches, yards and fantasy points. He also played a full campaign for the first time in his NFL tenure. Reports from the NFL Scouting Combine suggest Kirk will have a very hot market, which makes a lot of sense since he’s a 25-year-old veteran who has proven to be a playmaker. Staying with the Cardinals, who could also lose A.J. Green, would also be a good option.

Best fantasy spots: Bills, Cardinals, Colts, Packers, Patriots

9. D.J. Chark

Chark missed all but four games last season due to an injured ankle, but he will be back at 100-percent entering his age 26 season. There should be plenty of teams interested in a young wideout with 4.3 speed who has a 1,000-yard campaign on his resume. The Patriots could be a good landing spot if he can come in and be their No. 1 wideout.

Best fantasy spot: Dolphins, Eagles, Jaguars, Jets, Patriots

10. Antonio Brown

Brown might be 33 years old, but he can still be a valuable asset for a team willing to deal with his off-the-field nonsense. He’s still a playmaker, which he proved in his time with the Buccaneers before his bizarre “breakup” in New Jersey, but no player in free agency will come with more baggage. Still, a few teams could roll the dice.

Best fantasy spot: Cardinals, Cowboys, Jaguars, Ravens, Packers

11. Will Fuller

12. Jakobi Meyers

13. Jamison Crowder

14. Russell Gage

15. Sammy Watkins

16. A.J. Green

17. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

18. Emmanuel Sanders

19. Braxton Berrios

20. T.Y. Hilton

Other notables: Zay Jones, Tre’Quan Smith, Zach Pascal, Albert Wilson, DeSean Jackson, Cedrick Wilson, Keelan Cole, Josh Reynolds, Isaiah McKenzie, Laquon Treadwell, James Washington, Deonte Harris, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

