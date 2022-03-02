2022 NFL Draft: Top Wide Receiver Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

The 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30) may not deliver splash receiver prospects, but the rookie production from recent classes is too good to ignore.

The latest game-breaking trend has been the impact of rookie wide receivers. A.J. Brown posted over 1,000 yards and nine total TDs in 2019. Justin Jefferson broke the mold with 1,400 receiving yards and seven TDs in 2020 and Ja’Marr Chase outdid them both with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 TDs in 2021. Identifying the next big thing can launch your team into the fantasy postseason.

The NFL Combine (March 1-7) will help us take a closer look at all the prospects, but most of what we need to know has already been played out on the field and put on tape.

It’s important to remember that most of the evaluation process comes from what we can see, what we can measure. There are always unknown factors of what a player has between his ears and what pounds inside his chest.

Ranking rookie wide receivers’ fantasy potential

1. George Pickens, Georgia

Height: 6’3”. Weight: 190.

Age: 20 (will turn 21 before 2022 season)

2021 stats: 5 receptions, 107 receiving yards (Torn ACL)

Dynasty ADP: 9.03, Pick 99 (WR47)

Rookie draft ADP: 1.08

Well-rounded gamer who can work the route tree and looks like one of the more complete receivers in this class. Great body positioning, excellent hands. Works well over the middle, can beat press coverage and positions himself well for the catch. Great short-area quickness. Looks like a student of the game with a savvy style of play. If he was fully healthy for all of last season, I’d probably put him first.

A torn ACL injury limited his 2021 season. Tries to do too much and shows a lot of emotion on the field. That passion seems to work for and against him at times.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Fantasy managers are too often caught up in a player’s measurables at this stage. The receivers that hold my attention are the ones who are just great at being a receiver: route-running, hands, body control, short area quickness, elusiveness, etc. Sometimes catching a ball boils down to who wants it more. Pickens, to me, has all of this in spades over the rest of this class.

Burning question: Is there enough on tape for evaluators to feel confident about Pickens’s upside?

Draft position: Late-first round

Best fantasy fit: Detroit Lions

Player comp: Davante Adams

2. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Height: 6’0”. Weight: 190.

Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)

2021 stats: 70 receptions, 1,058 receiving yards, 13 total TD

Dynasty ADP: 5.10, Pick 58 (WR26)

Rookie draft ADP: 1.03

Wilson really plucks the ball out of the air. Great hands, natural route runner. Can gain separation quickly. High points and shows special body control to close distance between himself and the ball. Long strider in the open field. Above-average speed and will surprise defenders with his physicality after the catch. Route running isn’t crisp and while better than average, still plenty of room for growth. Wasted movement with jukes that look sloppy at times. A bit thin and may measure up shorter and lighter at the combine.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: He will only get better during his rookie season and his well-rounded game is suited to be a fantasy starter from Day 1.

Burning question: What will he provide fantasy managers if drafted early on a bad team with a bad quarterback?

Draft position: Top 10

Best fantasy fit: New York Giants

Player comp: Amari Cooper

3. Drake London, USC

Height: 6’5”. Weight: 210.

Age: 20 (will turn 21 before 2022 season)

2021 stats: 88 receptions, 1,084 receiving yards, 7 receiving TD

Dynasty ADP: 6.04, Pick 64 (WR29)

Rookie draft ADP: 1.05

Next-level body control and ability to box out defenders downfield when going up for the ball. London looks to drag smaller corners on short to intermediate plays. Will dominate 50/50 balls. Sometimes he will be well-covered and leaves you thinking if he even needs to be open. Excellent hands and provides a huge catch radius for his quarterback. Feisty and fights for more after the catch. Has room to add more strength.

Lacking top-end speed and his route tree is limited. Needs a few too many steps to really get up to speed but he can fly. I need to see more over the middle but that may have been the play-calling. Limited as a run blocker. I worry about press coverage and handsy, physical corners neutralizing him.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Some quarterbacks are less inclined to throw to a covered receiver and that trust may take time to gel. I’m comfortable believing he could be a productive fantasy player if he adds more bulk to contest a defender inside the five-yard buffer.

Burning question: Will his limited short-area quickness show at the combine and cause his draft stock to drop?

Draft position: Mid-first round

Best fantasy fit: New York Jets

Player comp: Kenny Golladay

4. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Height: 6’3”. Weight: 225.

Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)

2021 stats: 66 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards, 12 total TD

Dynasty ADP: 4.10, Pick 46 (WR21)

Rookie draft ADP: 1.01

Elite speed, size and ability to separate for YAC provide the backdrop for what could be this year’s gem of a rookie receiver. Love when he gets going to a full stride and finds a second gear that few can match. Gets upfield in a hurry in tight spaces after the catch and doesn’t rely on jukes. Route running isn’t close yet and he’ll need to show some commitment to it since the Razorbacks didn’t ask much from him in this regard. Lacks suddenness in his movement. Lacking short area quickness.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Fantasy managers may believe he can be someone like DK Metcalf, but that’s asking too much. A lack of refinement as a receiver points to a wait-and-see approach in most standard 12-team leagues. I don’t believe he’ll be much more than a flex option in the first half of his rookie campaign.

Burning question: Is he just a special athlete? Can he match that with the dedication to become a more adept receiver?

Draft position: Late-first round

Best fantasy fit: Cleveland Browns

Player comp: D.J. Chark

5. Chris Olave, Ohio State

Height: 6’1”. Weight: 188.

Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)

2021 stats: 65 receptions, 936 receiving yards, 13 receiving TD

Dynasty ADP: 7.09, Pick 81 (WR40)

Rookie draft ADP: 1.08

At his best in short, tight spaces by using his agility and suddenness to find daylight. Route-running could be better and that could come with more pro reps. Thin frame is noticeable and will need to find creative ways to get off the line. Shifty style of play. Strong hands. Nimble when going up to high point a pass. Needs to show a better willingness to work over the middle. The Buckeyes frequently used him on short screens just to get the ball in his hands early, so he’ll need to prove himself over a full route tree.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Does many things well, but nothing necessarily jumps out to me beside his ability to make a defender miss after the catch. I’m not sure Olave is developed enough in the skills necessary before the ball is in his hands to have a Year 1 fantasy impact and his landing spot will dictate his opportunity, rather than his talent.

Burning question: Will evaluators see enough speed for a zone-blocking run game?

Draft position: Early second round

Best fantasy fit: New England Patriots

Player comp: Darius Slayton

6. Jameson Williams, Alabama

Height: 6’2”. Weight: 190.

Age: 20 (will turn 21 during 2022 season)

2021 stats: 79 receptions, 1,572 receiving yards, 15 receiving TD

Dynasty ADP: 7.04, Pick 76 (WR37)

Rookie draft ADP: 1.07

Take-the-top-off-the-defense speed. Will run past everyone on the field. Surprisingly developed route-running, although he seems limited to one quick cut to separate. Should be a Day 1 returner on special teams. Very limited route tree and a one-year wonder as he had to wait his turn with the Crimson Tide. Will need to grow in his ability to outwork and fight off the line.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Williams will need to be picked by a team with a quarterback that has a cannon for an arm. I don’t believe he is a true No. 1 WR as he would be a best fit as a No. 2. His reliance on the big play always makes for inconsistent fantasy production.

Burning question: Will his light frame hold up against disruptive, physical corners?

Draft position: Late-first round

Best fantasy fit: Las Vegas Raiders

Player comp: A taller DeSean Jackson

Best of the rest

7. David Bell, Purdue

8. John Metchie III, Alabama

9. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

10. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

11. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

12. Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

13. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

14. Justyn Ross, Clemson

15. Christian Watson, North Dakota State

