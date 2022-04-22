Skip to main content
Fantasy
Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP: Would You Bet That?
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dylan Bundy, Eric Hosmer Highlight Week 3 Pickups

The season is still early, but these players can help you win now.

We’re two weeks into the fantasy baseball season, and if you’re already looking to replace a player who has hit the IL, or you just want to keep your bench fresh, here are some players off to a strong start.

Dylan_Bundy

Dylan Bundy (SP), Twins
It’s a little bit hard to buy in after last season, and he won’t offer you a ton in terms of strikeouts, but so far Bundy has only allowed one earned run across 10.1 innings pitched, also logging two wins. His 89-mph fastball has yet to be hit this season, even though he’s thrown it 53 times. He’s worth a stash.

Hector Neris (RP), Astros
With Ryan Pressly headed to the IL, Neris is in line to log the saves for the Astros. Neris has yet to allow a run in 5.1 innings pitched, and he’s striking men out at a rate of more than 10 per nine.

Cristian Javier (RP/SP), Astros
After Jake Odorizzi allowed six runs and four walks to the Angels in the first inning Tuesday night, surely the Astros will move on to Javier. Right? Javier has been excellent in long relief, allowing no earned runs in 8.1 innings pitched with a 38% strikeout rate. He’s handled starting duties successfully in the past, and whether the Astros promote him to the starting rotation or choose to use him in closing duties with no Ryan Pressly, Javier’s stock is on the rise.

Josiah Gray (SP), Nationals
Your window is closing to grab Gray after he struck out eight Diamondbacks in 5.1 IP in his last outing. After a rocky start to the season, Gray has now pitched 10.1 innings while allowing only one run and striking out 13.

Alejandro Kirk (C), Blue Jays
With Danny Jansen on the IL, Kirk gets more opportunities in the potent Toronto offense. Across 11 ABs, Jansen is batting .273, and he should also DH even after Jansen is back. You could do worse at the thin catcher position.

Eric Hosmer celebrates a grand slam against the Rangers on Thursday.

Eric Hosmer (1B), Padres
He’s old, he’s boring, but he continues to produce. Hosmer is now batting .378 with an .893 OPS to start the season.

Thairo Estrada (2B/SS), Giants
Estrada has been playing every day for the Giants, and if you need a replacement for Jose Altuve, he could be your guy. The 26-year-old has been off to a good start with two home runs and 8 RBI. He’s not a league-winner, but he can fill in in a pinch.

Jeremy Peña (SS), Astros
Pena has been off to a strong start for the Astros, and as long as Altuve is sitting with a hamstring strain, he will also be batting leadoff. That means an extra at-bat or two for the rookie shortstop batting .308 with two homers so far this season.

Joc Pederson (OF), Giants
Pederson is playing exclusively against righties, but he’s hitting .333 with one home run and a stolen base. He’s pummeling the ball with an exit velocity in the top 3% of the league and a hard-hit rate in the 92nd percentile with a 17.4% barrel rate. What’s even better is his expected batting average according to Statcast is .367. Warmer weather is coming, and now is the time to stash this power bat.

Aaron Hicks (OF), Yankees
Hicks has been one of the better hitters for the Yankees, hitting safely in all but two games so far this season. He’s batting .303 with a homer and a stolen base.

Randall Grichuk (OF), Rockies
Grichuk looks good in Colorado. The ballpark move has seen his strikeout rate go to a career-low 10.3% -- that’s half of his previous best season. Of course, it’s early, but the Coors effect has boosted his batting average -- he’s hitting 300 -- and the power will come. Grichuk’s max exit velo has historically been in the top 10% of the league, and he’s a good stash in deeper or daily leagues.

Brandon Marsh (OF), Angels
Which team has scored more runs than any other team in the league? The Angels, and they have done this even while down Mike Trout. Marsh is looking good at the major-league level, with three multiple-hit games as well as a homer and a stolen base. He’s batting .323 with 11 RBI to start the season.

The season has barely gotten started, but I’m still in on players mentioned last week. Check if they are available in your leagues

