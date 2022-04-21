Let's stay on top of the latest bullpen developments cause any role changes could last for months, if not the entire season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Mark Melancon stabilized over the past week when he pitched two shutout innings with two strikeouts with a save. The thought of Ian Kennedy earning the ninth-inning role looked to be a false hope as he struggled twice over his four appearances (four runs, six baserunners, and one home run over four innings with one strikeout). Edwin Uceta showed dominating stuff over his four games at AAA (one run, four hits, and 13 strikeouts over 10 innings). His next step is solving major league batters. Arizona called him up on Tuesday.

Atlanta Braves

Five games into the year, Kenley Jansen is 3-for-3 in save conversions with no runs, hits, or walks over his previous four innings with five strikeouts. His ERA (5.40) needs work after a bad outing to start the season (three runs and four baserunners over one inning). undefined pitched poorly in his past three appearances (two runs, four baserunners, and two home runs over 3.1 innings with two strikeouts.

Baltimore Orioles

Jorge Lopez remains the top early option for saves for Baltimore despite issuing four walks over 7.0 innings with four hits allowed. He looked sharp over his last three appearances (five clean innings with seven strikeouts, a win, and a save). Lopez secured his two save tries on the year. With two hits and four strikeouts, Dillon Tate improved his scoreless streak to 5.1 innings. Felix Bautista is also a dark horse for saves for the Orioles after starting the year with a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts over five innings.

Boston Red Sox

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox gave their closing tell against the Blue Jays when Garrett Whitlock pitched a scoreless ninth. He extended his shutout run to 8.1 innings with four baserunners and seven strikeouts. Hansel Robles hasn't allowed a run over five innings with a win, a save and five strikeouts.

Chicago Cubs

In four of his five appearances, David Robertson earned a save while not allowing a run over five innings with four strikeouts. Mychal Givens has a win and save over his five games with a 2.08 ERA and eight strikeouts. He remains second in line to close for Chicago. Rowan Wick gained some momentum over his previous three outings (no runs over three innings with five strikeouts).

Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendriks has a save in each of his previous four games. Over this span, he allowed a run and eight baserunners over four innings with seven strikeouts. However, he still has plenty of work to correct his ERA (5.40) and WHIP (2.40). Kendall Graveman improved his scoreless streak to 5.2 innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

Cincinnati Reds

The next save from the Reds' bullpen could come from many options. After two poor showings, Tony Santillan pitched his way out of closing contention (four runs, five baserunners, and one home run over 1.1 innings with one strikeout). Art Warren stumbled on April 17th (two runs and four baserunners over two-thirds of an inning), putting him in a cloudy situation for saves. Dauri Moreta gained momentum toward the ninth over his last five appearances (one run and one hit over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts). The Reds expect to have Lucas Sims back on Friday. In his three innings of work at AAA, he allowed a run and three baserunners with four strikeouts.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians failed to create a save chance over the previous week, leading to Emmanuel Clase not stepping to the mound since April 13th. A pair of rainouts also contributed to his time off. He picked up his first save on Wednesday night when Clase tossed a scoreless inning against the White Sox. Trevor Stephan pitched well over his first six games (no runs over six innings with no walks and five strikeouts).

Colorado Rockies

Over six matchups, Daniel Bard has a win, five saves, and a blown save with a 3.00 ERA and seven strikeouts over six innings. Alex Colome is now 1-for-2 in save tries with a pair of holds over 4.2 innings. He pitched better over his past four innings (2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP).

Detroit Tigers

Gregory Soto improved his shutout run to three innings when he picked up a pair of saves with two strikeouts. His season started with a win when Soto surrendered a home run. Michael Fulmer has been elite over his first five innings (no runs, two hits, and no walks with seven strikeouts, a win and a save).

Houston Astros

Hector Neris has yet to allow a run over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts and a win. With Ryan Pressly placed on the injured list on April 16th with a knee issue, Neris appears to be the favorite to earn saves for the Astros. Cristian Javier didn't pitch since April 13th, which may point to him being an option to close for Houston. His season started with no runs over 4.2 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts. Rafael Montero has closing experience, and his season started with four shutout innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals have decided not to use Scott Barlow in the ninth inning over the first two weeks despite favorable success (1.59 ERA and seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings). Josh Staumont has a save in back-to-back games while extending his scoreless run to three innings with no hits and four strikeouts. The closing job is his to lose.

Los Angeles Angels

Four appearances into the year, Raisel Iglesias has a win and two saves over four innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Ryan Tepera threw the ball well over his last four innings (no runs or hits with one walk and six strikeouts).

Los Angeles Dodgers

In each of his three appearances, Craig Kimbrel delivered a save for the Dodgers. He has a 3.00 ERA with no walks and three strikeouts over three innings. Daniel Hudson has been exceptional over his first 3.2 innings of work (no runs or walks with seven strikeouts).

Miami Marlins

The last appearance by Anthony Bender allowed a game-losing two-run homer. He has an 8.31 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 4.1 innings with three strikeouts while going 2-for-3 in save conversions. Cole Sulser remains second in line to earn saves for the Marlins. He gave up one run and six baserunners over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts. Dylan Floro is getting closer to a rehab assignment, but he'll need some time on the mound before getting a chance at closing.

Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Hader has a save in all six of his appearances, leading to no runs allowed over six innings with nine strikeouts. Devin Williams lost his form over his previous 2.1 innings (four runs and 10 baserunners), but he does have six holds.

Minnesota Twins

The closing job was not awarded to Jhoan Duran after Taylor Rogers was traded to the Padres. Over his previous two outings, he recorded seven strikeouts over three innings, but he allowed four runs, five baserunners, and two home runs. Emilio Pagan recorded 20 saves in 2019 for the Rays, but he battled home runs (20 over 85.1 innings) with San Diego. In 2022, Pagan pitched well over his first three innings (3.00 ERA and five strikeouts).

New York Mets

Edwin Diaz only has one save over his five appearances, but he looked sharp other than a solo home run allowed on April 13th. Diaz has a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts over five innings. Trevor May picked up a save in his last game while pitching better over his previous two outings (no runs and two strikeouts). Seth Lugo posted crooked stats two over his past four games (four runs, eight baserunners, and one home run over 3.1 innings).

New York Yankees

Aroldis Chapman gave fantasy drafters some anxious moments over the last week. He walked the bases full on April 14th, leading to him being hooked in a save situation. The next night, Chapman walked in the game-losing run. He's allowed one hit over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts and three saves on the year. Jonathan Loaisiga struggled over his past three matchups (five runs, seven baserunners, and one home run over two innings).

Oakland A's

The A's placed Lou Trivino on the Covid-19 list on Monday. He is 2-for-3 in save chances despite a 4.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over 3.2 innings. Unfortunately, Trivino is on a path to losing his closing job. Dany Jimenez earned a win and save over the previous week while extending his shutout streak to five innings with seven strikeouts. He has 26 minor league saves, giving Jimenez the inside track to work the ninth for Oakland until Trivino returns. A.J. Puk also missed time with Covid-19. His season started with a 2.25 ERA over four innings with five strikeouts.

Philadelphia Phillies

Corey Knebel has two saves over his five appearances with no runs allowed over five innings with five strikeouts. Brad Hand continues to throw the ball well. He has yet to give up a run over four innings with five strikeouts, a win, and a save.

Pittsburgh Pirates

After pitching in three non-save situations, David Bednar earned his first save against the Nationals. He hasn't allowed a run over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. Chris Stratton posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over his first three innings.

San Diego Padres

The Padres have to be ecstatic with the success of Taylor Rogers over his first five games. He is 5-for-5 in save conversions with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts over five innings. Robert Suarez rebounded over his last three appearances covering 3.2 innings (no runs and six strikeouts).

Seattle Mariners

Andres Munez was the sexy upside closer option to emerge over the previous week. After struggling in his first outing (two runs, two baserunners, and a home run over one inning), he tossed four electric innings (no runs, no walks, and eight strikeouts). At one point, he had nine consecutive whiffs. With Paul Sewald on the Covid-19 list, Munez may get his first chance to close this week. With success, he could run with the job. Drew Steckenrider hasn't allowed a run over five innings with two strikeouts and a save. Diego Castillo also has a save, but he allowed a run over five innings with six strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants

Camilo Doval earned a pair of saves over his last five games while not allowing a run over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts. However, he did issue four walks, so Doval still needs to work on his command to lock down the full-time job. Jake McGee converted his two save chances over the past week. He has a 1.93 ERA over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts.

St. Louis Cardinals

Over five games, Giovanny Gallegos tossed 5.1 shutout innings with five strikeouts and three saves. Ryan Helsley continues to throw the ball well (no runs over four innings with no walks and eight strikeouts). He appears to be the clear handcuff to Gallegos.

Tampa Bay Rays

Andrew Kittredge has a win and two saves over his first six innings with a 1.50 ERA and eight strikeouts. He hasn't allowed a run or hit over his previous four innings. J.P. Feyereisen pitched at a high level over his first 5.1 innings (0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts).

Texas Rangers

The Rangers have yet to create a save chance for Joe Barlow. He surrendered a home run in each of his last two appearances, leading to a poor ERA (6.00) out of the game with three strikeouts. Matt Bush has a 2.25 ERA over four innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Texas used him in an opener in one matchup.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jordan Romano has a save in each of his six appearances over six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Yimi Garcia posted a 0.00 ERA over his first six innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Washington Nationals

Over four innings, Tanner Rainey delivered three saves with no runs allowed. However, he did allow six baserunners, which may invite some risk if repeated over more games. Victor Arano moved to a more relevant role for the Nationals' bullpen after improving his scoreless streak to five innings with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

More fantasy coverage: