Fantasy
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Matt De Lima's Final Update

Final update to Matt De Lima's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

For more draft coverage from Sports Illustrated, check out our 2022 NFL Draft hub & live draft tracker.

1. JAGUARS - Travon Walker Georgia

2. LIONS - Aidan Hutchinson Michigan

3. TEXANS - Ikem Ekwonu North Carolina St

4. JETS - Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati

5. GIANTS - Charles Cross Mississippi St

6. PANTHERS - Evan Neal Alabama

7. GIANTS - Drake London USC

8. FALCONS - Jameson Williams Alabama

9. SEAHAWKS - Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon

10. JETS - Derek Stingley LSU

11. COMMANDERS - Garrett Wilson Ohio St

12. VIKINGS - Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame

13. TEXANS - Jermaine Johnson Florida St

14. RAVENS - Jordan Davis Georgia

15. EAGLES - Trent McDuffie Washington

16. SAINTS - Trevor Penning Northern Iowa

17. CHARGERS - Devonte Wyatt Georgia

18. EAGLES - Kaiir Elam Florida

19. SAINTS - Devin Lloyd Utah

20. STEELERS - Malik Willis Liberty

21. PATRIOTS - Zion Johnson Boston College

22. PACKERS - Treylon Burks Arkansas

23. CARDINALS - George Karlaftis Purdue

24. COWBOYS - Tyler Linderbaum Iowa

25. BILLS - Breece Hall Iowa St

26. TITANS - Chris Olave Ohio St

27. BUCCANEERS - Kenyon Green Texas AM

28. PACKERS - Jahan Dotson Penn St

29. CHIEFS - Daxton Hill Michigan

30. CHIEFS - George Pickens Georgia

31. BENGALS - Andrew Booth Clemson

32. LIONS - Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh

