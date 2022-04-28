2022 NFL Mock Draft: Matt De Lima's Final Update
1. JAGUARS - Travon Walker Georgia
2. LIONS - Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
3. TEXANS - Ikem Ekwonu North Carolina St
4. JETS - Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati
5. GIANTS - Charles Cross Mississippi St
6. PANTHERS - Evan Neal Alabama
7. GIANTS - Drake London USC
8. FALCONS - Jameson Williams Alabama
9. SEAHAWKS - Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon
10. JETS - Derek Stingley LSU
11. COMMANDERS - Garrett Wilson Ohio St
12. VIKINGS - Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame
13. TEXANS - Jermaine Johnson Florida St
14. RAVENS - Jordan Davis Georgia
15. EAGLES - Trent McDuffie Washington
16. SAINTS - Trevor Penning Northern Iowa
17. CHARGERS - Devonte Wyatt Georgia
18. EAGLES - Kaiir Elam Florida
19. SAINTS - Devin Lloyd Utah
20. STEELERS - Malik Willis Liberty
21. PATRIOTS - Zion Johnson Boston College
22. PACKERS - Treylon Burks Arkansas
23. CARDINALS - George Karlaftis Purdue
24. COWBOYS - Tyler Linderbaum Iowa
25. BILLS - Breece Hall Iowa St
26. TITANS - Chris Olave Ohio St
27. BUCCANEERS - Kenyon Green Texas AM
28. PACKERS - Jahan Dotson Penn St
29. CHIEFS - Daxton Hill Michigan
30. CHIEFS - George Pickens Georgia
31. BENGALS - Andrew Booth Clemson
32. LIONS - Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh