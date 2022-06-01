In his first season with Denver, Williams gained 1,219 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 43 catches. He finished 17th in running back scoring (206.30) in PPR leagues. His best value came from Week 12 to Week 14 (372 combined yards with four touchdowns and 10 catches). Williams gained over 100 yards in one other matchup (17/111). On the downside, he scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in eight games (5.50, 8.40, 8.90, 9.80, 6.80, 6.90, 4.20, and 8.40).



Williams has a chain-mover feel while relying on his power and fight to finish off carries. He runs with a smooth rhythm while waiting for a hole to open. Once Williams sees daylight, his acceleration pushes into the second level of the defense. He won’t hit on many long touchdowns, but his short-area quickness plays well. Williams shows plenty of grit, and his style should wear defenses down. Despite a limited role as a receiver, he projects well in the passing game while having the smarts to pick up an NFL offense on all downs.

The Tar Heels used Williams in a split role over the last two seasons, leading to 2,554 combined yards with 28 touchdowns and 42 catches. He played at the highest level in 2020 (1,445 combined yards with 22 touchdowns and 25 catches).



I sense some of Frank Gore's traits in his game. Williams has a winning feel, and I expect him to do the dirty work in the run game. He'll bring punch after punch on his runs, which leads to productive showings on most days.



Fantasy outlook: Once the Broncos re-signed Melvin Gordon, Williams saw his ADP (13) in the NFFC slide into the second round in more drafts. Denver will continue to rotate in a second back, but Williams should see growth in his role in 2022. His next step should be 1,500 combined yards with double-digit scores and 50+ catches or 260 fantasy points. I see a buying opportunity, especially if Williams slides in drafts.

