Fantasy
Colorado District Attorney Dismisses All Charges Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, per Report
Jerry Jeudy 2022 Fantasy Projections: Now or Never

Given a pass with no QB in Denver, the third-year wideout has to deliver with Russell Wilson.

Fantasy drafters can draft Jeudy with confidence again after his off-the-field incident in May was dismissed. The NFL could still suspend him, but any action looks to be minimal. In his sophomore season with Denver, he had growth in his catch rate (67.9) while failing to score a touchdown. Jeudy worked closer to the line of scrimmage (12.3 yards per catch – 16.5 in 2020). An ankle injury cost him six games, and a late-season battle with Covid-19 pushed him to the bench in Week 17. He finished last year with no impact games (his highest fantasy point total came in Week 1 – 13.20 in PPR formats).

Over his last two seasons at Alabama, Jeudy caught 145 passes for 2,479 yards and 24 touchdowns over 28 games. The Tide used him as a big-play wide receiver in 2018 (68/1,315/14). The following season, Jeudy worked more as a traditional receiver (77/1,163/10), where he relied on his route running to get open. Many of his catches were in the flat or coming back to the quarterback, leading to less explosiveness after the catch. When able to secure passes going forward, his speed and acceleration become more disruptive. Jeudy doesn’t have the same explosiveness when caught flat-footed with the ball trying to make defenders miss.

His release projects well while having the speed (4.45 40-yard dash) to test a defender deep. However, Jeudy needs to add some bulk (6’1” and 195 lbs.) to help combat physical corners. He also grades lower than expected with his short-area quickness.

Fantasy outlook: With Russell Wilson taking over at quarterback, Jeudy projects to be the higher volume wideout, improving his scoring and big-play ability. His ADP (61) on the high-stakes market ranks him 24th at wide receiver. Jeudy looks to be on a path to catch 80+ balls for 1,100 yards with six to eight scores.

