Fantasy
Russell Wilson 2022 Fantasy Projections: A New Hope

The sky's the limit with Russell Wilson in the Mile High City

Over 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson went 104-53-1 with eight trips to the postseason (9-7 with a Super Bowl win and loss). His completion rate (65.0) and yards per passing attempt (7.8) graded well, but he has never played behind a stellar offensive line (361 sacks from 2013 to 2020 with a low of 41 sacks in 2016).

From 2017 and 2020, Wilson delivered 150 passing touchdowns (eight on the ground) with 36 interceptions. Last season, he missed games (3) for the first time in his career due to a broken right middle finger. Wilson finished with a career-low in rushing production (43/183/2) while being on pace to pass for 3,780 yards and 30 scores.

Fantasy outlook: Denver has the offensive tools to give Wilson a similar outcome as his best days with the Seahawks. He’ll make WR Courtland Sutton and Jeffry Jeudy better while having enough secondary receiving depth to pass for 4,000+ yards with a run at 35 touchdowns. The AFC West has plenty of high-scoring offenses, which should be a win for Wilson’s expected passing opportunity. In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, he ranks 10th at quarterback.

