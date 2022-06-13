In his third season, Brown failed to live up to his draft expectations. He caught 63 of his 105 targets for 869 yards and five touchdowns while missing close to five games with hamstring, knee, chest, and calf issues. Brown flashed beast upside in four matchups (8/133/1, 10/155/1, 11/145/1, and 5/142/1), with the latter coming in the postseason. He scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in PPR leagues on his down days in six matchups. His yards per catch (13.8) came in at a three-year low.

Brown played in 43 games, leading to 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns on 295 targets. However, his opportunity in his career (6.9 targets per game) is well below the top wide receivers in the game.

Fantasy outlook: The Eagles may only throw the ball an average of 30 times this season, giving their wideouts only about 270 chances. If Brown finished with 120 targets, he should catch about 75 passes for 1,200 yards with a chance at double-digit scores. In the early draft season in the NFFC, Brown has an ADP of 26 as the ninth wide receiver off the board. There will be games this year when the Eagles won’t attempt many passes, lowering Brown’s consistency factor. I view him as a WR2 on a fantasy team, and I would only roster him at a discount.

