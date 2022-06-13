Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill Says Tua Tagovailoa Is More Accurate Than Patrick Mahomes
Miles Sanders 2022 Fantasy Projections: Positive Touchdown Regression

Overcoming injuries is key to this running back's fantasy growth.

It’s hard to imagine that Sanders didn’t score last season when looking at Philly’s backs finishing with 16 touchdowns. He gained an impressive 5.5 yards per carry but only 6.1 yards per catch.

Over the first six weeks, Sanders gained 391 yards with 18 catches on 75 touches (12.5 per game). He left Week 7 with an ankle injury that led to three more missed games. When Sanders returned to the lineup, the Eagles were much more active in the run game, leading to 446 combined yards with six catches on 73 touches. A broken hand in Week 16 ultimately ended his regular season.

His stats projected over 17 games came to 1,292 combined yards with 37 catches.

Fantasy outlook: Most of the Eagles’ scoring in the run game in 2021 came from Jalen Hurts (10) and Boston Scott (7). The Scott scores came in games when Sanders was out of the lineup. In a perfect world, Philly will use a two-back rotation between Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. With a healthy season, I expect Sanders to receive close to 250 touches with five to seven touchdowns and a floor of 40 catches. His ADP (84 – 30th ranked back) in the NFFC is well below his potential while understanding his recent injury risk (nine missed games over the past two seasons).

