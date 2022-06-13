A left ankle injury that required surgery after the season led to two missed games for Hurts over the Eagles’ final five matchups. Over his last four games (including the playoffs), he ran the ball 25 times for 128 yards and two scores. His opportunity as a runner was much higher over his 12 starts (122/695/8 – 5.7 yards per carry). However, over his final 11 starts, Hurts offered minimal value in the passing game (2,037 yards and 10 touchdowns – 185 yards per game).



He produced three games of value when forced to throw the ball (264/3, 326/2, and 387/2). Hurts finished ninth in quarterback scoring (354.60) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues with four impact games (31.40, 32.05, 32.25, and 32.60 fantasy points) plus six other weeks with at least 20.00 fantasy points.



Fantasy outlook: Hurts now has three respected receiving options (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert), setting the stage for a minimum of 25 passing scores and a push closer to 4,000 passing yards. In addition, he will continue to be a beast in the run game. His consistency factor should be much higher in 2022, along with his explosiveness. Surprisingly, Hurts ranks 11th at quarterback in the National Fantasy Football Championship in the early draft season. I expect a top-four season for his position, and I’ll fight for him in drafts—next step: 4,800 combined yards with 33 touchdowns.

