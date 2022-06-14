Fantasy Impact: Ozzie Albies on 60-Day Injured List

There's disappointing news for Atlanta Braves fans and fantasy managers: All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies left the game vs. the Nationals on Monday night with a fractured foot. Albies was injured as he exited the batter's box after an awkward swing in the fifth inning.

There is no timeline yet for his return.



Albies was added to the 60-day IL on Tuesday morning, and Phil Gosselin was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett.



Orlando Arcia will likely get the first shot to replace the star second baseman.

Albies was hitting .234 with eight home runs and 34 runs scored this season. That's below expectations for a player who was drafted as the No. 2 second baseman in this year's drafts. However, in a long fantasy baseball season, it was likely just a slow start for the infielder, who had thirty homers and 20 stolen bases in 2021.



The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves have been on a tear lately, winning 12 in a row and moving within five games of the New York Mets for the NL East title. The win streak is the longest in the majors this year and the third-longest of the Wild Card era.



The Braves would have clinched a Wild Card playoff berth if the season ended today. They are +275 to win the division behind the favorites, the New York Mets (-400). Atlanta is +650 to win the NL Pennant and +1300 to repeat as World Series champs.

If you're looking for a replacement for Ozzie Albies for your fantasy squad, Luis Garcia was recently called up for the Washington Nationals and could offer more upside than Arcia or Gosselin. You can also check out my latest waiver wire article for more options and a new waiver article will be out later this week.



Garcia was mashing in the minors, hitting .362 with a home run and five runs scored in 47 at-bats in the majors.



Bryson Stott has also been hot for the Philadelphia Phillies, who look like a new team since they let Girardi go. Stott is batting .300 with four homers in June.

Matt Reynolds of the Reds is also swinging a hot bat, and new Yankees UTIL Matt Carpenter produced more fantasy stats in a single game than most players did in a week in Sunday's 18-4 shellacking of the Chicago Cubs.

