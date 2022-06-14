Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Matt Carpenter Becomes First Yankee to Hit Six Home Runs in First 10 Games
Matt Carpenter Becomes First Yankee to Hit Six Home Runs in First 10 Games

Fantasy Impact: Ozzie Albies on 60-Day Injured List

The red-hot Braves will be without a key cog to their offense.

There's disappointing news for Atlanta Braves fans and fantasy managers: All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies left the game vs. the Nationals on Monday night with a fractured foot. Albies was injured as he exited the batter's box after an awkward swing in the fifth inning.

There is no timeline yet for his return.

Albies was added to the 60-day IL on Tuesday morning, and Phil Gosselin was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Orlando Arcia will likely get the first shot to replace the star second baseman.

Albies was hitting .234 with eight home runs and 34 runs scored this season. That's below expectations for a player who was drafted as the No. 2 second baseman in this year's drafts. However, in a long fantasy baseball season, it was likely just a slow start for the infielder, who had thirty homers and 20 stolen bases in 2021.

The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves have been on a tear lately, winning 12 in a row and moving within five games of the New York Mets for the NL East title. The win streak is the longest in the majors this year and the third-longest of the Wild Card era.

The Braves would have clinched a Wild Card playoff berth if the season ended today. They are +275 to win the division behind the favorites, the New York Mets (-400). Atlanta is +650 to win the NL Pennant and +1300 to repeat as World Series champs.

If you're looking for a replacement for Ozzie Albies for your fantasy squad, Luis Garcia was recently called up for the Washington Nationals and could offer more upside than Arcia or Gosselin. You can also check out my latest waiver wire article for more options and a new waiver article will be out later this week.

Garcia was mashing in the minors, hitting .362 with a home run and five runs scored in 47 at-bats in the majors.

Bryson Stott has also been hot for the Philadelphia Phillies, who look like a new team since they let Girardi go. Stott is batting .300 with four homers in June.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Matt Reynolds of the Reds is also swinging a hot bat, and new Yankees UTIL Matt Carpenter produced more fantasy stats in a single game than most players did in a week in Sunday's 18-4 shellacking of the Chicago Cubs. 

More fantasy & MLB coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman during a Notre Dame football spring practice.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ohio State Fans React to Marcus Freeman’s Comment on Academics

He played for the Buckeyes and got his first coaching job there.

By Joseph Salvador
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on before a game.
Play
WNBA

Report: Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended in Russia

The WNBA star will remain in Russian jail for at least two and a half more weeks.

By Zach Koons
Sports Emmy-winning writer Marcia McKenna
NFL

How Marcia McKenna Gave a Voice to South Central During the Super Bowl

The writer shares the message behind her powerful Emmy-award-winning short that pays homage to the L.A. neighborhood and why women writers are necessary in sports.

By Senita Brooks
Aurélien Tchouaméni playing for France
Play
Soccer

Tchouaméni Says He Picked Real Madrid Despite Talk With Mbappé

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid in a $104 million transfer from Monaco after being linked with PSG.

By Associated Press
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) shake hands after the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Takes a Shot at Peyton Manning’s Forehead

The quarterback is just as dangerous on Twitter as he is on the football field.

By Joseph Salvador
mike-breen
Play
Extra Mustard

Mike Breen’s ‘Way Off’ Is One of the Best Sports Broadcaster Catchphrases of All Time

What the ESPN personality does with just two words is truly remarkable.

By Jimmy Traina
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on before a game against Ravens.
Play
NFL

Report: Browns, Panthers Still Discussing Baker Mayfield Trade

One major obstacle remains in the way.

By Zach Koons
Commanders coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media prior to day one of minicamp at The Park.
Play
NFL

Ron Rivera Addresses Concerns Over First Amendment Violation

The Commanders coach said he has read the First Amendment “over and over” and has a copy at his desk.

By Joseph Salvador