It's been heating up in the MLB! Recent call-ups have been performing above expectations, and some veterans are getting back into the swing of things. There is a lot of talent on the waiver wire to be had. Be sure you're keeping your team in the mix with a few of these additions.



HITTERS



Jonah Heim (C) TEX

If you're replacing Danny Jansen in Toronto, look at Texas Rangers' catcher Jonah Heim. Heim has been flying under the radar with a .262 batting average, seven home runs, and two stolen bases this year. And if you're in a daily league, you'll want to start him vs. lefties. In 42 appearances vs. southpaws this year, Heim is batting .324 and slugging .647 with three home runs. That's a nice bump from the catcher position.



Joey Votto (1B) CIN

Yes. Veteran Joey Votto makes this list. Why? Because somebody dropped him. Votto is hitting .303 with three homers and 12 RBI for June, his max exit velocity is in the 83rd percentile, and his walk rate is top 6% of the league. Did I mention that last season 25 of his home runs came after the All-Star Break?



Bryson Stott (SS) PHI

You may recall Bryson Stott as the rookie who hit the three-run RBI shot and started the new seven-game win streak for the Phillies after firing Girardi last Friday. Shortly after that win, Bryce Harper appeared to take a shot at Girardi, indicating Stott should have more playing time. Well, it seems the veteran outfielder's wish has come true. Stott has been getting regular playing time and rewarded new manager Rob Thomson and Phillies fans with a .346 batting average and three home runs in June. Stott is batting .280 and slugging .516 with RISP in 99 at-bats this year.



Christopher Morel (3B) CHC

If you haven't noticed what Christopher Morel is doing in Chicago, it's time to pay attention. The rookie is hitting .298 with three homers and six stolen bases across 84 big league at-bats. That's a promising power/speed combo, and he's had a few starts at second base as well, which would give him some positional flexibility.



Santiago Espinal (3B) TOR

Espinal continues to bat for average, and his power is heating up in June. Across the last nine days, Espinal is hitting .424 with three home runs. On the season, he's hitting .290 with five homers and three stolen bases. The Jays are getting hot, and so is Espinal.



Garrett Cooper (1B/OF) MIA

Cooper has been dialed in the last few weeks. He's smashing the ball with a top 12% exit velocity while maintaining a top 12% expected batting average. On the season, Cooper is hitting .312 with four homers and 20 runs scored across 182 at-bats. For June, he's batting .500 and slugging .706.



PITCHERS



Alex Faedo (SP) DET

Faedo had another strong outing this week, striking out seven Pirates while allowing only three hits and one earned run. His season ERA is at 2.92, and though he may not log a lot of strikeouts and plays for a team with very little run support, he could be useful in deeper leagues.



Hunter Greene (SP) CIN

I am still not 100% in on Greene, but you can't deny the upside. This week, Greene pitched a seven-inning game with eight strikeouts while only allowing one hit. His fastball leads all major league starting pitchers in velocity at 103 mph.



Edward Cabrera (SP) MIA

Cabrera made the list last week, and he’s here again as he had another stellar outing. This time he pitched six innings allowing only two hits and one run while striking out four. He logged another win for the Fish, who dominated the Nationals, 12-2.

Graham Ashcraft (SP) CIN

Another Reds pitcher makes the list! Ashcraft has been fantastic in the major leagues, so it's time we all take notice. He has won all three of his starts and has maintained a 1.14 ERA with a .85 WHIP. He's not a high-strikeout pitcher, but his groundball rate is over 60%, and he isn't allowing hard contact. That should help protect your ratios, even if you miss out a little in the K category.



Matt Strahm (RP) BOS

It looks like Matt Strahm is locking down the back end of the Boston bullpen. Strahm closed two consecutive games this week with a one-run margin. In high-leverage situations, he allows only a .210 wOBA and has a 1.02 WHIP. So far, he has three saves and four holds so far this year with a K-rate of 10.8 per nine innings.

