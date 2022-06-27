Skip to main content
Fantasy
Christian McCaffrey 2022 Fantasy Projections: Still Elite When Healthy

There's nobody better when he's on the field, but how long can McCaffrey last?

Christian McCaffrey led fantasy leagues in running back scoring in PPR leagues in 2018 (387.0) and 2019 (471.2) while being a massive edge (scored 154.30 fantasy points over the second-best running back) two years ago.

In 2019, he finished with 403 touches while only being the third player in NFL history to gain over 1,000 yards rushing (1,387) and receiving (1,005). McCaffrey gained over 100 yards rushing in six of his first nine games but none over the final seven weeks. The Carolina Panthers featured him more in the passing games (68/609/1) over his downturn in rushing yards, highlighted by three outings (11/121, 11/82, and 15/119). McCaffrey had 10 catches or more in five games.

He averaged 28.7 touches per game (30.13 FPPG) in 2020 while missing 13 weeks with ankle, thigh, and shoulder injuries. Last year, McCaffrey played well over his seven starts (785 combined yards with two touchdowns and 37 catches). His regression scoring led to 18.21 fantasy points per game with a step down in touches (19.4 per week ) due to his injuries (hamstring and ankle).

Fantasy outlook: With 23 games over the previous two seasons, some fantasy drafters will avoid McCaffrey due to past bad experiences. When on the field, he is the best player in the game, with explosiveness in all three areas (yards, scoring, and catches). His ADP (4) in the NFFC ranks him behind Jonathan Taylor at running back in the early draft season. Go big or go home pick, but I would limit my exposure if playing in a high number of leagues.

