Fantasy
D.J. Moore 2022 Fantasy Projections: Good WR2 Lacking Upside

His consistency isn't a problem, but inconsistent QB play limits his potential.

Moore delivered almost identical stats in receiving yards (1,175, 1,193, and 1,157) and touchdowns (4, 4, and 4) over the past three seasons. He finished with a career-high in catches (93) in 2021 due to a spike in targets (163). However, his catch rate (57.1) came in below his first three years (62.1) while also seeing a decline in his yards per catch (12.4 – 18.1 in 2020).

His best value came over the first four weeks (6/80, 8/79/1, 8/126, and 8/113/2). He scored only once over his final 13 starts, with over 100 yards receiving (4/103) in one matchup. Moore had a floor of six catches in eight games. The Panthers gave him double-digit targets in 10 matchups.

Fantasy outlook: Moore has a high floor, but he can’t approach WR1 status without adding more touchdowns to his resume. Over the past three seasons, Moore finished 16th (231.80), 25th (211.50), and 27th (239.00) in wide receiver scoring in PPR leagues. Based on his resume, his ADP (47) in the NFFC seems more than fair, but a healthy Christian McCaffrey will eat into his chances. His next step is 100+ catches for 1,250 yards with five to seven touchdowns.

