Fantasy
Baker Mayfield Traded to the Panthers
Baker Mayfield Traded to the Panthers

Baker Mayfield 2022 Fantasy Projections: New Team, Same Mayfield?

Landing with the Panthers could be a game-changer for Mayfield and this offense.

Health affected the throwing ability of Baker Mayfield in 2021. Despite his issues, he hasn’t been a winning quarterback (29-30) over his four seasons with Cleveland. His completion rate (61.6) came in well below his college career (68.5) while falling to be a difference-maker in touchdowns (92 over 60 games). Mayfield tossed three touchdowns or more in nine of his 59 starts – none over his previous 18 games). His value in the run game (158/571/5) has been minimal in his career.

Mayfield had surgery on his left shoulder in January to repair a torn labrum. He expected to be at full strength by the start of the regular season.

Fantasy outlook: Mayfield landed in an excellent spot to deliver much better passing stats than in Cleveland. His health was a clear issue last year, and the Browns have been a run-first team since he arrived. Mayfield now has an elite passing catching back with three talented wideouts. His presence should elevate the Carolina Panthers’ offense in the passing game, but the bar wasn’t set very high. With 17 starts, 4,000+ passing yards should be a given with around 30 scores. 

