Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's Fantasy Sleepers for the 2022 NFL Season
Fabiano's Fantasy Sleepers for the 2022 NFL Season

DK Metcalf 2022 Fantasy Projections: Still Explosive, But...

Seattle’s big-play receiver may take a step back with downgrade at QB.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf finished last season with the same number of targets (129) he had the year prior, but he caught eight fewer passes with a sharp decline in receiving yards (1,303 – 967). Over his first two years, he gained 30 yards or more on 30 of his 141 catches (21.3%), with nine of those plays going for 40-plus yards. He has 29 career touchdowns in his 49 games played.

His only game with over 100 yards receiving came in Week 3 (6/107/1). Metcalf failed to gain over 65 yards in any of his final 10 starts with a six-game swoon without a score.

A lingering foot issue over the final three months of last season led to Metcalf having surgery in mid-February to remove a screw.

Fantasy outlook: The change in quarterback in 2022 for Seattle led to Metcalf slipping to the 16th wide receiver drafted in the NFFC in July with an ADP of 43. Talent-wise, he appears to be a value. Metcalf is in a contract year with the tools and explosiveness to catch five balls per game. He looks to be on a path to gain at least 1,100 yards with a step back in scoring.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during pregame warmups against the Cardinals.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against DK Metcalf: Oh No, Geno

Without Russell Wilson, the star receiver and offense will flounder.

By Michael Fabiano
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, left, gets Kenneth Walker III fired up before the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Play
Fantasy

Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Projections

Seahawks rookie sits behind Rashaad Penny on the depth chart, but he’ll get his chances.

By Shawn Childs
drew lock
Play
Fantasy

Drew Lock 2022 Fantasy Projections: Not a Lock to Start

Seahawks’ new QB still has a lot to prove.

By Shawn Childs
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Rashaad Penny Rising in Value

New-look Seahawks could have a pair of dangerous running backs.

By Shawn Childs
Alistair Overeem UFC: UFC 14
MMA

Overeem Destined to Return to Kickboxing for Trilogy Bout

The future UFC Hall of Famer will headline Glory: Collision 4 in the Netherlands against Badr Hari.

By Justin Barrasso
Separate photos of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow.
NFL

The 12 Teams That Could Actually Win Super Bowl LVII

Our annual exercise aimed at separating the NFL’s real contenders from everyone else.

By Conor Orr
Aug 16, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela (left) and Mike Brito react during a MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Mike Brito, Legendary Dodgers Scout, Dies at 87

The well-known scout spent nearly four and half decades bringing in elite international players to the organization.

By Wilton Jackson
The USWNT beats Jamaica at the Concacaf W Championship
Soccer

USWNT Qualifies for 2023 Women’s World Cup

All it took was two wins at the Concacaf W Championship to set the U.S. on course to defend its title and go for a three-peat next summer.

By Avi Creditor