Over three seasons with Denver, Drew Lock went 8-13 with 30 combined touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Teddy Bridgewater beat him out for the starting job last year. He battled a shoulder issue late in the season.

In his short career, his completion rate (59.3) and yards per pass attempt (6.7) ranked poorly with some help in the run game (72/285/5). Lock gained over 300 passing yards three times in his 21 career starts.

When at his best in 2017 at Missouri, he passed for 3,964 yards over 13 starts with 44 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Fantasy outlook: The starting job for Seattle is up for grabs, so Lock has a lot to prove over the summer. His game may play better in an offense with a strong running game and the ability to attack deep. In the National Fantasy Football Championship, he ranks 60th at quarterback. At best, Lock will be a one-game fill-in for a fantasy drafter swimming on the waiver wire during a bye week.

More fantasy & NFL coverage: