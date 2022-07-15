It’s been a fun-filled first half of the MLB season and as we head into the All-Star break, I’m going to focus on players that can give you some positional flexibility for the second half of the season. With almost 80 games left to play, it’s good to have players that can cover all over the diamond as the season takes its toll. Closers could also get a shakeup with fatigue and the trade deadline looming, so be sure to keep up with the news as we head into next week.

With that said, here are some interesting players widely available on the waiver wire this week!

Hitters:

Jose Miranda, 1B/3B, Minnesota Twins

Miranda continues his hot streak for the Twins, hitting .313 with four homers and 15 RBIs across the past 14 days of play. The rookie looks to be making an impression of his own without the help of his famous cousin.

Aledmys Diaz, IF/OF, Houston Astros

Diaz is the type of bat that would be starting on most teams, but it’s crowded in Houston. However, with Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez both on the IL, super-utility man Aledmys Diaz has found himself with everyday playing time. Across the past two weeks, Diaz is batting .343 with three homers, eight runs scored and a stolen base.

Josh Rojas, IF/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Rojas may never live up to his promising five-category threat minor-league numbers, but he has looked good in July. He’s batting .378 with a home run and two stolen bases through the first two weeks of this month.

Nolan Jones, 3B, OF, Cleveland Guardians

I don’t think many saw this one coming. Jones was not a top prospect after faltering at Triple-A last year and a season-ending ankle surgery, but somehow this Guardians team continues to surprise and deliver. Since being called up on July 13, Jones is hitting .350 with a home run and eight RBI. He hit safely in each of his first four games, and he’s worth picking up if you need a hot bat.

Pitchers:

Ross Stripling, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays made headlines this week after firing manager Charlie Montoyo, and Ross Stripling immediately went out and pitched a winning ball game for the Jays. Stripling has now pitched to a 5-3 record with a 3.03 ERA on the season, surrendering less than one home run (.79) per nine innings.

J.T. Brubaker, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Sure, you won’t get a lot of wins rostering a Pirates starting pitcher, but Brubaker has looked pretty good of late. Brubaker allowed only five baserunners in his start vs. the Marlins on Wednesday. He struck out nine in a tough 5-2 loss for Pittsburgh.

Reid Detmers, SP, Los Angeles Angels

After pitching a no-hitter early in the season, Detmers struggled in the majors and was sent back to Triple-A. However, the Angels called him up for a spot-start this week and he looked excellent, striking out seven across six scoreless innings in a tough-luck loss to the Orioles last Friday. He gets another chance tonight vs. the AL West-leading Astros. Let’s see if he sticks.

Brett Martin, RP, Texas Rangers

Joe Barlow has been removed from the closer’s role in Texas for reasons other than ability, and since then Brett Martin has logged three saves in the past four contests. The lefty looks to have a strong hold on the job, at least for the time being.

