Can Lamar Jackson Return to MVP Level?

The fantasy status of undefined quarterback Lamar Jackson is a hot topic this summer. Jackson went from fantasy superstar in 2019 to middle-of-the-pack QB last season. Part of that was due to injuries – because he missed five games, he finished 15th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. For the 12 games he did play, he averaged 21.1 points – good for QB7, but not what fantasy managers were expecting from the QB1 in 2019.

As the debate over Lamar Jackson’s value continues, it’s interesting to hear what an anonymous coach recently had to say. This quote appeared Monday in a story on The Athletic:

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s a really good football player, but I don’t give a s--- if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be one as a quarterback. He’ll be one as a football player, but not as a quarterback.”

Of course, this anonymous coach is not concerned about fantasy, and he’s not denying that Jackson can put up big numbers as an all-purpose player – he’s just talking about wins and losses. Fantasy managers aren’t concerned with the Ravens’ record as long as Jackson racks up the numbers. It doesn’t matter what the breakdown is between rushing and passing.

So what do SI Fantasy’s experts expect?

Shawn Childs has Jackson as the QB4 in his early rankings and stat projections.

Michael Fabiano has him at QB4 as well.

Matt De Lima has Jackson as the fourth-ranked QB in his best ball rankings.

