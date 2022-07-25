Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Anonymous NFL Coach’s Lamar Jackson Comment is Going Viral

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering his fifth season in the NFL and he remains one of the most polarizing signal-callers in the league.

Jackson is not a conventional drop-back passer. His athleticism and tools outside the pocket make him the player that he has become over his first four seasons in the NFL.

His best season came in 2019, his second year in the league. Jackson was voted first-team All-Pro and won league MVP after throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 66.1% completion percentage.

Jackson also rushed for 1,206 yards and accounted for seven scores on the ground that season, as he turned into one of the league’s most prolific weapons behind center.

Jackson has completed 64.1% of his throws in his career, and has tossed 84 touchdowns to only 31 interceptions. He has also rushed for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite everything that has already accomplished in his NFL career, Jackson is still the subject of intense media scrutiny. In an article published by Mike Sando of The Athletic on Monday, an anonymous NFL defensive coordinator had this to say about Jackson:

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s a really good football player, but I don’t give a s--- if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be one as a quarterback. He’ll be one as a football player, but not as a quarterback.”

Jackson will once again be on a quest to prove his naysayers wrong in 2022. The signal caller is expected to return to form following an ankle injury that knocked him out of the team’s final five games last season.

The Ravens open the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Jets.

 More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

YOU MAY LIKE

Ravens Mark Andrews
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against Mark Andrews

The tight end should again be Ravens’ top target, but matching last season’s incredible numbers will be tough.

By Michael Fabiano32 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United.
Soccer

Report: Ronaldo to Hold Talks With Man United Over Future

The 37-year-old forward missed the club’s preseason tour due to personal reasons and has been linked with a summer transfer.

By Andrew Gastelum39 minutes ago
Yankee infielder Mickey Mantle waits on deck.
MLB

1952 Mickey Mantle Card Could Sell for Record Price a Auction

The price could exceed $10 million when the auction ends Aug. 27.

By Associated Press52 minutes ago
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks to the medical tent following an injury during the second quarter against the Texans.
NFL

Browns WR Addresses Getting Blamed for Baker Mayfield’s Injury

Anthony Schwartz was blamed for his role on the play where the former Cleveland quarterback suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
The new Vrbo Fiesta Bowl logo
Play
College Football

Fiesta Bowl Announces New Naming Sponsorship with Vrbo

The event will be a College Football Playoff semifinal this year.

By Pat Forde1 hour ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) races up the field during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Betting

Titans Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

One season after going 12-5 and securing the AFC’s 1-seed, the Titans’ over/under at SI Sportsbook is just 9.5 wins.

By Matt Ehalt2 hours ago
Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) during a time out in the first half against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Play
NBA

Hornets Considering Signing Point Guard Kemba Walker, per Report

Walker reportedly reached a buyout with the Pistons and is a free agent.

By Joseph Salvador2 hours ago
The U.S. women’s 4x400m relay team celebrates at the 2022 world championships.
Play
Olympics

The First World Championships in the U.S. Went Perfectly. But Was It Enough?

With the Los Angeles Games just six years away, the world championships were a chance to attract new track and field fans. But did it vault the sport into the mainstream as officials intended?

By Greg Bishop2 hours ago