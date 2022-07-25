Anonymous NFL Coach’s Lamar Jackson Comment is Going Viral

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering his fifth season in the NFL and he remains one of the most polarizing signal-callers in the league.

Jackson is not a conventional drop-back passer. His athleticism and tools outside the pocket make him the player that he has become over his first four seasons in the NFL.

His best season came in 2019, his second year in the league. Jackson was voted first-team All-Pro and won league MVP after throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 66.1% completion percentage.

Jackson also rushed for 1,206 yards and accounted for seven scores on the ground that season, as he turned into one of the league’s most prolific weapons behind center.

Jackson has completed 64.1% of his throws in his career, and has tossed 84 touchdowns to only 31 interceptions. He has also rushed for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Despite everything that has already accomplished in his NFL career, Jackson is still the subject of intense media scrutiny. In an article published by Mike Sando of The Athletic on Monday, an anonymous NFL defensive coordinator had this to say about Jackson:

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s a really good football player, but I don’t give a s--- if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be one as a quarterback. He’ll be one as a football player, but not as a quarterback.”

Jackson will once again be on a quest to prove his naysayers wrong in 2022. The signal caller is expected to return to form following an ankle injury that knocked him out of the team’s final five games last season.

The Ravens open the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Jets.

