Coming off the All-Star break, I will focus on bullpens with possible trade implications and recent questions about who is the lead arm to close games.

Arizona Diamondbacks



Since June, Mark Melancon has had a 3.12 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 17.1 innings with 16 strikeouts. He converted four of his five save chances to push his season total to 14-for-16. Despite having plenty of saves on his career resume, Melancon hasn’t pitched well enough to be an arm of desire in the trade market.



Baltimore Orioles



After his first four months with the Orioles (1.71 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 19 saves in 23 attempts over 47.1 innings), Jorge Lopez should be shipped out of town to a contending team. He is on a minimal one year-contract, but Baltimore remains in the hurt in the AL wild-card race. Felix Bautista looks positioned to be their next closing option after extending his no-hit shutout streak to 7.1 innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts. He should be rostered in all leagues until the ball drops on the major league trade deadline.



Boston Red Sox



With the Red Sox struggling to win games, Tanner Houck hasn’t earned a save since June 25th. His command (six walks) started to go awry over his past nine innings, but he only allowed a pair of runs with five strikeouts and a blown save. His closing opportunity looks at risk with Garrett Whitlock now pitching in Boston’s bullpen. Over his first four appearances after coming off the injured list, he tossed six shutout innings with one hit, one walk, nine strikeouts, and a save.



Chicago Cubs



David Robertson expects to be traded over the next couple of days. He is 14-for-19 closing games with a 1.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 39.1 innings. Mychal Givens pitched his way into their closing conversation after improving his scoreless run to 16.1 innings with 18 strikeouts, and one save.

Chicago White Sox



The injured list appears to be the next stop for Liam Hendriks after getting drilled over his previous three innings (five runs, eight baserunners, and two home runs with four strikeouts and one save). Before the All-Star break, he pitched 15.1 shutout innings with 22 strikeouts and nine saves. Hendriks has 19 saves in his 22 opportunities. Kendall Graveman hasn’t looked sharp in July (5.40 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 10 innings with 10 strikeouts). The White Sox don’t have another arm worthy of pitching in the ninth inning if Reynaldo Lopez lands on the injured list with his back issue. He is on a one-year deal, so another contender may try to pry him from Chicago.



Cincinnati Reds



Since the middle of June, Hunter Strickland has a 3.52 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 15.1 innings with 10 strikeouts, five saves, and two blown leads. The Reds will continue to give him closing chances until he hits a bad stretch. Alexis Diaz pitched well in July (no runs over 6.1 innings with six baserunners, eight strikeouts, and one save) after missing about three weeks with a biceps issue.

Miami Marlins



Tanner Scott hasn’t pitched well since July 3rd (5.06 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over 10.2 innings), leading to four saves in his seven tries. His regression came from a lack of command (11 walks). His closing opportunity appears at risk while going 13-for-17 when asked to finish games. Anthony Bass saw his 16.2 innings scoreless string end on July 24th when Miami gave him a chance to close a win vs. the Pirates. His season stats (1.48 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 42.2 innings with 43 strikeouts) appear closer-worthy, but Bass doesn’t have a save this season.



San Diego Padres



Over his last 11 games, Taylor Rogers had been one of the worst relievers in baseball. He allowed 11 runs and 22 baserunners over 11.1 innings with 14 strikeouts while converting six of his 10 saves. However, Rogers does rank highly in saves (28) despite blowing seven games. Luis Garcia hasn’t allowed a run over his previous 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and four holds. The Padres turned to Nick Martinez to finish games four times over the past five weeks, leading to a 2.12 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 17 innings with 10 strikeouts. In three of those chances, he pitched a minimum of three innings.

Seattle Mariners



After working his way into a better rhythm for saves (8) from June 23rd to July 13th, Seattle decided to pitch Paul Sewald in the eighth in back-to-back outings after the All-Star break to frustrate fantasy managers. He is 12-for-15 when pitching with the game on the line. Diego Castillo has a 1.14 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over his last 23.2 innings, with six wins and four saves.



Texas Rangers



Brett Martin teased with three saves in early July, but he lost his way after the All-Star break (five runs, seven baserunners, and three home runs over 2.1 innings with two strikeouts). Jose Leclerc threw the ball better in July (2.70 ERA over 13.1 innings with 14 strikeouts), giving him a chance to move closer to the ninth inning. Joe Barlow remains on the injured list with a blister on his pitching hand. Jonathan Hernandez missed all of 2021 with TJ surgery. Over his first four games back with Texas, he tossed four shutout innings with two strikeouts. However, his lack of command this season at AAA (13 walks over 13.1 innings) doesn’t project well to pitch in the ninth inning.

More Fantasy and MLB:

• Running Back Situations for All 32 NFL Teams

• 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

• Conversation With the ‘Angel and Devil’ on the Shoulders of Five GMs