Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2022
Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2022

Don’t Ask Bill Belichick for Fantasy Advice

The Patriots head coach doesn’t want to talk about fantasy ... but you knew that.

In this story:

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Of course Bill Belichick doesn’t care about fantasy football. That’s what the Patriots head coach told reporters this week at training camp. Then again, he was probably happier to talk about fantasy than about the Dolphins tampering story.

At this point, media members covering the Patriots are either naïve for asking Belichick about fantasy football or strategically fishing for a quote that can go viral.

Clearly, Belichick’s priority is winning real NFL games, not fantasy matchups. And he’s done it better than anyone in a generation. Belichick enters the 2022 season with 321 career wins (regular season and postseason). That’s third on the all-time list – three behind George Halas and 26 behind Don Shula.

Ironically, Belichick has presided over two of the most prolific fantasy campaigns ever. In 2007, Tom Brady passed for 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns, adding a pair of rushing scores for good measure and finishing with 390 fantasy points. That same season, Randy Moss caught 23 of Brady’s touchdowns, part of a stat line that included 98 receptions and 1,493 yards, good for 385.3 fantasy points.

The 2022 Patriots don’t figure to put up passing numbers anywhere close to that, with Mac Jones entering his second season with a less-than-stellar receiving corps. The biggest fantasy question for the Patriots will be how the running back action is divided between starter Damien Harris and second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson.

But don’t ask Belichick for any fantasy advice. He doesn’t care.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during a game against the Liberty.
WNBA

Report: Brittney Griner Sentenced to Nine Years in Russian Prison

The WNBA star was first detained in February at a Moscow airport.

By Daniel Chavkin12 minutes ago
Matthew Stafford throws a pass
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Matthew Stafford Elbow Injury

The Rams are holding Matthew Stafford out from team drills due to an elbow injury.

By Matt De Lima39 minutes ago
The Phillies and Cubs are reportedly among the teams interested in Jackie Bradley Jr.
MLB

Report: Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Designated for Assignment

He earned an All-Star nod with Boston in 2016.

By Michael Shapiro44 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, US; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches a play during training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Play
Betting

Raiders-Jaguars Preseason Hall of Fame Game Betting Breakdown

The NFL preseason begins Thursday with the favored Raiders battling the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game.

By Bill Enright48 minutes ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football 2022 Draft Strategies: First Five Picks Drafting 10-11-12

By Kyle Wood and Matt De Lima58 minutes ago
Steelers quarterbacks and coaches on the sideline at training camp
Play
NFL

SI:AM | Checking in on NFL Training Camps

The Steelers’ QB battle, the most notable injuries and other things to pay attention to as the preseason begins.

By Dan Gartland1 hour ago
Former professional lacrosse player and current college coach Chazz Woodson.
College

How One Former Pro is Diversifying Lacrosse

Following a stint with Major League Lacrosse, Chazz Woodson went on to coach the only active D-I program at an HBCU.

By Lulu Kesin1 hour ago
Marquise Brown
Play
NFL

Cardinals’ Marquise Brown Arrested, Charged With Criminal Speeding

The 25-year-old receiver is accused of traveling 126 mph in a 65 mph zone.

By Zach Koons19 hours ago