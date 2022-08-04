Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2022
Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2022

Fantasy Impact: Matthew Stafford Elbow Injury, Not Participating in Team Drills

The Rams are holding Matthew Stafford out from team drills due to an elbow injury.

In this story:

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Reports out of the Rams training camp are that quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with "elbow discomfort." Head coach Sean McVay said at a press conference that the 34-year-old will not be participating in team drills. Of the reports out there, one noted that McVay "declined to call it a setback."

“This is part of the plan that we feel like is in his best interest,” McVay said. “So it’s a great opportunity for John Wolford and Bryce [Perkins] to be able to get a lot more reps than they would otherwise. Matthew’s going to stay engaged and that’s the plan that we think is best right now.”

The first thing I think of when I think of Stafford, besides this most recent season, was when he was mic'd up by the NFL and played through a separated shoulder in his rookie 2009 season to lead the Lions to a game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds.

Could this injury be something serious? Of course. 

“He wants to be out there and do everything,” McVay said, “but that’s where you got to say, ‘All right, let’s really take a step back. What do we think is the best way to follow our own advice and be as healthy as we can and ready to go for September 8?’ That was really what I thought would be best."

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The team is taking precautions for a reason. Stafford also did not throw during the offseason. Should you allow this to alter your fantasy opinion of Stafford and the Rams playmakers? No, not yet.

Stafford, Cooper KuppAllen Robinson and Cam Akers are all fantasy starters. Darrell Henderson and Tyler Higbee are depth options. All that holds until something more definitive and explanative comes out to give this all context. You know in Wizard of Oz when Dorothy shows up in the Emerald City and they give everyone a makeover before they see Oz? That's how I envision it the rehab process going. My only slight concern is there doesn't seem to be a "medical term" like tendinitis or something like that. Calling it "discomfort" implies a certain vagueness, does it not?

For now, and until we know more specifics, I don't mind drafting Stafford at his ADP 88 (QB12). I have seen Kupp go as high as third in some PPR drafts and while you want more certainty from your first-round pick, I'm thrilled if he's there around pick No. 5. We just have to wait and see how this news develops into the preseason.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The Phillies and Cubs are reportedly among the teams interested in Jackie Bradley Jr.
MLB

Report: Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Designated for Assignment

He earned an All-Star nod with Boston in 2016.

By Michael Shapiro6 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, US; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches a play during training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Play
Betting

Raiders-Jaguars Preseason Hall of Fame Game Betting Breakdown

The NFL preseason begins Thursday with the favored Raiders battling the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game.

By Bill Enright9 minutes ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football 2022 Draft Strategies: First Five Picks Drafting 10-11-12

By Kyle Wood and Matt De Lima20 minutes ago
Steelers quarterbacks and coaches on the sideline at training camp
Play
NFL

SI:AM | Checking in on NFL Training Camps

The Steelers’ QB battle, the most notable injuries and other things to pay attention to as the preseason begins.

By Dan Gartland49 minutes ago
Former professional lacrosse player and current college coach Chazz Woodson.
College

How One Former Pro is Diversifying Lacrosse

Following a stint with Major League Lacrosse, Chazz Woodson went on to coach the only active D-I program at an HBCU.

By Lulu Kesin1 hour ago
Marquise Brown
Play
NFL

Cardinals’ Marquise Brown Arrested, Charged With Criminal Speeding

The 25-year-old receiver is accused of traveling 126 mph in a 65 mph zone.

By Zach Koons19 hours ago
Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning stands on the sidelines of practice with a blocking pad.
NFL

Saints OL Kicked Out of Practice After Starting Fights for Three Days

Trevor Penning has been a little too intense during practice lately.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
National League pitcher Devin Williams, of the Milwaukee Brewers, throws a pitch to the American League during the seventh inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

Stay up-to-date on all the reliever movement across every bullpen in Major League Baseball.

By Shawn Childs2 hours ago