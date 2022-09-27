Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4: Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones Liftoff

It was another wild week in the NFL, so let's prepare a strategy for the Week 4 waiver wire. The Colts upset the Chiefs, and Dolphins upset the Bills, and the Jacksonville Jaguars lead the AFC South with an undefeated record. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady disappointed fantasy managers for the third week in a row, we lost a few top running backs to injuries, and the tight end position was as volatile as ever.

Isn’t fantasy football fun?

There was a ton of talent on display this week, and much of it was from unexpected players. It was hard to narrow down this list, especially at the WR position, so be sure to also check the "others" suggestions after each position. If a player is more than 50% rostered, I've recently featured them in another waivers article, or they are someone I have my eye on trending in the right direction, they will be listed there.

Okay, with all that said—let's go to the wire.

QUARTERBACKS

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence is only available in 42% of leagues, but that's a big enough number to warrant an entry in this week's waiver article. The sophomore QB is really starting to look frisky in this Doug Pederson offense, finishing as the QB4 this week after schooling the Los Angeles Chargers. His 115.5 passer rating was third-best for the week, and on the season, he's the QB10 with the seventh-best completion rate. It's a tough matchup this week vs. the Eagles, but you should stash him now for your bye weeks if he's available. FAAB up to 11%

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan had his receivers back this week, and he took full advantage leading the Colts to an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs and finishing the day with the seventh-best passer rating among QBs. This week he could get Shaq Leonard back too, so if you need a streamer, he's worth a look as this week he faces a Titan's defense tied with the Commanders for surrendering the most passing TDs in the league (8). Ryan is available in 67% of leagues. FAAB up to 3%

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns

Brissett has proven to be more than an effective game manager, and his connection with Amari Cooper should have fantasy managers taking a second look. Brissett has more fantasy points than Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson through the first three games of the season. He plays clean football and has only thrown one pick in 102 pass attempts. He could give you a solid floor for bye weeks, or if you're still streaming for Dak Prescott, Trey Lance or even Mac Jones, Brissett's matchup this week vs. Atlanta could be a good one. Atlanta has allowed the fifth-most passing yards, the second-most passing TDs, and an average of more than 19 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. Brissett is available in 96% of leagues. FAAB 2%

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

I'm not saying Mitch Trubisky is out in Pittsburgh, but I am saying it's time to stash Kenny Pickett—especially in superflex leagues. FAAB up to 2%



Others: Marcus Mariota (ATL), Jared Goff (DET)



RUNNING BACKS

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

D'Andre Swift added a shoulder injury to his already existing ankle injury, and it's time to pick up Jamaal Williams. Williams put up 25 PPR points on Sunday and has the goal-line role locked up in Detroit. Williams has four TDs on the season compared to a single score by Swift. Though Swift has been the more efficient runner—8.56 yards per attempt compared to Williams's 3.91— Williams has seen 30.7% of the team's touches compared to Swift's 22.9 percent. If Swift is out or even limited, confidently start Williams, who is already in the flex conversation even in the current tandem. Next up is Seattle, and the Seahawks have allowed the second most rushing yards per game behind only the above-mentioned Houston Texans. Williams is available in 40% of leagues. FAAB up to 16%

Craig Reynolds, Detroit Lions

Reynolds may be worth a grab for those in deeper leagues if you have a deep enough bench. He's the next man up and could have some role alongside Williams if Swift is out next week vs. Seattle. Reynolds is available in 100% of fantasy football leagues. FAAB up to 2%

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

We all had David Montgomery in our lineups ready to smash our competition on Sunday vs. the soft Houston Texans run defense, only to see him leave the game early with an ankle injury leaving Khalil Herbert with the opportunity to have a career day. Herbert stepped in and had 169 yards from scrimmage and a pair of TDs on 22 touches, finishing with more than 30 PPR points and as the RB1 for Week 3. He had a 67% route involvement (third highest among RBs for Week 3) after Montgomery left the game. At least our process was right. Should Montgomery remain sidelined, there is a clear opportunity for Herbert, who is available in 51% of leagues. This week's matchup with the Giants is also a good one. FAAB up to 12%

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

You know the drill. Alexander Mattison steps in when Cook is out and has a productive fantasy day. In the six games Mattison has started for Dalvin Cook, he averages 20 fantasy points per game. This time Cook left early with a shoulder injury, and if for any reason he misses time or is on a limited snap count, you'll want Mattison ready to go. Hopefully, you already have your Cook handcuff, but since he is available in 45% of leagues, it seems plenty of people didn't plan ahead. Snap him up. FAAB up to 12%

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

In deeper leagues, If you haven't gotten Joe Mixon's handcuff, the above injuries should encourage you to think about some insurance. Mixon has been disappointing and certainly hasn't had help from his offensive line, but Perine has been the more efficient runner this season, averaging 4.82 yards per carry as opposed to Mixon's 2.81. Perine is available in 94% of leagues. FAAB 1%

Others: J.D. McKissic (WSH), Justice Hill (BAL), Ronald Jones (KC)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Clearly, Urban Meyer was not the right guy for Jacksonville. Under Doug Pederson, the Jaguars look like a completely different team, jumping to a 3-0 start and paying dividends for our fantasy teams. Zay Jones gets one of the priority adds this week, as the chemistry between him and Trevor Lawrence seems clear. Jones is the clear WR2, and there seems to be plenty of fantasy goodness to go around. Jones was the WR5 heading into Monday Night Football, racking up nearly 25 PPR points for his fantasy managers. Jones saw eleven targets on Sunday and caught 10 for 85 yards and a TD. He has a healthy 22.6% target share on the season, and though his matchup with the Eagles this weekend will be much tougher, he is at least worth a bench stash. Jones is available in 90% of leagues. FAAB up to 9%

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

With Sammy Watkins officially on injured reserve and Christian Watson out, Doubs stepped into the WR1 role on Sunday vs. the Bucs, not Allen Lazard. Can this be trusted? Hard to say, but Doubs looked good, he doesn't seem to have a lot of competition for targets, and he plays with the reigning MVP. The rookie wideout out of Nevada was selected 132nd overall in this year's draft, and though he probably can't remember all 131 players taken ahead of him, he played as he did on Sunday, catching eight of his eight targets for 73 yards and a TD, leading all Packers receivers. Doubs played only 61% of the snaps compared to Lazard's 85%, but Doubs could easily step into the WR2 role with WR1 upside for the next few weeks in Green Bay. Doubs is available in 75% of leagues. FAAB up to 9%

Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

I wrote at length about Joshua Palmer a couple of weeks ago, but he finally gave us the breakout game this week, so this could be your last chance to snap him up. Palmer will be a strong play as long as Keenen Allen is out. He caught six passes for 99 yards on Sunday and led all Chargers receivers in both offensive snaps and routes run. Even when Allen is back, Palmer could remain in the flex conversation. He's available in 75% of leagues. FAAB up to 7%

Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals

Okay, I can't ignore Dortch anymore. This is not a fluke—at least until DeAndre Hopkins gets back. Dortch put up his third game in a row of double-digit PPR points, and he continues to lead the Cardinals with his 87% catch rate and 8.71 yards per target. He has played the same amount of snaps as Zach Ertz (80.1%) and has a higher target share than AJ Green. Arizona has logged the second-most pass attempts on the season (145) behind only the New York Jets. Until Hopkins returns, Dortch could be in the flex conversation. FAAB up to 6%

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders

Mack Hollins had more fantasy points in Week 3 than Joe Mixon, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Aaron Jones, and Darren Waller combined. Can we expect that regularly? Probably not. But with Hunter Renfrow out, it's clear that Hollins will soak up the targets. Hollins was targeted 10 times for eight catches, 158 yards and a TD and led all Raiders wide receivers in receiving yards for the second week in a row. Perhaps he's the secret weapon we didn't even know we wanted. Across the past two games, Hollins has played 91.9% of the offensive snaps for the Raiders. He's available in 98% of leagues and worth consideration as long as Renfrow remains out. FAAB up to 5%



Others: Tyler Boyd (CIN), Russell Gage (TB), Isaiah McKenzie (BUF), KJ Osborn (MIN), Noah Brown (DAL), Alec Pierce (IND), Michael Gallup (DAL), Josh Reynolds (DET)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

TIGHT ENDS

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

If you had Njoku in your lineup for Thursday Night Football, congratulations. Njoku finished behind only Mark Andrews this week at the tight end position, catching nine passes for 89 yards and a score. It's a thin position, and though Njoku won't always have big games, he has a decent floor because he's almost always on the field for the Browns, playing 90% of the team's offensive snaps so far this year. He's also run the fourth-most routes amongst tight ends this year and is tied with Travis Kelce and Tyler Conklin for the fourth-most targets after three games. He's available in 49% of leagues. FAAB up to 5%

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

It's probably time to buy into Tyler Conklin, who is tied with Travis Kelce and David Njoku with 16 targets on the season. Conklin's 85 routes run are second to only Hayden Hurst, and the Jets lead the league in passing attempts (155). Conklin has logged double-digit PPR points in each of the first three games this season. FAAB up to 4%

Others: Evan Engram (JAX), Hayden Hurst (CIN), Irv Smith, Jr. (MIN)

