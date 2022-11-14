There are four teams on bye in Week 11; Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers. Based on how they rank so far this season, the top players to replace are Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Jeff Wilson, Kenneth Walker, Travis Etienne, Leonard Fournette, Christian Kirk, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin. Here’s a look at some possible waiver wire options to pickup heading into Week 11.

Quarterback

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

Heading into Week 10, Ryan was in the free-agent pool in almost all leagues after missing two games with a shoulder injury while also falling out of favor with former head coach Frank Reich. However, he surprisingly started this week vs. the Raiders, giving fantasy managers hope that Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman can be fantasy relevant down the stretch. The Colts play the next two games at home (PHI and PIT). Ryan has a long enough resume to be a 250-yard and two-touchdown player if his offensive line gives him enough time to throw. For now, he will be a backup upgrade for some fantasy teams while also working as a bye-week filler over the next month if he keeps the starting job.

Running Backs

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over the first nine games, White gained only 252 combined yards with one touchdown and 20 catches while receiving 58 touches. Tampa Bay has struggled to open holes for their running backs (3.2 yards per rush), but they showed improvement in Week 10 against the Seahawks (38 attempts, 164 yards, one touchdown, 4.3 yards per carry). With Leonard Fournette leaving this week’s game with a hip injury, White looks poised to strut his stuff vs. the Browns, but it comes after the Buccaneers' bye in Week 11. White played well in Week 10 (22 rushes for 105 yards), but Tom Brady didn’t look his way on any pass attempts. White has three-down ability and he should be rostered in all formats while Fournette is injured.

Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Wilson had an RB2 role for the Dolphins in Week 9 after getting traded from the 49ers. He was on the field for 49% of the Dolphins' plays in his first week with the team. In Week 10, he received the bulk of the running back chances (17 rushes, 119 yards, one touchdown with two catches for 24 yards), pointing to Wilson having more value than first expected when arriving in Miami. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 11, followed by a must-start matchup for Wilson at home against Houston in Week 12.

Other running backs to add: Jaylen Warren-Steelers,

Wide Receivers

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs

The official go-sign to add Toney came today against the Jaguars. He quickly stepped into the Mecole Hardman role in the Chiefs’ offense in Week 10 (4 catches, 90 yards, one touchdown) and his opportunity could grow even further next week if the JuJu Smith-Schuster can’t suit up due to a concussion. Toney has high-upside and should only improve Kansas City’s passing game.

Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints

After missing five weeks with an ankle injury, Landry returned to the starting lineup in Week 10 against the Steelers. He caught three of his six targets for 37 yards while working as the Saints’ second wide receiver behind Chris Olave. His possession skill set points to a 5/50 type of player from now on, which works best as a bye week or short injury cover in PPR formats.

Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

Moore fits the bill for anyone looking for a buy-and-hold player for next week. If Mecole Hardman is out another game and JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t return from his concussion in Week 11, Moore should have his best chance of the season to show his potential upside. However, he remains unplayable until the Chiefs rookie succeeds on the field.

Other wide receivers to add: Christian Watson-Packers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine-Titans, Darius Slayton-Giants

Tight Ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Kmet pushed his way up the tight end ranking over the past three weeks, totaling 11 catches, 126 yards, and five touchdowns) in that span. However, his ceiling for targets remains low, with Justin Fields attempting fewer than 30 passes in each game this season and the Bears continuing to run the ball exceptionally well. The direction of Chicago’s offense looks promising over the latter half of the season, suggesting Kmet could deliver top-12 tight end value down the stretch. In 2021, he finished with 60 catches for 612 yards with no scores, showcasing a higher floor in catches if his targets improve.