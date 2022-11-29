We are just a few weeks away from the fantasy playoffs, and the Cardinals and Panthers are both on bye this week. If you're looking for a replacement for DJ Moore (who looks much better without Baker Mayfield) or DeAndre Hopkins, there are a few wideouts on today's list that could fill in. At the QB position, if you're looking for a sub for Aaron Rodgers or Kyler Murray, I have a few options there, too. It remains thin at RB and TE, but there are some streamable assets and assets to stash for your playoff run in the article below.



Remember to check out the "others" list at the bottom of each category. This list includes players that are more than 50% rostered but are still available in many leagues and have recently been featured and are still widely available.



As we get further into the season, if you have FAAB budget left, feel free to spend it. Remember, you can't take it with you. Also, be sure to double-check when the last week is that you are allowed to make waiver pickups. Some leagues do not allow you to make moves once the playoffs begin. For that reason, these FAAB numbers are only a loose guide.

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Jared Goff (DET) FAAB up to 8%



Remember the hot start for Jared Goff? He's cooled off since then and has been dropped in quite a few leagues, but on Thursday, he tossed two TDs for 240 yards vs. the Buffalo Bills in a near-upset win. The Lions continue playing from behind, and Goff's weapons are getting healthy. Amon-Ra St. Brown had a big day on Thursday, D'Andre Swift saw more touches than he had since Week 8, and DJ Chark caught a TD pass. Next up for Goff are two very favorable matchups with Jacksonville and Minnesota, both of which have struggled in coverage all season long. Goff is available in 54% of fantasy football leagues.

Mike White (NYJ) FAAB up to 8%



The legend continues. Remember last year when Mike White threw for 405 yards and three TDs vs. the ultimate AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals? This week, he had an encore performance vs. the Bears with three TDs and 315 yards. Jets fans hope to see more of Mike White and less of Zach Wilson moving forward. Can he keep this up? Unlikely, but you could do much worse in a superflex league as a bench stash. Next are the Minnesota Vikings, who allow the most passing yards per game (276.1) to opposing quarterbacks. White is available in 96% of leagues.

Kenny Pickett (PIT) FAAB Up to 7%



The matchup for Pickett in Week 13 is excellent as the Falcons have allowed 255.6 passing yards (5th-most) and 18 passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this year. He's been showing promise with his mobility, too. Pickett is available in 90% of fantasy leagues.



Others: Trevor Lawrence (JAX), DeShawn Watson (CLE)



RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Kyren Williams (LAR) FAAB up to 9%



The Rams' offense is a mess, but Williams could be your best add this week if you need an RB in a PPR league for fantasy purposes. After releasing Darrell Henderson earlier in the week (more on that later), the rookie played half of the early down snaps and all of the passing down snaps vs. the Chiefs on Sunday. His three catches for 25 yards were the second-most among Rams receivers, and the next three matchups for the Rams are the Seahawks, Raiders, and Green Bay- all juicy teams to target with the run game. Williams is 65% available.

Zonovan Knight (NYJ) FAAB up to 9%



James Robinson was a healthy scratch, and Michael Carter left early with an ankle injury on Sunday. Undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight made his NFL debut in their absence, rushing for 69 yards on 14 carries and also catching all three of his targets for 34 yards, for 103 all-purpose yards. Coach Robert Saleh announced he activated Knight to provide a spark, and it certainly seemed to work when he and Mike White combined to thrash the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Knight took all James Robinson's snaps, playing 18 of 22 early down snaps after Michael Carter exited the contest. Knight is 99% available.

Darrell Henderson Jr. (JAC) FAAB up to 6%



Henderson was a surprise release from the Rams this week and quickly landed with Jacksonville. Travis Etienne has a minor foot injury, and should he miss time, Henderson looks to get the early down work. This week's matchup vs. Detroit should be excellent, as the Lions have allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (154.6) and 18 total rushing touchdowns this year (2nd-most). Henderson is 55% available.

JaMycal Hasty (JAC) FAAB up to 6%



Hasty is a target in PPR leagues, as he caught five passes for 67 yards while rushing for another 28 in the Jaguars' upset of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Should Etienne miss time, Hasty is the back that will get the bulk of the receiving work, and this week's matchup vs. Detroit could be a good one. Hasty is 97% available.

Khalil Herbert (CHI) FAAB up to 6%



Khalil Herbert could return in Week 16, and if so, he could also help you in the fantasy playoffs as he will get a cake matchup with the Lions. If you have room, stash him. He’s 59% available.



Others: Rachaad White (TB), Isaiah Pacheco (KC), Samaje Perine (CIN), Gus Edwards (BAL), Kenneth Gainwell (PHI), Benny Snell Jr.

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

Zay Jones (JAX) FAAB up to 13%



I am proud to say I picked up Zay Jones early in the season and started him in at least one league this week. I won that matchup. Jones was a total beast on Sunday, catching 11 of his 14 targets for 145 yards and finishing as the WR7 for the week. He's a flex asset for the next two weeks, at least when he faces the Lions and the Titans—two teams that are bottom-four vs. the pass. Jones is available in 75% of fantasy football leagues.

Treylon Burks (TEN) FAAB up to 13%



Burks was one of our top waiver claims last week, and he did right by us, logging four catches for 70 yards after having a career-high 111 receiving yards just last week. He also scored his first NFL touchdown courtesy of a Derrick Henry fumble. He has been targeted six or more times in his last three games, and he looks like the WR1 in this run-first Tennessee offense. This week's matchup will likely be difficult vs. Darius Slay and the Eagles, but Burks should not be left on the waiver wire even if you can't start him. Burks is still available in 50% of leagues.

Michael Gallup (DAL) FAAB up to 11%



Gallup has established himself as the WR2, surpassing Noah Brown for snaps in games in which both receivers have played. He caught five passes for 63 yards on Sunday, which was his first 50-plus-yard game of the year, and he's looking healthier each week in a surging Dallas offense. Assuming Dallas does not sign OBJ, things should only go up from here for Michael Gallup. The Cowboys have the 5th best matchups for WR during the fantasy playoffs. He's available in 52% of leagues.

Elijah Moore (NYJ) FAAB up to 8%



Oh, hi Elijah Moore! There you are! Odds are someone in your league had to drop Moore, and you may be able to grab him and get the best weeks of his season now that it looks like the Jets may stick with Mike White at QB. Moore caught two passes for 64 yards and a score on Sunday- his best performance of the season. Moore may not be trustable yet, but he's worth a bench stash. Moore is 75% available.

Corey Davis (NYJ) FAAB up to 8%



Davis returned from injury and played 67.2% of the snaps- twice as many as Elijah Moore. He saw only three targets for one catch and nine yards, and his role could increase as he gets healthier. On a per-game basis, Davis is second only to Garrett Wilson with 45 yards per game this year. Corey Davis is available in 87% of leagues.



Kendall Hinton (DEN) FAAB up to 4%



As long as Jerry Jeudy is out, Kendall Hinton continues to be heavily involved in this Denver offense. It isn't exciting, but Hinton just missed a TD catch on Sunday, and he has played 92.2% of the snaps and seen 17 targets across the past two weeks- second only to Courtland Sutton. He is worth a flex spot if you're in a deep league. Hinton is 99% available.

Others: DeVante Parker (NE), Isaiah McKenzie (BUF), Mack Hollins (LV), Nico Collins (HOU), Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Foster Moreau (LVR) FAAB up to 7%



Moreau has now played 100% of the snaps for two weeks in a row, and he's seen ten targets and a TD in that span. The Raiders get the Chargers next week, who have surrendered the third-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends. Moreau is available in 61% of leagues.

Evan Engram (JAX) FAAB up to 7%



Engram's 51 targets this season rank ninth among TE, and his 286 routes run rank fourth. He's playing 76.7% of the team's snaps, and his with the Lions this week is excellent, as Detroit has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs. Engram is available in 60% of leagues.

Others: Hayden Hurst (CIN), Logan Thomas (WSH), Jordan Akins (HOU), Jelani Woods (IND)

