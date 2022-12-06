You've made it to Week 14 of the fantasy football season, and it's likely your last chance to sew up your fantasy playoff berth. With six teams on bye and a host of new injuries on Sunday, you'll need to hit the waiver wire.



The quarterback position continues to be difficult this season, and those who drafted Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen are feeling confident right now. Matt Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo are now done for the fantasy season, and Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa are dealing with injuries. Be sure you pick up an insurance quarterback, no matter who your starter is, to carry you through your fantasy playoffs.



Kenneth Walker Jr. sustained an injury during Sunday's game, so monitor that situation. Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and Treylon Burks should also be monitored this week.

The waiver wire is picked over at this point in the season, but there are still a few remaining good options. With six bye teams this week, after waivers run for this week, check who may have been dropped. You could get a leg up on next week's claims. And yes, it's fair to start picking up your opponent's handcuffs.



One final thought: this could be your last chance to make moves if you are in a high-stakes league. Be sure to check your league's rules, and shore up every position you can as we move into the playoff weeks.

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Jared Goff (DET) FAAB up to 16%



Jared Goff put up another fantasy finish on Sunday vs. the Jaguars, and he's likely to put up another solid day vs. the Vikings this weekend, who have allowed the most passing yards per game (283.6) to opposing QBs this year. The Vikings just allowed 369 yards to Mike White and the Jets, and Goff has all his weapons healthy, including DJ Chark, D'Andre Swift, and Jameson Williams, who, in combination with Amon-Ra St. Brown, should be able to help Goff finish Top 5 again at the position. He's the QB4 for Week 13 heading into Monday night, and he could easily finish top-five in Week 14. He's available in 50% of leagues.



Kenny Pickett (PIT) FAAB up to 13%



Pickett is looking better and better each week, and he could hit his stride just as he comes into the fantasy playoffs. He plays clean football and has not thrown an interception since Week 8. This week the matchup is good vs. the Ravens, who have allowed the eighth-most passing yards to opposing QBs this year, and he has good matchups for the fantasy playoffs, including the Ravens again, the Panthers, and the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s 87% available.

Mike White (NYJ) FAAB up to 9%



White didn't look amazing on Sunday, but he put up a decent day on the fantasy stat sheet, thanks to a late rushing TD vs. the Vikings. White completed only 54.5% of his passes and threw two interceptions on his way to racking up 369 passing yards in the Jet's loss. This week's matchup with Buffalo doesn't sound great initially, but the Bills have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game across the last four contests. If you need a QB for a superflex league, White could be worth an add. He's available in 82% of leagues.



Tyler Huntley (BAL) FAAB up to 3%



If you have Lamar, or if you have the room to block your opponent who has Lamar, pick up Tyler Huntley, who has proven to be a capable backup QB in the past with rushing upside. Keep your eye on Jackson's status as we enter the weekend. He's 99% available.

Baker Mayfield (FA) FAAB: 0%



Mayfield is not signed to an NFL team as of this article, but I assume it is imminent. No matter where he signs, he is a desperation add for 2QB or deep leagues only. The best-case scenario is likely the 49ers, where Shanahan should be able to put him in a game-managing role and keep him from getting in his own way. Maybe he can throw you more TDs than Russell Wilson.



Others: Sam Darnold (CAR), Taylor Heinicke (WSH) on bye

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Zonovan Knight (NYJ) FAAB up to 9%



After a surprise debut in Week 12, Zonovan Knight did not disappoint those who plopped down a good chunk of their FAAB budget. Heading into Monday night, Knight was the RB10 for the week, putting up a solid 17 points with 90 yards on the ground and catching all five of his targets for another 28 through the air. Knight should be at the forefront of this backfield as long as Michael Carter is sidelined. It's a tough matchup this week with the Bills, but Mike White should continue to target him in a game where the Jets will be playing from behind. He's a flex start if Carter remains out and is available in 53% of leagues.



James Cook (BUF) FAAB up to 6%



James Cook finished the game on Thursday with more carries, rushing yards, catches, and receiving yards than Devin Singletary, who was the game's official starter. His matchups are not excellent for the fantasy playoffs, but the offense he plays for is, and that can create opportunities. This is the time in the season when the Bills should let their rookie run. Dalvin's little brother is a must-add for the playoffs if you have Devin Singletary. He's available in 76% of leagues.

Cam Akers (LAR) FAAB up to 5%



He wasn't efficient, carrying the ball 17 times for an average of 3.5 yards per carry, but in the end, his two TDs made him the RB4 for Week 13. If you're desperate for a warm body at the position, you could do worse than Akers, who will likely continue to see volume in this decimated Rams offense. He's available in 54% of leagues.



Travis Homer/DeeJay Dallas FAAB up to 4%



Should Ken Walker III be sidelined, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas become the next men up. As to who will be the better add, Dallas also left the game with an injury and then returned in a limited fashion, which opens the door for Homer to have more opportunity this weekend. Homer did not play in Week 13 due to an illness, but he should be on track to start in a favorable matchup vs. the Panthers. When Homer and Dallas both played this year, Homer played 37 early-down snaps compared to Dallas's 16. They are 98% available.

Jordan Mason (SF) FAAB up to 5%



Mason ran the ball eight times for 51 yards on Sunday vs. Miami, and he's averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three of four games played this year. He's the handcuff for Christian McCaffrey and is available in 85% of leagues.



Others: Tyler Allgeier (ATL) on bye, Jerick McKinnon (KC), Alexander Mattison (MIN)

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

Michael Gallup (DAL) FAAB up to 16%



We mentioned Michael Gallup in last week's article, noting he was moving up the depth chart for Dak, and if you picked him up, you were rewarded with a two-TD game. Gallup was targeted seven times, and he caught four of them for only 28 yards, vs. what was rumored to be a tough Indianapolis defense. Noah Brown still led all WR in snaps, but Gallup tied CeeDee Lamb for targets while running only two fewer routes. Even with OBJ reportedly being added to the future mix, Gallup is a priority grab. He's available in 50% of leagues.



DJ Chark (DET) FAAB up to 11%



Before missing Weeks 4-10 with an injury, DJ Chark was a clear start for the Lions. Detroit started easing him back in during Week 11, and in Week 13, he delivered on the revenge game narrative vs. the Jaguars with five catches for 98 yards. Even with Jameson Williams now active, Chark should be WR2. He played only two fewer snaps than Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday and ran two more routes. He's the deep threat for this Lions' offense, and this week's matchup with the Vikings is tasty, too. Minnesota just allowed 369 yards to the Jets' receivers, allowing those most fantasy points to opposing wideouts across the last four contests. Chark is available in 85% of leagues.

Corey Davis (NYJ) FAAB up to 7%



Davis is another WR that makes consecutive appearances in this article after he put up a solid 13.5 PPR points day on Sunday. Davis took a back seat to Garrett Wilson, who has emerged as the clear alpha for New York, but he was targeted nine times and ran 46 routes on his way to five catches for 85 yards. As long as Mike White is at QB, the receivers for New York will always be in the flex conversation. Davis is now averaging 50 yards per game, leading all Jets receivers with 9.47 yards per target. He's 87% available.



Mack Hollins (LVR) FAAB up to 7%



Davante Adams is the star of this show, but Mack Hollins played more snaps and ran the same amount of routes on Sunday vs. the Chargers while also commanding nine targets. It didn't show up big on the fantasy stat sheet, but the potential will always be there now that Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller are on the IR. This week's matchup vs. the Rams should also be favorable, as they have allowed the sixth-most points to opposing wideouts across the past four contests. He's 69% available.

Nico Collins (HOU) FAAB up to 7%



Brandin Cooks missed Sunday's game with a calf injury, and there's no reason for him to come back anytime soon. It's well-known that Cooks is unhappy with the team, leaving Nico Collins alone at the top of the depth chart. Collins saw 11 targets and caught three of them 35 yards and a score. The volume is there, and he has Kansas City, Tennessee, and Jacksonville on the docket for your fantasy playoffs- all three of which have been generous to fantasy wideouts this year. He's available in 71% of leagues.



Odell Beckham Jr. (FA) FAAB: Dealer’s Choice



This is likely your last chance to add OBJ, as he is expected to sign with the Giants, Cowboys or Bills this week. As for how beneficial he will be to your fantasy team, it's hard to say. We saw how useful OBJ was for the Rams in their Super Bowl run, but he is returning from an ACL injury and will be learning a new offense. He could help you in the final weeks of your fantasy playoffs, but he is unlikely to be startable in the next few weeks. That being said, there is no bigger talent that is 63% available on the waiver wire.



Others: Jameson Williams (DET), Jahan Dotson (WSH) on bye, Treylon Burks (TEN), Julio Jones (TB)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Greg Dulcich (DEN) FAAB up to 7%



Although Denver's offense is now officially the worst in the NFL, Dulcich is worth an add at the thin position. Not only is Courtland Sutton possibly out with an injury, but Dulcich saw the most targets (7) and ran the most routes (22) for the Broncos on Sunday, culminating in six catches for 85 yards and a TE3 finish for the week. Dulcich has the fifth-most receiving yards at the position since making his debut in Week 5, and he is available in 63% of leagues.



Evan Engram (JAC) FAAB up to 7%



Evan Engram has run the fifth-most routes among tight ends this year (319) and played the sixth-most snaps. It's another good matchup for Lawrence vs. the Titans, who targeted Engram seven times on Sunday for five catches, 30 yards and a score vs. Detroit's similarly generous secondary. He's 57% available.

Hunter Henry (NE) FAAB up to 6%



Henry gets the Cardinals the best matchup possible for a tight end this week, and he's seen ten targets over the past two weeks. His 73 routes run across the past eight weeks rank 6th among tight ends. He's 65% available.



Daniel Bellinger (NYG) FAAB up to 1%



Bellinger was heavily leaned in in his first game back from an eye injury, playing 64 snaps, running 33 routes, and seeing five targets for five catches and 24 yards. The receiving group is limited for New York, and Bellinger is just as likely as any to pop off on any given day. The matchup with Philadelphia isn't ideal, but this position is as thin as they come. Bellinger is 98% available.



Others: Tyler Conklin (NYJ), Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN)

