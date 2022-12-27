Congratulations, you have made it to the fantasy football finals! Word of caution: now, don’t change a thing!

If you've been streaming since losing Kyler Murray or are worried about another week without Jalen Hurts, grab a quarterback on the waiver wire to have more options come Sunday morning. For running back depth, there is likely no one on the waiver wire that is better than who you already have on your roster. The same holds true for wide receivers.

Of course, be sure to check for Cam Akers in case he's still available. He is 72% rostered, so he may be available in a few leagues. His matchup is excellent, and you want to avoid your opponent grabbing him even if you don't start him.

The picks listed below are mostly for depth in case you need to make a last-minute switch once we get this week's practice reports. Now, let’s go win a title.

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Brock Purdy (SF)



Purdy has now thrown for two TDs in each of his last four games, and he's finished as QB14 or better in three of them. If you want a solid floor, Purdy is your guy, and this week he also has a chance for a high ceiling as he's facing a Las Vegas team that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year.

Russell Wilson (DEN)



This is a very high-risk, high-reward play. Only do this if you feel DangeRuss. Yes, Russell Wilson has stunk this season on the whole. However, the Broncos just fired their head coach, and teams perform notoriously well after making that change. NFL teams have gone 15-18 straight up and 17-16 against the spread since 2003, which may not seem great, but considering they were all losing teams, it suggests a major shift. Add to that the fact that the Chiefs have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year, including 247 passing yards, 57 rushing yards and three TDs to Wilson in Week 14, and this could be the craziest or the most brilliant start you've made all season long.



Mac Jones (NE)



The matchup is right vs. the Dolphins, who have allowed the sixth-most points and the fourth-most passing yards to quarterbacks across the last four games. Jones finished as the QB11 last week after throwing a pair of scores vs. the Bengals.

Mike White (NYJ)



He's back! Much to the relief of Jets fans, Mike White gets the Week 17 start for the Jets vs. Seattle, who have been struggling of late. This is great news for Tyler Conklin, too: more on that later.



Gardner Minshew (PHI)



If Jalen Hurts doesn’t return, Minshew is an excellent option. Minshew finished as the QB7 last weekend despite the loss to Dallas, passing for 355 yards and a pair of touchdowns. New Orleans is not a great matchup for quarterbacks, but Minshew is probably the best backup quarterback in the league.

RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Tyler Allgeier (ATL)



Allgeier ran the ball 18 times for 74 yards and had four grabs for another 43 receiving yards. This is the first time he has been the clear leader of the backfield all season, not just being used as the receiving back but also taking the majority of snaps on early downs and in short-yardage situations, even with Cordarrelle Patterson back. This week's matchup with the Cardinals is good, as Arizona has allowed an average of 32.3 PPR points per game across the last three contests.

Chuba Hubbard (CAR)



Hubbard combined with D'Onta Foreman and Sam Darnold to shred the Detroit Lions last week for 320 yards on the ground. Hubbard rushed 12 times for 125 yards, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. It's still a committee in Carolina, but their ground game has been prominent, and both Foreman and Hubbard scored double-digit fantasy points vs. the tough Bucs run defense back in Week 7.



Zack Moss (IND)



Moss is the clear leader for the Colts backfield with no Jonathan Taylor after carrying the ball 12 times for 65 yards on Monday vs. the Chargers. Who knows who will start under center for the Colts next week, but regardless, the run game should be involved. Next week's matchup vs. the Giants is good, as New York has allowed the third-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this year.

James Cook (BUF)



James Cook and Devin Singletary split carries evenly on Sunday, and both found success vs. a poor Chicago run defense. Cook totaled 99 yards on 11 attempts and caught two of his three targets for another 19 receiving yards. The matchup with the Bengals this week is much tougher, but Cook could be an option in very deep leagues.



Others: Cam Akers (LAR), Gus Edwards (BAL), Royce Freeman (HOU)

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

Romeo Doubs (GB)



Romeo Doubs was on the field for 15 of 17 passing plays after Christian Watson left the game early with a hip injury. Before missing weeks 10-14, Doubs looked to be gaining chemistry with Rodgers, and if Watson remains out this weekend, he should have a chance to regain more of that chemistry vs. a Vikings pass defense that has allowed an average of 45.8 PPR points per game to opposing wideouts across the last four. Doubs has seen eleven targets across his last two games back from injury, and this is a game the Packers must win.



DJ Chark (DET)



Since Week 12, Chark has seen an average of five targets per game, and he's finished with either 94+ yards or a TD (or both) in four of those five games. This week the Lions face the Bears, and Chicago has allowed an average of 44.7 PPR points to opposing wideouts in the past three games.



Jahan Dotson (WSH)



Dotson led all Commanders receivers on Sunday with nine targets, and he caught six of them for 76 yards and a touchdown. Dotson has three consecutive games with 54 yards or more and a score. He also has finished as WR18 or higher in each of his last three.



Others: Greg Dortch (ARI), Treylon Burks (TEN), Chris Moore (HOU)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Tyler Conklin (NYJ)



Conklin's 387 routes rank fifth at the position, and his 77 targets rank seventh. Only TJ Hockenson and Evan Engram have played more snaps than Tyler Conklin, and this week not only does he get the upgrade of Mike White, who loves to target everyone, he gets Seattle- the team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points and the most receiving yards to tight ends this year.

Robert Tonyan (GB)



You have to pursue Tonyan, especially if Christian Watson does not go. Rodgers needs to find receivers; without Watson, the options are limited. This could be a good week for Tonyan is facing a Miami team that has allowed an average of 16 PPR points per game to tight ends this year.



Others: Hunter Henry (NE), Taysom Hill (NO)