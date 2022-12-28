Skip to main content
Fantasy Football Week 17 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Jalen Hurts is out, but Gardner Minshew is capable of posting strong numbers.

The list of potential quarterback changes appears to be long in Week 17, but the only hope for fantasy teams is the return of Jalen Hurts. Any drop-off in quarterback play leads to lower upside in each team’s receiving corps. Here’s a look at the quarterback news heading into this week:

Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals hope to have McCoy back behind center this week after he sat out Week 16 with a concussion issue. I have him listed as starting in the first edition of the projections.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore hinted that Jackson might return to face the Steelers after missing three games with a knee issue. I need to see him on the practice field before upgrading his status.

Nick Foles, Indianapolis Colts
The change at quarterback for the Colts against the Chargers led to Foles crushing the fantasy value of all offensive players. Indy stated they would roll with him again, leaving minimal hope of improvement in Week 17.

Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins
With Tua Tagovailoa battling another concussion, Bridgewater lines up as the Dolphins’ starter in a critical game at New England. Unfortunately, I can’t see the NFL clearing Tagovailoa by Sunday.

Mike White, New York Jets
The Zack Wilson experiment for the Jets appears to be over. New York expects White to play against Seattle after missing two games with rib issues.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eag
Based on the early betting line for the Saints-Eagles game, Hurts has no real chance of seeing the field. Gardner Minshew played well enough vs. the Cowboys to get another start on Sunday.

Updated: December 28, 2022

WEEK 17 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

