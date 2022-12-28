Fantasy Football Week 17 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Only three top-tier wideouts have a chance to start in Week 17 after sitting out last week. So for anyone needing a bump at wide receiver, their only real help is the return of the star players.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
I don’t expect Olave to miss another game after sitting out in Week 16 with a hamstring issue. I’ll update his status if New Orleans upgrades his outlook later in the week.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They would love for Lockett to return this week from a broken finger that required surgery. I listed him as starting vs. the Jets.
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers suggested that Samuel has a chance to play this week after missing two games with knee and ankle injuries. I’m waiting for a better update before inserting him into San Francisco’s starting lineup.
Updated: December 28, 2022