Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Week 17 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Jamaal Williams injury creates opportunity for D’Andre Swift.

Multiple running backs should have a bump in touches on Sunday if Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones aren’t at full strength. The main focus for contending fantasy teams is the health of Tony Pollard. His second-half success was critical to the Cowboys’ rise up the standings.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
A thigh issue landed Pollard on the injury list this week. Dallas plays on a short week, but the Cowboys expect him to suit up against the Titans. I don’t expect him to do much in practice before Thursday.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions
Over the past three weeks, Williams gained only 81 yards on 23 carries (2.3 yards per rush) with no touchdowns. Last Sunday, he suffered a lower leg injury, which looked severe enough for him to sit out this week’s matchup. D’Andre Swift and Justin Jackson should have a nice bump in touches this week if he doesn’t play.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
With fantasy teams on the doorstep of league championships, Jones battled an ankle injury over the second half of the game vs. the Dolphins. He finished with only 34 combined yards with two catches on eight touches. Jones has a chance to play this week, but I back off his projections slightly until the Packers provide an update on his health.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders
Gibson appears to be dealing with a balky ankle that will limit his opportunity against the Browns. Last week, Washington only had him on the field for 29% of their snaps. Brian Robinson expects to see the lion’s share of touches in Week 17.

WEEK 17 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: December 28, 2022

WEEK 17 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

