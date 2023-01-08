Top 50 Fantasy Football Players for 2023

It’s way too early and lots can change, but here’s an early look at which players will be first off the board in 2023 fantasy drafts.

The 2022 fantasy football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and what a wild ride it’s been. We saw the utter collapse of the quarterback position, as the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford (to name a few) saw their numbers decline. Overall, just four signal-callers averaged more than 20 fantasy points this season. That’s down from the nine who hit that mark last year.

Tight end was also a disaster, as just one player (Travis Kelce, of course) put up an average of more than 15 points per game. What’s more, Kelce was the lone player at the position to post more than 210 points. After this season, tight end is certain to be even more devalued in 2023 drafts and beyond (unless his name is Kelce).

Running backs saw some major movers, and it wasn’t always a good thing. The top overall pick in most leagues, Jonathan Taylor, missed five games and finished 18th on a points-per-game basis among backs who played in at least 10 games. Overall, Taylor wasn’t even a top 25 runner. Many other big-name runners, such as James Conner, Alvin Kamara and Cordarrelle Patterson (to name a few) saw their totals fall compared to last season. On a positive note, we also saw the emergence of a few young backs, including Rhamondre Stevenson, Breece Hall and Ken Walker.

Wide receivers continued to thrive, led by Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, each of whom scored over 300 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Cooper Kupp would have hit that mark but he missed eight games due to injuries. A number of young players such as Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Garrett Wilson have also added depth to what will be a ridiculously talented position next season.

With the running back position seeing more and more question marks at the top, fantasy fans should expect to see more wide receivers drafted in the first five rounds. That sounds strange coming from a running backs truther like me, but it’s very true.

With that said, let’s take a way-too-early look at the top 50 fantasy players for next season. This list is based on full-point PPR scoring. You’ll notice a change in how I value the running backs and wide receivers. And if you’re wondering where all the tight ends have gone, well, I’ll be waiting a lot longer to fill that position in 2023.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was the RB1 in PPR formats in 2022. Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Top 50 Fantasy Players for 2023

1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

5. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

9. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

12. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

14. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

17. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

20. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

21. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

22. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

23. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

24. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

25. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

26. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

27. Ken Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks

28. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

30. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

31. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

32. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

33. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

34. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

36. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

37. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

38. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

39. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

40. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

41. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

42. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

43. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

44. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

46. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

47. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

48. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

49. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

50. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

