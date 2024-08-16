2024 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Values and Rankings
Fantasy Football drafts are in full swing!
By now, you have pored over all of Michael Fabiano's rankings for your traditional snake draft, and you are no doubt ready to ace it on draft day. But what if you're not in a typical snake draft? What if you have an auction draft coming up?
I have prepared some draft-day values for those participating in auction-style salary cap drafts as a guideline. Don't be surprised if these differ from Fabs' rankings, as these values are my own.
If you're considering an auction draft, I encourage you to jump in! It's my favorite way to draft and allows you to build a roster, unlike in a snake draft. If you want two first-round players, no problem! Spend enough to get them—just be sure to have a plan for sleeper values to target later in the draft. Your draft position no longer constrains you. Instead, you distribute salaries as you see fit- just like a genuine GM. Can you build a winning squad? My money says you can.
Consider this set of values as a flexible guide. If you feel like investing a bit more or less on a player, go ahead. Sometimes, you need to gauge the situation. For instance, if you're drafting with a lot of Cowboys fans, you know CeeDee Lamb's value will be high. Plan your budget accordingly or be ready to adjust.
I've included values for QB, RB, WR, and TE to give you a clear picture of their worth. As a general rule, don't overspend on a defense or a kicker. In fact, try to acquire them during dollar days or for zero dollars in your reserve snake draft.
These values were calculated for a 12-team PPR league using four points per passing touchdown scoring and rostering 1QB, 2RB, 3WR, 1TE, 2 FLX, DST, and K.
Players that did not make the list should be valued at one dollar or less.
Now, let's build a winning football team!
Table of Contents
Quarterback Auction Values
Player
Team
Auction Value
Josh Allen
BUF
$29
Jalen Hurts
PHI
$27
Lamar Jackson
BAL
$26
Patrick Mahomes
KC
$25
Anthony Richardson
IND
$20
C.J. Stroud
HOU
$18
Dak Prescott
DAL
$17
Joe Burrow
CIN
$17
Kyler Murray
AZ
$16
Jayden Daniels
WAS
$14
Brock Purdy
SF
$12
Jordan Love
GB
$11
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
$9
Trevor Lawrence
JAX
$6
Caleb Williams
CHI
$6
Jared Goff
DET
$5
Justin Herbert
LAC
$5
Aaron Rodgers
NYJ
$4
Kirk Cousins
ATL
$3
Deshaun Watson
CLE
$3
Matthew Stafford
LAR
$2
Derek Carr
NO
$2
Baker Mayfield
TB
$2
Geno Smith
SEA
$2
Bryce Young
CAR
$1
Will Levis
TEN
$1
Drake Maye
NE
$0
Daniel Jones
NYG
$0
Russell Wilson
PIT
$0
Bo Nix
DEN
$0
Gardner Minshew
LV
$0
Justin Fields
PIT
$0
Aidan O'Connell
LV
$0
Drew Lock
DEN
$0
Jacoby Brissett
NE
$0
Sam Howell
SEA
$0
Running Back Auction Values
Player
Team
Auction Value
Christian McCaffrey
SF
$65
Breece Hall
NYJ
$58
Jonathan Taylor
IND
$55
Bijan Robinson
ATL
$55
Derrick Henry
BAL
$45
Saquon Barkley
PHI
$44
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
$39
Kyren Williams
LAR
$38
De'Von Achane
MIA
$36
Josh Jacobs
GB
$33
Joe Mixon
HOU
$30
Isiah Pacheco
KC
$29
Travis Etienne
JAX
$28
James Cook
BUF
$27
Aaron Jones
MIN
$27
Kenneth Walker
SEA
$24
James Conner
AZ
$24
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
$22
David Montgomery
DET
$20
Zack Moss
CIN
$20
Najee Harris
PIT
$19
Zamir White
LV
$18
Nick Chubb
CLE
$18
Javonte Williams
DEN
$17
Alvin Kamara
NO
$15
Raheem Mostert
MIA
$13
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
$13
Devin Singletary
NYG
$13
Gus Edwards
LAC
$12
D'Andre Swift
CHI
$12
Tony Pollard
TEN
$11
Tyjae Spears
TEN
$10
Jaylen Warren
PIT
$9
Brian Robinson
WSH
$7
Austin Ekeler
WSH
$6
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
$5
Jerome Ford
CLE
$5
Rico Dowdle
DAL
$5
Chase Brown
CIN
$3
Blake Corum
LAR
$2
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
$2
J.K. Dobbins
LAC
$2
Jaylen Wright
MIA
$2
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
$1
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
$1
Ty Chandler
MIN
$1
Trey Benson
AZ
$1
Antonio Gibson
NE
$1
Kendre Miller
NO
$1
Ray Davis
BUF
$0
Samaje Perine
DEN
$0
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
$0
Roschon Johnson
CHI
$0
Bucky Irving
TB
$0
Trey Sermon
IND
$0
Tank Bigsby
JAX
$0
Khalil Herbert
CHI
$0
Kenneth Gainwell
PHI
$0
Alexander Mattison
MIN
$0
Elijah Mitchell
SF
$0
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
KC
$0
Eric Gray
NYG
$0
Tyrone Tracy
NYG
$0
Kimani Vidal
TB
$0
Chase Edmonds
TB
$0
D'Onta Foreman
CLE
$0
Jamaal Williams
NO
$0
Dameon Pierce
HOU
$0
Deuce Vaughn
DAL
$0
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
$0
Wide Receiver Auction Values
Player
Team
Auction Value
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
$52
Tyreek Hill
MIA
$51
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
$47
Justin Jefferson
MIN
$46
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
$45
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
$41
Puka Nacua
LAR
$37
A.J. Brown
PHI
$36
Deebo Samuel
SF
$33
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
$31
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
$31
Davante Adams
LV
$29
Tee Higgins
CIN
$27
Cooper Kupp
LAR
$26
Mike Evans
TB
$25
DK Metcalf
SEA
$25
Nico Collins
HOU
$24
Rashee Rice
KC
$23
DeVonta Smith
PHI
$22
Drake London
ATL
$20
Marvin Harrison
ARI
$20
DJ Moore
CHI
$20
George Pickens
PIT
$19
Chris Olave
NO
$18
Terry McLaurin
WSH
$18
Christian Kirk
ARI
$17
Malik Nabers
NYG
$17
Tank Dell
HOU
$16
Amari Cooper
CLE
$16
Michael Pittman
IND
$16
Stefon Diggs
HOU
$15
Calvin Ridley
TEN
$14
Khalil Shakir
BUF
$13
Chris Godwin
TB
$13
Zay Flowers
BAL
$13
Jordan Addison
MIN
$12
Diontae Johnson
PIT
$11
DeAndre Hopkins
TEN
$11
Brian Thomas
JAX
$10
Joshua Palmer
LAC
$10
Marquise Brown
KC
$10
Jameson Williams
DET
$8
Keenan Allen
CHI
$8
Ladd McConkey
LAC
$8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
$7
Jayden Reed
GB
$7
Courtland Sutton
DEN
$6
Mike Williams
NYJ
$6
Tyler Lockett
SEA
$5
Xavier Legette
CAR
$5
Jakobi Meyers
LV
$5
Curtis Samuel
BUF
$5
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
$5
Xavier Worthy
KC
$4
Keon Coleman
BUF
$3
Brandin Cooks
DAL
$3
Rashid Shaheed
NO
$3
Jahan Dotson
WSH
$3
Christian Watson
GB
$3
Rome Odunze
CHI
$2
Romeo Doubs
GB
$2
Gabe Davis
JAX
$2
Darnell Mooney
ATL
$1
Demarcus Robinson
LAR
$1
Adonai Mitchell
IND
$1
Demario Douglas
NE
$1
Josh Downs
IND
$1
Rashod Bateman
BAL
$1
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
$1
Ja'Lynn Polk
NE
$1
Tight End Auction Values
Player
Team
Auction Value
Travis Kelce
KC
$23
Sam LaPorta
DET
$21
Mark Andrews
BAL
$18
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
$17
Trey McBride
AZ
$16
Evan Engram
JAX
$14
George Kittle
SF
$14
Kyle Pitts
ATL
$11
Jake Ferguson
DAL
$9
David Njoku
CLE
$7
Dallas Goedert
PHI
$5
Brock Bowers
LV
$3
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
$3
Hunter Henry
NE
$2
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
$2
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
$1
Luke Musgrave
GB
$1
Cade Otton
TB
$1
Mike Gesicki
CIN
$1
Tyler Higbee
LAR
$1
Dalton Schultz
HOU
$1
Cole Kmet
CHI
$0
Juwan Johnson
NO
$0
Daniel Bellinger
NYG
$0
