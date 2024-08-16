SI

2024 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Values and Rankings

Fantasy insider Jen Piacenti provides her 2024 fantasy football salary cap rankings and auction values.

Jennifer Piacenti

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during their NFC divisional playoff football game Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Fantasy Football drafts are in full swing!

By now, you have pored over all of Michael Fabiano's rankings for your traditional snake draft, and you are no doubt ready to ace it on draft day. But what if you're not in a typical snake draft? What if you have an auction draft coming up?

I have prepared some draft-day values for those participating in auction-style salary cap drafts as a guideline. Don't be surprised if these differ from Fabs' rankings, as these values are my own.

If you're considering an auction draft, I encourage you to jump in! It's my favorite way to draft and allows you to build a roster, unlike in a snake draft. If you want two first-round players, no problem! Spend enough to get them—just be sure to have a plan for sleeper values to target later in the draft. Your draft position no longer constrains you. Instead, you distribute salaries as you see fit- just like a genuine GM. Can you build a winning squad? My money says you can.

Consider this set of values as a flexible guide. If you feel like investing a bit more or less on a player, go ahead. Sometimes, you need to gauge the situation. For instance, if you're drafting with a lot of Cowboys fans, you know CeeDee Lamb's value will be high. Plan your budget accordingly or be ready to adjust.

I've included values for QB, RB, WR, and TE to give you a clear picture of their worth. As a general rule, don't overspend on a defense or a kicker. In fact, try to acquire them during dollar days or for zero dollars in your reserve snake draft.

These values were calculated for a 12-team PPR league using four points per passing touchdown scoring and rostering 1QB, 2RB, 3WR, 1TE, 2 FLX, DST, and K.

Players that did not make the list should be valued at one dollar or less.

Now, let's build a winning football team!

  1. Quarterback Auction Values
  2. Running Back Auction Values
  3. Wide Receiver Auction Values
  4. Tight End Auction Values

Quarterback Auction Values

Player

Team

Auction Value

Josh Allen

BUF

$29

Jalen Hurts

PHI

$27

Lamar Jackson

BAL

$26

Patrick Mahomes

KC

$25

Anthony Richardson

IND

$20

C.J. Stroud

HOU

$18

Dak Prescott

DAL

$17

Joe Burrow

CIN

$17

Kyler Murray

AZ

$16

Jayden Daniels

WAS

$14

Brock Purdy

SF

$12

Jordan Love

GB

$11

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

$9

Trevor Lawrence

JAX

$6

Caleb Williams

CHI

$6

Jared Goff

DET

$5

Justin Herbert

LAC

$5

Aaron Rodgers

NYJ

$4

Kirk Cousins

ATL

$3

Deshaun Watson

CLE

$3

Matthew Stafford

LAR

$2

Derek Carr

NO

$2

Baker Mayfield

TB

$2

Geno Smith

SEA

$2

Bryce Young

CAR

$1

Will Levis

TEN

$1

Drake Maye

NE

$0

Daniel Jones

NYG

$0

Russell Wilson

PIT

$0

Bo Nix

DEN

$0

Gardner Minshew

LV

$0

Justin Fields

PIT

$0

Aidan O'Connell

LV

$0

Drew Lock

DEN

$0

Jacoby Brissett

NE

$0

Sam Howell

SEA

$0

Running Back Auction Values

Player

Team

Auction Value

Christian McCaffrey

SF

$65

Breece Hall

NYJ

$58

Jonathan Taylor

IND

$55

Bijan Robinson

ATL

$55

Derrick Henry

BAL

$45

Saquon Barkley

PHI

$44

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

$39

Kyren Williams

LAR

$38

De'Von Achane

MIA

$36

Josh Jacobs

GB

$33

Joe Mixon

HOU

$30

Isiah Pacheco

KC

$29

Travis Etienne

JAX

$28

James Cook

BUF

$27

Aaron Jones

MIN

$27

Kenneth Walker

SEA

$24

James Conner

AZ

$24

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

$22

David Montgomery

DET

$20

Zack Moss

CIN

$20

Najee Harris

PIT

$19

Zamir White

LV

$18

Nick Chubb

CLE

$18

Javonte Williams

DEN

$17

Alvin Kamara

NO

$15

Raheem Mostert

MIA

$13

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

$13

Devin Singletary

NYG

$13

Gus Edwards

LAC

$12

D'Andre Swift

CHI

$12

Tony Pollard

TEN

$11

Tyjae Spears

TEN

$10

Jaylen Warren

PIT

$9

Brian Robinson

WSH

$7

Austin Ekeler

WSH

$6

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

$5

Jerome Ford

CLE

$5

Rico Dowdle

DAL

$5

Chase Brown

CIN

$3

Blake Corum

LAR

$2

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

$2

J.K. Dobbins

LAC

$2

Jaylen Wright

MIA

$2

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

$1

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

$1

Ty Chandler

MIN

$1

Trey Benson

AZ

$1

Antonio Gibson

NE

$1

Kendre Miller

NO

$1

Ray Davis

BUF

$0

Samaje Perine

DEN

$0

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

$0

Roschon Johnson

CHI

$0

Bucky Irving

TB

$0

Trey Sermon

IND

$0

Tank Bigsby

JAX

$0

Khalil Herbert

CHI

$0

Kenneth Gainwell

PHI

$0

Alexander Mattison

MIN

$0

Elijah Mitchell

SF

$0

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

$0

Eric Gray

NYG

$0

Tyrone Tracy

NYG

$0

Kimani Vidal

TB

$0

Chase Edmonds

TB

$0

D'Onta Foreman

CLE

$0

Jamaal Williams

NO

$0

Dameon Pierce

HOU

$0

Deuce Vaughn

DAL

$0

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

$0

Wide Receiver Auction Values

Player

Team

Auction Value

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

$52

Tyreek Hill

MIA

$51

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

$47

Justin Jefferson

MIN

$46

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

$45

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

$41

Puka Nacua

LAR

$37

A.J. Brown

PHI

$36

Deebo Samuel

SF

$33

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

$31

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

$31

Davante Adams

LV

$29

Tee Higgins

CIN

$27

Cooper Kupp

LAR

$26

Mike Evans

TB

$25

DK Metcalf

SEA

$25

Nico Collins

HOU

$24

Rashee Rice

KC

$23

DeVonta Smith

PHI

$22

Drake London

ATL

$20

Marvin Harrison

ARI

$20

DJ Moore

CHI

$20

George Pickens

PIT

$19

Chris Olave

NO

$18

Terry McLaurin

WSH

$18

Christian Kirk

ARI

$17

Malik Nabers

NYG

$17

Tank Dell

HOU

$16

Amari Cooper

CLE

$16

Michael Pittman

IND

$16

Stefon Diggs

HOU

$15

Calvin Ridley

TEN

$14

Khalil Shakir

BUF

$13

Chris Godwin

TB

$13

Zay Flowers

BAL

$13

Jordan Addison

MIN

$12

Diontae Johnson

PIT

$11

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

$11

Brian Thomas

JAX

$10

Joshua Palmer

LAC

$10

Marquise Brown

KC

$10

Jameson Williams

DET

$8

Keenan Allen

CHI

$8

Ladd McConkey

LAC

$8

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

$7

Jayden Reed

GB

$7

Courtland Sutton

DEN

$6

Mike Williams

NYJ

$6

Tyler Lockett

SEA

$5

Xavier Legette

CAR

$5

Jakobi Meyers

LV

$5

Curtis Samuel

BUF

$5

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

$5

Xavier Worthy

KC

$4

Keon Coleman

BUF

$3

Brandin Cooks

DAL

$3

Rashid Shaheed

NO

$3

Jahan Dotson

WSH

$3

Christian Watson

GB

$3

Rome Odunze

CHI

$2

Romeo Doubs

GB

$2

Gabe Davis

JAX

$2

Darnell Mooney

ATL

$1

Demarcus Robinson

LAR

$1

Adonai Mitchell

IND

$1

Demario Douglas

NE

$1

Josh Downs

IND

$1

Rashod Bateman

BAL

$1

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

$1

Ja'Lynn Polk

NE

$1

Tight End Auction Values

Player

Team

Auction Value

Travis Kelce

KC

$23

Sam LaPorta

DET

$21

Mark Andrews

BAL

$18

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

$17

Trey McBride

AZ

$16

Evan Engram

JAX

$14

George Kittle

SF

$14

Kyle Pitts

ATL

$11

Jake Ferguson

DAL

$9

David Njoku

CLE

$7

Dallas Goedert

PHI

$5

Brock Bowers

LV

$3

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

$3

Hunter Henry

NE

$2

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

$2

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

$1

Luke Musgrave

GB

$1

Cade Otton

TB

$1

Mike Gesicki

CIN

$1

Tyler Higbee

LAR

$1

Dalton Schultz

HOU

$1

Cole Kmet

CHI

$0

Juwan Johnson

NO

$0

Daniel Bellinger

NYG

$0

If there's anything else you need in preparation for your draft, you're sure to find it in the Sports Illustrated 2024 fantasy football draft kit.

