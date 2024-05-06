SI

2024 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings

Michael Fabiano

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s offseason has been a wild ride, as several big-name players will be wearing new uniforms this year. We’ve seen high-end fantasy players get traded, released and re-signed, not to mention a number of potential fantasy stars have their names called during the 2024 NFL draft.

All of these moves, of course, have seriously altered individual player values in many cases. With that said, below is my list of the top 200 fantasy players heading into the 2024 NFL campaign.

At quarterback, the biggest mover is obviously Justin Fields. Traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and projected to back up Russell Wilson (at least initially), Fields went from a top-12 field general to being ranked outside the top 200. That could change depending on what happens in the weeks and months to come, but for now Fields is no more than a late-round draft flier as a No. 3 fantasy quarterback.

That's crazy, isn't it?

At running back, where we saw an absolute boatload of player movement, you’ll see slight upticks for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry with their new teams. A few other RBs, including Zack Moss and Zamir White, have also seen their value rise based on player movement on their respective teams this offseason. The top rookie, Jonathon Brooks, didn't crack my top 50.

The top of the wide receiver list has changed slightly, as I moved Justin Jefferson from No. 1 to No. 3 after the departure of Kirk Cousins. For now, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill are my top two receivers. Speaking of Cousins, his presence in Atlanta has Drake London’s stock on the rise. He’ll be a popular breakout player. Top rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is in my top 40.

Some of the receivers who have seen their value decline are DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, who will contend for targets with rookie Rome Odunze in the Windy City rather than being their team’s clear top option. Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins hurt each other’s ceilings in Tennessee, and Marquise Brown’s presence in Kansas City makes Rashee Rice (who could be suspended) a bit less attractive. The selection of speedy rookie Xavier Worthy also has Rice's stock in a state of fantasy flux.

At tight end, I moved Kyle Pitts back into my top 10 with Cousins under center. With questions about his return from a torn ACL, I have T.J. Hockenson at No. 11. He would normally be in the top three with Sam LaPorta and Travis Kelce. Speaking of Kelce, this is the first time he hasn’t been the top-ranked tight end since, well, I can’t even remember! My top rookie, Brock Bowers, is a low-end starter.

Being that it’s only May, this list of 200 is going to change in the next few months. But for now, this is how I'm seeing player fantasy values and draft positions pan out based on all the roster data.

So, sit back, relax and enjoy! Fantasy football season is never too far away!

Rk. Player - Pos - TM - FA

1. Christian McCaffrey - RB - SF - 2026

2. CeeDee Lamb - WR - DAL - 2025

3. Tyreek Hill - WR - MIA - 2027

4. Justin Jefferson - WR - MIN - 2025

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR - DET - 2029

6. Ja'Marr Chase - WR - CIN - 2026

7. Bijan Robinson - RB - ATL - 2028

8. A.J. Brown - WR - PHI - 2027

9. Breece Hall - RB - NYJ - 2026

10. Saquon Barkley - RB - PHI - 2027

11. Jahmyr Gibbs - RB - DET - 2028

12. Jonathan Taylor - RB - IND - 2027

13. Puka Nacua - WR - LAR - 2027

14. Garrett Wilson - WR - NYJ - 2027

15. Travis Etienne - RB - JAC - 2026

16. Kyren Williams - RB - LAR - 2026

17. Davante Adams - WR - LV - 2027

18. Michael Pittman Jr. - WR - IND - 2027

19. Mike Evans - WR - TB - 2026

20. Josh Jacobs - RB - GB - 2028

21. Derrick Henry - RB - BAL - 2026

22. Isiah Pacheco - RB - KC - 2026

23. Chris Olave - WR - NO - 2027

24. Brandon Aiyuk - WR - SF - 2025

25. Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR - ARI - N/A

26. Jalen Hurts - QB - PHI - 2029

27. Rachaad White - RB - TB - 2026

28. Josh Allen - QB - BUF - 2029

29. De'Vone Achane - RB - MIA - 2027

30. Drake London - WR - ATL - 2027

31. James Cook - RB - BUF - 2026

32. Nico Collins - WR - HOU - 2025

33. Alvin Kamara - RB - NO - 2026

34. Ken Walker - RB - SEA - 2026

35. DK Metcalf - WR - SEA - 2026

36. Jaylen Waddle - WR - MIA - 2026

37. Joe Mixon - RB - HOU - 2027

38. Sam LaPorta - TE - DET - 2027

39. Deebo Samuel Sr. - WR - SF - 2026

40. Travis Kelce - TE - KC - 2026

41. Rashee Rice - WR - KC - 2027

42. D.J. Moore - WR - CHI - 2026

43. Stefon Diggs - WR - HOU - 2025

44. Patrick Mahomes - QB - KC - 2032

45. Mark Andrews - TE - BAL - 2026

46. Cooper Kupp - WR - LAR - 2027

47. Devonta Smith - WR - PHI - 2029

48. Lamar Jackson - QB - BAL - 2028

49. Amari Cooper - WR - CLE - 2025

50. Trey McBride - TE - ARI - 2026

51. C.J. Stroud - QB - HOU - 2027

52. D'Andre Swift - RB - CHI - 2027

53. David Montgomery - RB - DET - 2026

54. Rhamondre Stevenson - RB - NE - 2025

55. Joe Burrow - QB - CIN - 2030

56. George Kittle - TE - SF - 2026

57. Anthony Richardson - QB - IND - 2027

58. Nick Chubb - RB - CLE - 2025

59. Malik Nabers - WR - NYG - N/A

60. Tee Higgins - WR - CIN - 2024

61. Calvin Ridley - WR - TEN - 2028

62. Christian Kirk - WR - JAC - 2026

63. Jonathon Brooks - RB - CAR - N/A

64. Zay Flowers - WR - BAL - 2028

65. George Pickens - WR - PIT - 2026

66. Tank Dell - WR - HOU - 2027

67. Keenan Allen - WR - CHI - 2025

68. Aaron Jones - RB - MIN - 2025

69. Dak Prescott - QB - DAL - 2025

70. Zamir White - RB - LV - 2026

71. James Conner - RB - ARI - 2025

72. Tony Pollard - RB - TEN - 2027

73. Evan Engram - TE - JAC - 2026

74. Terry McLaurin - WR - WAS - 2026

75. Dalton Kincaid - TE - BUF - 2027

76. Najee Harris - RB - PIT - 2026

77. Jayden Reed - WR - GB - 2027

78. Zack Moss - RB - CIN - 2026

79. Kyle Pitts - TE - ATL - 2025

80. Jordan Love - QB - GB - 2025

81. Brian Robinson Jr.  - RB - WAS - 2026

82. Austin Ekeler - RB - WAS - 2026

83. Javonte Williams - RB - DEN - 2025

84. David Njoku - TE - CLE - 2026

85. Courtland Sutton - WR - DEN - 2026

86. Ladd McConkey - WR - LAC - N/A

87. Diontae Johnson - WR - CAR - 2025

88. Keon Coleman - WR - BUF - N/A

89. Brock Bowers - TE - LV - N/A

90. Jordan Addison - WR - MIN - 2027

91. DeAndre Hopkins - WR - TEN - 2025

92. Chris Godwin - WR - TB - 2025

93. Kyler Murray - QB - ARI - 2029

94. Rome Odunze - WR - CHI - N/A

95. Brock Purdy - QB - SF - 2026

96. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - WR - SEA - 2028

97. Marquise Brown - WR - KC - 2025

98. Christian Watson - WR - GB - 2026

99. Jake Ferguson - TE - DAL - 2026

100. Devin Singletary - RB - NYG - 2027

101. Kirk Cousins - QB - ATL - 2028

102. Tyler Lockett - WR - SEA - 2026

103. T.J. Hockenson - TE - MIN - 2028

104. Dallas Goedert - TE - PHI - 2026

105. Jaylen Warren - RB - PIT - 2025

106. Jared Goff - QB - DET - 2025

107. Xavier Worthy - WR - KC - N/A

108. Tyjae Spears - RB - TEN - 2027

109. Jayden Daniels - QB - WAS - N/A

110. Brian Thomas Jr. - WR - JAC - N/A

111. Trevor Lawrence - QB - JAC - 2026

112. Gus Edwards - RB - LAC - 2026

113. Mike Williams - WR - NYJ - 2025

114. Tua Tagovailoa - QB - MIA - 2025

115. Justin Herbert - QB - LAC - 2030

116. Matthew Stafford - QB - LAR - 2027

117. Ezekiel Elliott - RB - DAL - 2025

118. Zach Charbonnet - RB - SEA - 2027

119. Jakobi Meyers - WR - LV - 2026

120. Curtis Samuel - WR - BUF - 2027

121. Gabe Davis - WR - JAC - 2027

122. Trey Benson - RB - ARI - N/A

123. Aaron Rodgers - QB - NYJ - 2026

124. Dalton Schultz - TE - HOU - 2027

125. Caleb Williams - QB - CHI - N/A

126. Chase Brown - RB - CIN - 2027

127. Tyler Allgeier - RB - ATL - 2026

128. Pat Freiermuth - TE - PIT - 2025

129. Ty Chandler - RB - MIN - 2026

130. Rico Dowdle - RB - DAL - 2025

131. Xavier Legette - WR - CAR - N/A

132. Quentin Johnston - WR - LAC - 2028

133. Jameson Williams - WR - DET - 2027

134. Chuba Hubbard - RB - CAR - 2025

135. Romeo Doubs - WR - GB - 2026

136. Blake Corum - RB - LAR - N/A

137. Antonio Gibson - RB - NE - 2027

138. Jerry Jeudy - WR - CLE - 2028

139. Josh Downs - WR - IND - 2027

140. J.K. Dobbins - RB - LAC - 2025

141. Brandin Cooks - WR - DAL - 2025

142. Darren Waller - TE - NYG - 2027

143. Cole Kmet - TE - CHI - 2028

144. DeMario Douglas - WR - NE - 2027

145. Baker Mayfield - QB - TB - 2027

146. Hunter Henry - TE - NE - 2027

147. Deshaun Watson - QB - CLE - 2027

148. Adonai Mitchell - WR - IND - N/A

149. Alexander Mattison - RB - LV - 2025

150. Ja'Lynn Polk - WR - NE - N/A

151. Marvin Mims - WR - DEN - 2027

152. Adam Thielen - WR - CAR - 2026

153. Dontayvion Wicks - WR - GB - 2027

154. Michael Wilson - WR - ARI - 2027

155. Bucky Irving - RB - TB - N/A

156. Ricky Pearsall - WR - SF - N/A

157. Rashid Shaheed - WR - NO - 2024

158. Josh Palmer - WR - LAC - 2025

159. Jaleel McLaughlin - RB - DEN - 2026

160. Jahan Dotson - WR - WAS - 2027

161. Wan'Dale Robinson - WR - NYG - 2026

162. Kendrick Bourne - WR - NE - 2027

163. Jalin Hyatt - WR - NYG - 2027

164. Tyler Boyd - WR - FA - N/A

165. Roshon Johnson - RB - CHI - 2027

166. Cade Otton - TE - TB - 2026

167. Roman Wilson - WR - PIT - N/A

168. Malachi Corley - WR - NYJ - N/A

169. Khalil Shakir - WR - BUF - 2026

170. Jerome Ford - RB - CLE - 2026

171. Elijah Moore - WR - CLE - 2025

172. Kendre Miller - RB - NO - 2027

173. Derek Carr - QB - NO - 2027

174. Treylon Burks - WR - TEN - 2027

175. MarShawn Lloyd - RB - GB - N/A

176. Zach Ertz - TE - WAS - 2025

177. Jermaine Burton - WR - CIN - N/A

178. Elijah Mitchell - RB - SF - 2025

179. Russell Wilson - QB - PIT - 2029

180. Will Levis - QB - TEN - 2027

181. Khalil Herbert - RB - CHI - 2025

182. Jalen McMillan - WR - TB - N/A

183. A.J. Dillon - RB - GB - 2025

184. Bryce Young - QB - CAR - 2027

185. Jaylen Wright - RB - MIA - N/A

186. D'Onta Foreman - RB - CLE - 2025

187. Rashod Bateman - WR - BAL - 2027

188. Keaton Mitchell - RB - BAL - 2026

189. Drake Maye - QB - NE - N/A

190. Miles Sanders - RB - CAR - 2027

191. Braelon Allen - RB - NYJ - N/A

192. Chigoziem Okonkwo - TE - TEN - 2026

193. Audric Estime - RB - DEN - N/A

194. Geno Smith - QB - SEA - 2026

195. Dameon Pierce - RB - HOU - 2026

196. Kenneth Gainwell - RB - PHI - 2025

197. Samaje Perine - RB - DEN - 2025

198. Darnell Mooney - WR - ATL - 2027

199. Jalin Hyatt - WR - NYG - 2027

200. Tank Bigsby - RB - JAC - 2027

Published
Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO