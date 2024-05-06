2024 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings
The NFL’s offseason has been a wild ride, as several big-name players will be wearing new uniforms this year. We’ve seen high-end fantasy players get traded, released and re-signed, not to mention a number of potential fantasy stars have their names called during the 2024 NFL draft.
All of these moves, of course, have seriously altered individual player values in many cases. With that said, below is my list of the top 200 fantasy players heading into the 2024 NFL campaign.
At quarterback, the biggest mover is obviously Justin Fields. Traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and projected to back up Russell Wilson (at least initially), Fields went from a top-12 field general to being ranked outside the top 200. That could change depending on what happens in the weeks and months to come, but for now Fields is no more than a late-round draft flier as a No. 3 fantasy quarterback.
That's crazy, isn't it?
At running back, where we saw an absolute boatload of player movement, you’ll see slight upticks for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry with their new teams. A few other RBs, including Zack Moss and Zamir White, have also seen their value rise based on player movement on their respective teams this offseason. The top rookie, Jonathon Brooks, didn't crack my top 50.
The top of the wide receiver list has changed slightly, as I moved Justin Jefferson from No. 1 to No. 3 after the departure of Kirk Cousins. For now, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill are my top two receivers. Speaking of Cousins, his presence in Atlanta has Drake London’s stock on the rise. He’ll be a popular breakout player. Top rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is in my top 40.
Some of the receivers who have seen their value decline are DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, who will contend for targets with rookie Rome Odunze in the Windy City rather than being their team’s clear top option. Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins hurt each other’s ceilings in Tennessee, and Marquise Brown’s presence in Kansas City makes Rashee Rice (who could be suspended) a bit less attractive. The selection of speedy rookie Xavier Worthy also has Rice's stock in a state of fantasy flux.
At tight end, I moved Kyle Pitts back into my top 10 with Cousins under center. With questions about his return from a torn ACL, I have T.J. Hockenson at No. 11. He would normally be in the top three with Sam LaPorta and Travis Kelce. Speaking of Kelce, this is the first time he hasn’t been the top-ranked tight end since, well, I can’t even remember! My top rookie, Brock Bowers, is a low-end starter.
Being that it’s only May, this list of 200 is going to change in the next few months. But for now, this is how I'm seeing player fantasy values and draft positions pan out based on all the roster data.
So, sit back, relax and enjoy! Fantasy football season is never too far away!
Rk. Player - Pos - TM - FA
1. Christian McCaffrey - RB - SF - 2026
2. CeeDee Lamb - WR - DAL - 2025
3. Tyreek Hill - WR - MIA - 2027
4. Justin Jefferson - WR - MIN - 2025
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR - DET - 2029
6. Ja'Marr Chase - WR - CIN - 2026
7. Bijan Robinson - RB - ATL - 2028
8. A.J. Brown - WR - PHI - 2027
9. Breece Hall - RB - NYJ - 2026
10. Saquon Barkley - RB - PHI - 2027
11. Jahmyr Gibbs - RB - DET - 2028
12. Jonathan Taylor - RB - IND - 2027
13. Puka Nacua - WR - LAR - 2027
14. Garrett Wilson - WR - NYJ - 2027
15. Travis Etienne - RB - JAC - 2026
16. Kyren Williams - RB - LAR - 2026
17. Davante Adams - WR - LV - 2027
18. Michael Pittman Jr. - WR - IND - 2027
19. Mike Evans - WR - TB - 2026
20. Josh Jacobs - RB - GB - 2028
21. Derrick Henry - RB - BAL - 2026
22. Isiah Pacheco - RB - KC - 2026
23. Chris Olave - WR - NO - 2027
24. Brandon Aiyuk - WR - SF - 2025
25. Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR - ARI - N/A
26. Jalen Hurts - QB - PHI - 2029
27. Rachaad White - RB - TB - 2026
28. Josh Allen - QB - BUF - 2029
29. De'Vone Achane - RB - MIA - 2027
30. Drake London - WR - ATL - 2027
31. James Cook - RB - BUF - 2026
32. Nico Collins - WR - HOU - 2025
33. Alvin Kamara - RB - NO - 2026
34. Ken Walker - RB - SEA - 2026
35. DK Metcalf - WR - SEA - 2026
36. Jaylen Waddle - WR - MIA - 2026
37. Joe Mixon - RB - HOU - 2027
38. Sam LaPorta - TE - DET - 2027
39. Deebo Samuel Sr. - WR - SF - 2026
40. Travis Kelce - TE - KC - 2026
41. Rashee Rice - WR - KC - 2027
42. D.J. Moore - WR - CHI - 2026
43. Stefon Diggs - WR - HOU - 2025
44. Patrick Mahomes - QB - KC - 2032
45. Mark Andrews - TE - BAL - 2026
46. Cooper Kupp - WR - LAR - 2027
47. Devonta Smith - WR - PHI - 2029
48. Lamar Jackson - QB - BAL - 2028
49. Amari Cooper - WR - CLE - 2025
50. Trey McBride - TE - ARI - 2026
51. C.J. Stroud - QB - HOU - 2027
52. D'Andre Swift - RB - CHI - 2027
53. David Montgomery - RB - DET - 2026
54. Rhamondre Stevenson - RB - NE - 2025
55. Joe Burrow - QB - CIN - 2030
56. George Kittle - TE - SF - 2026
57. Anthony Richardson - QB - IND - 2027
58. Nick Chubb - RB - CLE - 2025
59. Malik Nabers - WR - NYG - N/A
60. Tee Higgins - WR - CIN - 2024
61. Calvin Ridley - WR - TEN - 2028
62. Christian Kirk - WR - JAC - 2026
63. Jonathon Brooks - RB - CAR - N/A
64. Zay Flowers - WR - BAL - 2028
65. George Pickens - WR - PIT - 2026
66. Tank Dell - WR - HOU - 2027
67. Keenan Allen - WR - CHI - 2025
68. Aaron Jones - RB - MIN - 2025
69. Dak Prescott - QB - DAL - 2025
70. Zamir White - RB - LV - 2026
71. James Conner - RB - ARI - 2025
72. Tony Pollard - RB - TEN - 2027
73. Evan Engram - TE - JAC - 2026
74. Terry McLaurin - WR - WAS - 2026
75. Dalton Kincaid - TE - BUF - 2027
76. Najee Harris - RB - PIT - 2026
77. Jayden Reed - WR - GB - 2027
78. Zack Moss - RB - CIN - 2026
79. Kyle Pitts - TE - ATL - 2025
80. Jordan Love - QB - GB - 2025
81. Brian Robinson Jr. - RB - WAS - 2026
82. Austin Ekeler - RB - WAS - 2026
83. Javonte Williams - RB - DEN - 2025
84. David Njoku - TE - CLE - 2026
85. Courtland Sutton - WR - DEN - 2026
86. Ladd McConkey - WR - LAC - N/A
87. Diontae Johnson - WR - CAR - 2025
88. Keon Coleman - WR - BUF - N/A
89. Brock Bowers - TE - LV - N/A
90. Jordan Addison - WR - MIN - 2027
91. DeAndre Hopkins - WR - TEN - 2025
92. Chris Godwin - WR - TB - 2025
93. Kyler Murray - QB - ARI - 2029
94. Rome Odunze - WR - CHI - N/A
95. Brock Purdy - QB - SF - 2026
96. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - WR - SEA - 2028
97. Marquise Brown - WR - KC - 2025
98. Christian Watson - WR - GB - 2026
99. Jake Ferguson - TE - DAL - 2026
100. Devin Singletary - RB - NYG - 2027
101. Kirk Cousins - QB - ATL - 2028
102. Tyler Lockett - WR - SEA - 2026
103. T.J. Hockenson - TE - MIN - 2028
104. Dallas Goedert - TE - PHI - 2026
105. Jaylen Warren - RB - PIT - 2025
106. Jared Goff - QB - DET - 2025
107. Xavier Worthy - WR - KC - N/A
108. Tyjae Spears - RB - TEN - 2027
109. Jayden Daniels - QB - WAS - N/A
110. Brian Thomas Jr. - WR - JAC - N/A
111. Trevor Lawrence - QB - JAC - 2026
112. Gus Edwards - RB - LAC - 2026
113. Mike Williams - WR - NYJ - 2025
114. Tua Tagovailoa - QB - MIA - 2025
115. Justin Herbert - QB - LAC - 2030
116. Matthew Stafford - QB - LAR - 2027
117. Ezekiel Elliott - RB - DAL - 2025
118. Zach Charbonnet - RB - SEA - 2027
119. Jakobi Meyers - WR - LV - 2026
120. Curtis Samuel - WR - BUF - 2027
121. Gabe Davis - WR - JAC - 2027
122. Trey Benson - RB - ARI - N/A
123. Aaron Rodgers - QB - NYJ - 2026
124. Dalton Schultz - TE - HOU - 2027
125. Caleb Williams - QB - CHI - N/A
126. Chase Brown - RB - CIN - 2027
127. Tyler Allgeier - RB - ATL - 2026
128. Pat Freiermuth - TE - PIT - 2025
129. Ty Chandler - RB - MIN - 2026
130. Rico Dowdle - RB - DAL - 2025
131. Xavier Legette - WR - CAR - N/A
132. Quentin Johnston - WR - LAC - 2028
133. Jameson Williams - WR - DET - 2027
134. Chuba Hubbard - RB - CAR - 2025
135. Romeo Doubs - WR - GB - 2026
136. Blake Corum - RB - LAR - N/A
137. Antonio Gibson - RB - NE - 2027
138. Jerry Jeudy - WR - CLE - 2028
139. Josh Downs - WR - IND - 2027
140. J.K. Dobbins - RB - LAC - 2025
141. Brandin Cooks - WR - DAL - 2025
142. Darren Waller - TE - NYG - 2027
143. Cole Kmet - TE - CHI - 2028
144. DeMario Douglas - WR - NE - 2027
145. Baker Mayfield - QB - TB - 2027
146. Hunter Henry - TE - NE - 2027
147. Deshaun Watson - QB - CLE - 2027
148. Adonai Mitchell - WR - IND - N/A
149. Alexander Mattison - RB - LV - 2025
150. Ja'Lynn Polk - WR - NE - N/A
151. Marvin Mims - WR - DEN - 2027
152. Adam Thielen - WR - CAR - 2026
153. Dontayvion Wicks - WR - GB - 2027
154. Michael Wilson - WR - ARI - 2027
155. Bucky Irving - RB - TB - N/A
156. Ricky Pearsall - WR - SF - N/A
157. Rashid Shaheed - WR - NO - 2024
158. Josh Palmer - WR - LAC - 2025
159. Jaleel McLaughlin - RB - DEN - 2026
160. Jahan Dotson - WR - WAS - 2027
161. Wan'Dale Robinson - WR - NYG - 2026
162. Kendrick Bourne - WR - NE - 2027
163. Jalin Hyatt - WR - NYG - 2027
164. Tyler Boyd - WR - FA - N/A
165. Roshon Johnson - RB - CHI - 2027
166. Cade Otton - TE - TB - 2026
167. Roman Wilson - WR - PIT - N/A
168. Malachi Corley - WR - NYJ - N/A
169. Khalil Shakir - WR - BUF - 2026
170. Jerome Ford - RB - CLE - 2026
171. Elijah Moore - WR - CLE - 2025
172. Kendre Miller - RB - NO - 2027
173. Derek Carr - QB - NO - 2027
174. Treylon Burks - WR - TEN - 2027
175. MarShawn Lloyd - RB - GB - N/A
176. Zach Ertz - TE - WAS - 2025
177. Jermaine Burton - WR - CIN - N/A
178. Elijah Mitchell - RB - SF - 2025
179. Russell Wilson - QB - PIT - 2029
180. Will Levis - QB - TEN - 2027
181. Khalil Herbert - RB - CHI - 2025
182. Jalen McMillan - WR - TB - N/A
183. A.J. Dillon - RB - GB - 2025
184. Bryce Young - QB - CAR - 2027
185. Jaylen Wright - RB - MIA - N/A
186. D'Onta Foreman - RB - CLE - 2025
187. Rashod Bateman - WR - BAL - 2027
188. Keaton Mitchell - RB - BAL - 2026
189. Drake Maye - QB - NE - N/A
190. Miles Sanders - RB - CAR - 2027
191. Braelon Allen - RB - NYJ - N/A
192. Chigoziem Okonkwo - TE - TEN - 2026
193. Audric Estime - RB - DEN - N/A
194. Geno Smith - QB - SEA - 2026
195. Dameon Pierce - RB - HOU - 2026
196. Kenneth Gainwell - RB - PHI - 2025
197. Samaje Perine - RB - DEN - 2025
198. Darnell Mooney - WR - ATL - 2027
199. Jalin Hyatt - WR - NYG - 2027
200. Tank Bigsby - RB - JAC - 2027