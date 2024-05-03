2024 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
The end of the 2024 NFL draft starts for many the continued building of our fantasy football dynasty rosters. If you're not in the know, dynasty leagues don't have a yearly "re-draft," but instead managers keep their same rosters year after year and hold rookie-only drafts. That makes choosing the right rooks very important when it comes to roster construction and depth chart improvement.
With that said, here's my initial look at the top 50 rookies to target in dynasty leagues. These rankings are based on a full-point PPR scoring system and focus on leagues that aren't in the superflex mold.
Of course, roster needs are very important in dynasty formats. For example, maybe you're stacked at wideout and a bit less so at tight end, so you might go with Brock Bowers ahead of someone like Rome Odunze, even if the latter is ranked higher. Obviously, the choice is yours. But these rankings will give you a good baseline from which to draw your own conclusions and draft choices.
So, in the words of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, with the first pick in YOUR 2024 fantasy football dynasty league draft, the top overall teams selects ...
Rank. Player - Pos - Team - Age
1. Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR - ARI - 22
2. Malik Nabers - WR - NYG - 21
3. Rome Odunze - WR - CHI - 22
4. Brock Bowers - TE - LV - 21
5. Jonathon Brooks - RB - CAR - 21
6. Caleb Williams - QB - CHI - 21
7. Brian Thomas Jr. - WR - JAC - 21
8. Xavier Worthy - WR - KC - 21
9. Ladd McConkey - WR - LAC - 22
10. Jayden Daniels - QB - WAS - 23
11. Keon Coleman - WR - BUF - 21
12. Trey Benson - RB - ARI - 22
13. Xavier Leggette - WR - CAR - 23
14. Ricky Pearsall - WR - SF - 24
15. Adonai Mitchell - WR - IND - 22
16. Drake Maye - QB - NE - 22
17. J.J. McCarthy - QB - MIN - 21
18. Ja'Lynn Polk - WR - NE - 22
19. Bo Nix - QB - DEN - 24
20. Jaylen Wright - RB - MIA - 21
21. Blake Corum - RB - LAR - 23
22. Roman Wilson - WR - PIT - 23
23. Malachi Corley - WR - NYJ - 22
24. MarShawn Lloyd - RB - GB - 22
25. Bucky Irving - RB - TB - 22
26. Jermaine Burton - WR - CIN - 23
27. Michael Penix Jr. - QB - ATL - 24
28. Ben Sinnott - TE - WAS - 22
29. Troy Franklin - WR - DEN - 21
30. Ray Davis - RB - BUF - 24
31. Jalen McMillan - WR - TB - 22
32. Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE - CAR - 21
33. Braelon Allen - RB - NYJ - 20
34. Luke McCaffrey - WR - WAS - 23
35. Javon Baker - WR - NE - 22
36. Theo Johnson - TE - NYG - 23
37. Kimani Vidal - RB - LAC - 23
38. Audric Estime - RB - DEN - 21
39. Tyrone Tracy Jr. - RB - NYG - 24
40. Devontez Walker - WR - BAL - 23
41. Will Shipley - RB - PHI - 22
42. Issac Guerendo - RB - SF - 23
43. Malik Washington - WR - MIA - 23
44. Jacob Cowing - WR - SF - 23
45. Johnny Wilson - WR - PHI - 23
46. Isaiah Davis - RB - NYJ - 22
47. Ainias Smith - WR - PHI - 23
48. Rasheen Ali - RB - BAL - 23
49. Anthony Gould - WR - IND - 23
50. Jamari Thrash - WR - CLE - 23