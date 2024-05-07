2024 Fantasy Football Dynasty League Startup Rankings for Every Position
Fantasy football isn't just all about redraft leagues, where managers pick a new team every season. The fantasy world has expanded over the decades, and dynasty leagues are one of if not the most challenging and comprehensive of those expansions. In these formats, you have one main draft (a startup) where you compile a roster that you will keep year after year.
In the seasons that follow, your league will hold yearly rookie-only drafts with the goal of building not only for the present but for the future as well. Younger players are going to hold more value in dynasty leagues. Tyreek Hill is a great player and all, and he’ll be picked in the top five in redraft leagues. That’s because you’re drafting him for just the next season.
But, entering his age-30 season, the Cheetah isn’t as valuable in dynasty formats. You’ll see that sort of pattern with many fantasy stars who are in the middle or latter stages of their careers. That list includes the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Derrick Henry and even Travis Kelce.
So, for those managers looking to take that next step in their fantasy football obsession, here are my positional dynasty startup rankings for 2024. Because age is more important in this format, I’ve included every player’s age starting in September 2024 (the start of the new season).
Let’s start building the foundation for a real “dynasty” roster!
2024 Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Rankings
Rank. Player - Team - Age
1. Jalen Hurts - PHI - 26
2. Josh Allen - BUF - 28
3. Patrick Mahomes - KC - 28
4. C.J. Stroud - HOU - 22
5. Anthony Richardson - IND - 22
6. Lamar Jackson - BAL - 28
7. Joe Burrow - CIN - 27
8. Caleb Williams - CHI - 21
9. Jordan Love - GB - 25
10. Jayden Daniels - WAS - 23
11. Justin Herbert - LAC - 26
12. Brock Purdy - SF - 24
13. Dak Prescott - DAL - 31
14. Trevor Lawrence - JAC - 24
15. Kyler Murray - ARI - 27
16. Tua Tagovailoa - MIA - 26
17. Drake Maye - NE - 22
18. J.J. McCarthy - MIN - 21
19. Justin Fields - PIT - 25
20. Bryce Young - CAR - 23
21. Jared Goff - DET - 29
22. Deshaun Watson - CLE - 28
23. Kirk Cousins - ATL - 36
24. Bo Nix - DEN - 24
25. Will Levis - TEN - 25
26. Baker Mayfield - TB - 29
27. Matthew Stafford - LAR - 36
28. Michael Penix Jr. - ATL - 24
29. Derek Carr - NO - 33
30. Aaron Rodgers - NYJ - 40
31. Geno Smith - SEA - 33
32. Russell Wilson - PIT - 35
33. Daniel Jones - NYG - 27
34. Gardner Minshew - LV - 28
35. Sam Howell - SEA - 24
36. Aidan O'Connell - LV - 26
37. Jarret Stidham - DEN - 28
38. Sam Darnold - MIN - 27
39. Zach Wilson - DEN - 25
40. Drew Lock - NYG - 27
2024 Fantasy Football Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Rank. Player - Team - Age
1. Bijan Robinson - ATL - 22
2. Breece Hall - NYJ - 23
3. Jahmyr Gibbs - DET - 22
4. Jonathan Taylor - IND - 25
5. Christian McCaffrey - CAR - 28
6. Travis Etienne - JAC - 25
7. Kyren Williams - LAR - 24
8. De'Vone Achane - MIA - 22
9. James Cook - BUF - 24
10. Kenneth Walker - SEA - 23
11. Isiah Pacheco - KC - 25
12. Josh Jacobs - LV - 26
13. Saquon Barkley - PHI - 27
14. Jonathon Brooks - CAR - 21
15. Rachaad White - TB - 25
16. Rhamondre Stevenson - NE - 26
17. Javonte Williams - DEN - 24
18. Zamir White - LV - 25
19. D'Andre Swift - CHI - 25
20. Trey Benson - ARI - 22
21. Najee Harris - PIT - 26
22. Joe Mixon - CIN - 28
23. Tony Pollard - TEN - 27
24. David Montgomery - DET - 27
25. Alvin Kamara - NO - 29
26. Brian Robinson Jr. - WAS - 25
27. Nick Chubb - CLE - 28
28. Derrick Henry - BAL - 31
29. Zack Moss - CIN - 26
30. Tyjae Spears - TEN - 23
31. Zach Charbonnet - SEA - 23
32. James Conner - ARI - 29
33. Aaron Jones - GB - 29
34. Jaylen Warren - PIT - 25
35. Devin Singletary - NYG - 27
36. Blake Corum - LAR - 23
37. MarShawn Lloyd - GB - 22
38. Kendre Miller - NO - 22
39. Jaylen Wright - MIA - 21
40. Jaleel McLaughlin - DEN - 24
41. Chase Brown - CIN - 24
42. Austin Ekeler - LAC - 29
43. Chuba Hubbard - CAR - 25
44. Bucky Irving - TB - 22
45. Jerome Ford - CLE - 24
46. J.K. Dobbins - LAC - 26
47. Raheem Mostert - MIA - 32
48. Antonio Gibson - WAS - 26
49. Tyler Allgeier - ATL - 24
50. Roschon Johnson - CHI - 23
51. Gus Edwards - LAC - 29
52. Ty Chandler - MIN - 26
53. Rico Dowdle - DAL - 26
54. Keaton Mitchell - BAL - 22
55. Dameon Pierce - HOU - 24
56. Khalil Herbert - CHI - 26
57. Ezekiel Elliott - DAL - 29
58. Ray Davis - BUF - 24
59. Elijah Mitchell - SF - 26
60. Alexander Mattison - LV - 26
61. Tank Bigsby - JAC - 23
62. Braelon Allen - NYJ - 20
63. Will Shipley - PHI - 21
64. Kenneth Gainwell - PHI - 25
65. Audric Estime - DEN - 21
66. Miles Sanders - CAR - 27
67. Clyde Edwards-Helaire - KC - 25
68. Jamaal Williams - NO - 29
69. Tyrone Tracy - NYG - 24
70. AJ Dillon - GB - 26
71. Kimani Vidal - LAC - 23
72. Isaiah Spiller - LAC - 23
73. Isaac Guerendo - SF - 24
74. Jordan Mason - SF - 25
75. Deuce Vaughn - DAL - 22
76. Trey Sermon - IND - 25
77. Israel Abanikanda - NYJ - 21
78. Justice Hill - BAL - 26
79. Isaiah Davis - NYJ - 22
80. D'Onta Foreman - CLE - 28
2024 Fantasy Football Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings
Rank. Player - Team - Age
1. Justin Jefferson - MIN - 25
2. Ja'Marr Chase - CIN - 24
3. CeeDee Lamb - DAL - 25
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown - DET - 24
5. Garrett Wilson - NYJ - 24
6. Puka Nacua - LAR - 23
7. Marvin Harrison Jr. - ARI - 22
8. A.J. Brown - PHI - 27
9. Chris Olave - NO - 24
10. Drake London - ATL - 23
11. Brandon Aiyuk - SF - 26
12. Malik Nabers - NYG - 21
13. Nico Collins - HOU - 25
14. Michael Pittman Jr. - IND - 26
15. Jaylen Waddle - MIA - 25
16. Tee Higgins - CIN - 25
17. Devonta Smith - PHI - 25
18. D.K. Metcalf - SEA - 26
19. Rashee Rice - KC - 24
20. Rome Odunze - CHI - 22
21. Tyreek Hill - MIA - 30
22. Tank Dell - HOU - 24
23. Zay Flowers - BAL - 23
24. Deebo Samuel Sr. - SF - 28
25. Jordan Addison - MIN - 22
26. D.J. Moore - CHI - 27
27. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - SEA - 22
28. George Pickens - PIT - 23
29. Brian Thomas Jr. - JAC - 21
30. Jayden Reed - GB - 24
31. Xavier Worthy - KC - 21
32. Ladd McConkey - LAC - 22
33. Christian Kirk - JAC - 27
34. Keon Coleman - BUF - 21
35. Terry McLaurin - WAS - 28
36. Christian Watson - GB - 25
37. Davante Adams - LV - 31
38. Calvin Ridley - TEN - 29
39. Stefon Diggs - HOU - 30
40. Xavier Legette - CAR - 23
41. Ricky Pearsall - SF - 24
42. Adonai Mitchell - IND - 22
43. Cooper Kupp - LAR - 31
44. Mike Evans - TB - 31
45. Diontae Johnson - CAR - 28
46. Amari Cooper - CLE - 30
47. Jameson Williams - DET - 23
48. Josh Downs - IND - 23
49. Courtland Sutton - DEN - 28
50. Ja'Lynn Polk - NE - 22
51. Chris Godwin - TB - 28
52. Jakobi Meyers - LV - 27
53. Marquise Brown - KC - 27
54. Romeo Doubs - GB - 24
55. Jerry Jeudy - CLE - 25
56. Demario Douglas - NE - 23
57. Roman Wilson - PIT - 23
58. Malachi Corley - NYJ - 22
59. Gabe Davis - JAC - 25
60. Curtis Samuel - BUF - 28
61. Rashid Shaheed - NO - 26
62. Mike Williams - NYJ - 29
63. Quentin Johnston - LAC - 22
64. Marvin Mims Jr. - DEN - 22
65. Jahan Dotson - WAS - 24
66. Keenan Allen - CHI - 32
67. Dontayvion Wicks - GB - 23
68. Josh Palmer - LAC - 24
69. Khalil Shakir - BUF - 24
70. Jermaine Burton - CIN - 23
71. Wan'Dale Robinson - NYG - 23
72. Rashod Bateman - BAL - 24
73. Elijah Moore - CLE - 24
74. Michael Wilson - ARI - 24
75. Troy Franklin - DEN - 21
76. DeAndre Hopkins - TEN - 32
77. Tyler Lockett - SEA - 31
78. Darnell Mooney - ATL - 26
79. Jalin Hyatt - NYG - 22
80. Javon Baker - NE - 22
2024 Fantasy Football Dynasty Tight End Rankings
Rank. Player - Team - Age
1. Sam LaPorta - DET - 23
2. Trey McBride - ARI - 24
3. Brock Bowers - LV - 21
4. Dalton Kincaid - BUF - 24
5. T.J. Hockenson - MIN - 27
6. Mark Andrews - BAL - 29
7. Kyle Pitts - ATL - 23
8. George Kittle - SF - 30
9. Evan Engram - JAC - 30
10. Travis Kelce - KC - 34
11. Jake Ferguson - DAL - 25
12. David Njoku - CLE - 28
13. Pat Freiermuth - PIT - 25
14. Cole Kmet - CHI - 25
15. Dallas Goedert - PHI - 29
16. Dalton Schultz - HOU - 28
17. Luke Musgrave - GB - 24
18. Chigoziem Okonkwo - TEN - 25
19. Tucker Kraft - GB - 23
20. Ben Sinnott - WAS - 22
21. Cade Otton - TB - 25
22. Darren Waller - NYG - 31
23. Hunter Henry - NE - 29
24. Isaiah Likely - BAL - 24
25. Juwan Johnson - NO - 28
26. Ja'Tavion Sanders - CAR - 21
27. Greg Dulcich - DEN - 24
28. Noah Fant - SEA - 26