2025 Fantasy Football Breakout Running Backs: Ashton Jeanty and Quinshon Judkins Leads List
Running backs used to be the lifeblood of fantasy football, but backfield committees and a higher concern for injuries (hello, Christian McCaffrey) have caused the position to take a slight hit in recent drafts. With that said, it’s still a position of importance, especially with the decrease in true featured backs. So, the ability to identify potential breakouts is vital.
So, what defines a breakout player?
Some prognosticators believe it’s simply a player who will outperform his draft position. Others think it’s an already established player who emerges into a regular fantasy starter after never having reached that sort of status previously in his NFL career.
In my opinion, both definitions are true, but with a caveat.
I don’t see a player as a breakout if he’s already likely reached his “statistical ceiling” in his career. For example, Chase Brown isn’t a breakout candidate to me. Why? Well, he ranked as the 10th-best fantasy running back last season. So, unless you’re predicting that he’ll be in the top three next season, I wouldn’t feel comfortable predicting him to “break out.”
A good example of a breakout player from a season ago is De’Von Achane. He recorded a huge statistical campaign, finishing fifth in fantasy points among runners. James Cook also busted out, ranking eighth in points. As we’ve seen from guys like Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Najee Harris (to name a few), I believe a rookie can fit the breakout category.
In fact, all five of my top running back breakouts will enter their Year 1. So without further ado, here are five players who can make a major impact for your fantasy teams in 2025.
2025 Fantasy Football RB Sleepers
Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: A superstar in college, Jeanty’s rushing totals increased in each of his three years at Boise State. Last season, he rushed for a ridiculous 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. Now in Las Vegas, he’ll be the featured back for new head coach Pete Carroll. Think about Marshawn Lynch’s workload under Carroll in Seattle. Jeanty will be the first rookie taken in almost all re-drafts, and I have him ranked in my top 10 backs for 2025.
Omarion Hampton, Chargers: I have to admit … Hampton landing in Los Angeles was not what I would call the perfect fantasy landing spot with Najee Harris on the roster. However, I still think he has a shot to leave Harris in the dust and be close to a featured back for OC Greg Roman. Roman's offensive system is perfect for Hampton’s skill set, and you don’t draft a kid in the first round if you’re not going to use him. So, Hampton fits the breakout bill.
Quinshon Judkins, Browns: Judkins is a powerful running back who ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL’s Scouting Combine, so he has strength and some giddy up too. With Nick Chubb no longer in the mix, Judkins is the clear top option in the backfield for head coach Kevin Stefanski. That should lead to 250-plus touches in an offense that has helped backs find fantasy success in the past. Judkins will be picked as a fantasy RB2 with big upside.
RJ Harvey, Broncos: Harvey is a perfect example of how a landing spot can catapult a player’s fantasy stock. The 5-foot-8 runner should have every chance to earn a starting role for coach Sean Payton, as he’ll compete with Audric Estime for the top spot on the depth chart. While this could still end up as a committee that also includes Jaleel McLaughlin, Harvey is going to get plenty of sleeper/breakout attention in fantasy redraft leagues.
Kaleb Johnson, Steelers: The Steelers let Harris (Chargers) walk as a free agent, so they needed a big, bruising runner in the draft. Mission accomplished. Johnson is a beast at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, and he’s coming off a breakout collegiate season that saw him put up 1,537 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns. I’d project Johnson to be the lead back for head coach Mike Tomlin, replacing Harris and sharing the workload with Jaylen Warren.