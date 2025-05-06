SI

2025 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings: Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb In The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

Saquon Barkley finished first in fantasy points scored per game among running backs last season.
Saquon Barkley finished first in fantasy points scored per game among running backs last season. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Summer is coming!

It’s a time when many fantasy fans are making plans for their family vacations, getting their “tan” on at the nearest beach, and rooting on their favorite Major League Baseball team (Let’s go Yankees!) It’s also the time of year to start thinking about your fantasy football leagues … after all, time flies and it’ll be time to start training camp before you know it!

With that in mind, I’ve put together my first post-NFL Draft fantasy rank lists. I’ve already covered the individual positions, so now it’s time for my Top 200, all based on PPR scoring. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats.

  • Among the top 100 non-quarterbacks from a season ago, 54 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 32 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 14 were tight ends. Brock Bowers, the top tight end, finished 18th among all players.
  • In all, 51 percent of the top 200 players were wideouts, 30 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, 11 of the top 20 players were backs while eight were wide receivers and just one (Bowers) was a tight end.
  • Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up 11 of the top 20 players when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the big drop off in terms where I have my QB5 (Joe Burrow – 46th) ranked and my QB6 (Baker Mayfield – 74th).
  • You can wait on a quarterback and still get a solid option on your fantasy draft. I have Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert and Justin Herbert ranked outside of the top 90. What’s more, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott (among many others) are outside of the top 100. Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds.

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

1

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

2

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

3

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

4

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

5

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

6

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

7

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

8

Malik Nabers

WR

NYG

9

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

10

De'Von Achane

RB

MIA

11

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

12

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

JAC

13

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

14

Drake London

WR

ATL

15

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

16

Derrick Henry

RB

BAL

17

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

18

Bucky Irving

RB

TB

19

Brock Bowers

TE

LV

20

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

21

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

22

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

23

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

24

Josh Jacobs

RB

GB

25

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

26

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

27

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

28

James Cook

RB

BUF

29

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

30

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

31

Jayden Daniels

QB

WAS

32

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

33

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

34

Joe Mixon

RB

HOU

35

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

36

Terry McLaurin

WR

WAS

37

Mike Evans

WR

TB

38

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

39

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

40

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

41

Ladd McConkey

WR

LAC

42

Davante Adams

WR

LAR

43

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

44

George Kittle

TE

SF

45

James Conner

RB

ARI

46

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

47

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

48

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

ARI

49

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

50

David Montgomery

RB

DET

51

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

52

D.J. Moore

WR

CHI

53

DK Metcalf

WR

PIT

54

Devonta Smith

WR

PHI

55

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

56

Jerry Jeudy

WR

CLE

57

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

58

Chris Olave

WR

NO

59

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

60

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

61

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

62

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

63

Rome Odunze

WR

CHI

64

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

65

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

66

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

67

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

CAR

68

D'Andre Swift

RB

CHI

69

Tony Pollard

RB

TEN

70

Calvin Ridley

WR

TEN

71

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

72

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

73

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

74

Baker Mayfield

QB

TB

75

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB

MIN

76

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

77

Bo Nix

QB

DEN

78

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

79

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

80

Khalil Shakir

WR

BUF

81

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

82

David Njoku

TE

CLE

83

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

84

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB

NYG

85

George Pickens

WR

PIT

86

Jauan Jennings

WR

SF

87

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WAS

88

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

89

Evan Engram

TE

DEN

90

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR

WAS

91

Caleb Williams

QB

CHI

92

Jonnu Smith

TE

MIA

93

Stefon Diggs

WR

NE

94

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

95

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

96

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

97

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

98

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

99

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

100

Justin Fields

QB

NYJ

101

Jared Goff

QB

DET

102

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

JAC

103

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

104

Josh Downs

WR

IND

105

Cooper Kupp

WR

SEA

106

Tucker Kraft

TE

GB

107

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

108

Darnell Mooney

WR

ATL

109

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

110

Drake Maye

QB

NE

111

Jordan Love

QB

GB

112

Ricky Pearsall

WR

SF

113

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

114

Austin Ekeler

RB

WAS

115

C.J. Stroud

QB

HOU

116

Javonte Williams

RB

DAL

117

Tank Bigsby

RB

JAC

118

Jalen McMillan

WR

TB

119

J.K. Dobbins

RB

FA

120

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

121

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAC

122

Najee Harris

RB

LAC

123

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

124

Rachaad White

RB

TB

125

Christian Kirk

WR

HOU

126

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

127

Keon Coleman

WR

BUF

128

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

ATL

129

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

130

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

131

Keenan Allen

WR

FA

132

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

133

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

134

Jordan Mason

RB

MIN

135

Cedric Tillman

WR

CLE

136

J.J. McCarthy

QB

MIN

137

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

138

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

139

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

140

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

141

Isaac Guerendo

RB

SF

142

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

143

Hollywood Brown

WR

KC

144

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

145

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

146

Trey Benson

RB

ARI

147

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

148

Kareem Hunt

RB

KC

149

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

150

Quentin Johnston

WR

LAC

151

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR

DEN

152

Adam Thielen

WR

CAR

153

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

154

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

155

Geno Smith

QB

LV

156

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

157

Rico Dowdle

RB

CAR

158

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

159

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

160

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

NYG

161

Rashod Bateman

WR

BAL

162

Sam Darnold

QB

SEA

163

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

164

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

BAL

165

Xavier Legette

WR

CAR

166

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

167

Cade Otton

TE

TB

168

Adonai Mitchell

WR

IND

169

Mike Gesicki

TE

CIN

170

Demario Douglas

WR

NE

171

Josh Palmer

WR

BUF

172

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

173

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

174

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

175

Tyler Lockett

WR

TEN

176

Zach Ertz

TE

WAS

177

Roschon Johnson

RB

CHI

178

Braelon Allen

RB

NYJ

179

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

GB

180

Brenton Strange

TE

JAC

181

Jalen Coker

WR

CAR

182

Jack Bech

WR

LV

183

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

184

Justice Hill

RB

BAL

185

Jaylen Wright

RB

MIA

186

Alec Pierce

WR

IND

187

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

188

Nick Chubb

RB

FA

189

Dontayvion Wicks

WR

GB

190

Mason Taylor

TE

NYJ

191

Michael Wilson

WR

ARI

192

Jalen Tolbert

WR

DAL

193

Zack Moss

RB

CIN

194

Khalil Herbert

RB

IND

195

Amari Cooper

WR

FA

196

Blake Corum

RB

LAR

197

Kendre Miller

RB

NO

198

Ray Davis

RB

BUF

199

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

200

Theo Johnson

TE

NYG

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY