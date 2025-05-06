2025 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings: Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb In The Top Five
Summer is coming!
It’s a time when many fantasy fans are making plans for their family vacations, getting their “tan” on at the nearest beach, and rooting on their favorite Major League Baseball team (Let’s go Yankees!) It’s also the time of year to start thinking about your fantasy football leagues … after all, time flies and it’ll be time to start training camp before you know it!
With that in mind, I’ve put together my first post-NFL Draft fantasy rank lists. I’ve already covered the individual positions, so now it’s time for my Top 200, all based on PPR scoring. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats.
- Among the top 100 non-quarterbacks from a season ago, 54 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 32 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 14 were tight ends. Brock Bowers, the top tight end, finished 18th among all players.
- In all, 51 percent of the top 200 players were wideouts, 30 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, 11 of the top 20 players were backs while eight were wide receivers and just one (Bowers) was a tight end.
- Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up 11 of the top 20 players when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the big drop off in terms where I have my QB5 (Joe Burrow – 46th) ranked and my QB6 (Baker Mayfield – 74th).
- You can wait on a quarterback and still get a solid option on your fantasy draft. I have Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert and Justin Herbert ranked outside of the top 90. What’s more, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott (among many others) are outside of the top 100. Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds.
Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs
Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
1
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
2
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
3
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
4
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
5
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
7
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
8
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
9
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
10
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
11
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
12
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAC
13
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
14
Drake London
WR
ATL
15
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
16
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
17
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
18
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
19
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
20
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
21
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
22
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
23
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
24
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
25
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
26
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
27
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
28
James Cook
RB
BUF
29
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
30
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
31
Jayden Daniels
QB
WAS
32
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
33
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
34
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
35
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
36
Terry McLaurin
WR
WAS
37
Mike Evans
WR
TB
38
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
39
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
40
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
41
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
42
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
43
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
44
George Kittle
TE
SF
45
James Conner
RB
ARI
46
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
47
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
48
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
49
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
50
David Montgomery
RB
DET
51
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
52
D.J. Moore
WR
CHI
53
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
54
Devonta Smith
WR
PHI
55
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
56
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
57
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
58
Chris Olave
WR
NO
59
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
60
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
61
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
62
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
63
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
64
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
65
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
66
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
67
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
68
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
69
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
70
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
71
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
72
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
73
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
74
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
75
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB
MIN
76
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
77
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
78
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
79
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
80
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
81
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
82
David Njoku
TE
CLE
83
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
84
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
85
George Pickens
WR
PIT
86
Jauan Jennings
WR
SF
87
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WAS
88
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
89
Evan Engram
TE
DEN
90
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR
WAS
91
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
92
Jonnu Smith
TE
MIA
93
Stefon Diggs
WR
NE
94
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
95
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
96
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
97
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
98
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
99
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
100
Justin Fields
QB
NYJ
101
Jared Goff
QB
DET
102
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAC
103
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
104
Josh Downs
WR
IND
105
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
106
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
107
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
108
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
109
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
110
Drake Maye
QB
NE
111
Jordan Love
QB
GB
112
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
113
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
114
Austin Ekeler
RB
WAS
115
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
116
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
117
Tank Bigsby
RB
JAC
118
Jalen McMillan
WR
TB
119
J.K. Dobbins
RB
FA
120
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
121
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAC
122
Najee Harris
RB
LAC
123
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
124
Rachaad White
RB
TB
125
Christian Kirk
WR
HOU
126
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
127
Keon Coleman
WR
BUF
128
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
ATL
129
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
130
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
131
Keenan Allen
WR
FA
132
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
133
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
134
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
135
Cedric Tillman
WR
CLE
136
J.J. McCarthy
QB
MIN
137
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
138
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
139
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
140
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
141
Isaac Guerendo
RB
SF
142
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
143
Hollywood Brown
WR
KC
144
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
145
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
146
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
147
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
148
Kareem Hunt
RB
KC
149
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
150
Quentin Johnston
WR
LAC
151
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR
DEN
152
Adam Thielen
WR
CAR
153
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
154
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
155
Geno Smith
QB
LV
156
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
157
Rico Dowdle
RB
CAR
158
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
159
Anthony Richardson
QB
IND
160
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
NYG
161
Rashod Bateman
WR
BAL
162
Sam Darnold
QB
SEA
163
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
164
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
BAL
165
Xavier Legette
WR
CAR
166
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
167
Cade Otton
TE
TB
168
Adonai Mitchell
WR
IND
169
Mike Gesicki
TE
CIN
170
Demario Douglas
WR
NE
171
Josh Palmer
WR
BUF
172
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
173
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
174
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
175
Tyler Lockett
WR
TEN
176
Zach Ertz
TE
WAS
177
Roschon Johnson
RB
CHI
178
Braelon Allen
RB
NYJ
179
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
180
Brenton Strange
TE
JAC
181
Jalen Coker
WR
CAR
182
Jack Bech
WR
LV
183
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
184
Justice Hill
RB
BAL
185
Jaylen Wright
RB
MIA
186
Alec Pierce
WR
IND
187
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
188
Nick Chubb
RB
FA
189
Dontayvion Wicks
WR
GB
190
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
191
Michael Wilson
WR
ARI
192
Jalen Tolbert
WR
DAL
193
Zack Moss
RB
CIN
194
Khalil Herbert
RB
IND
195
Amari Cooper
WR
FA
196
Blake Corum
RB
LAR
197
Kendre Miller
RB
NO
198
Ray Davis
RB
BUF
199
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
200
Theo Johnson
TE
NYG