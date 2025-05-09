2025 Fantasy Football Breakout Tight Ends: Tyler Warren, Brenton Strange Have Upside
The tight end position has become less valuable in the world of fantasy football in recent years, but that doesn’t mean it lacks importance. In fact, finding a player at the position in the middle to late rounds who breaks out gives fantasy managers a significant advantage.
So, what defines a breakout player?
Some prognosticators believe it’s simply a player who will outperform his draft position. Others think it’s an already established player who emerges into a regular fantasy starter after never having reached that sort of status previously in his NFL career.
In my opinion, both definitions are true, but with a caveat.
I don’t see a player as a breakout if he’s already likely reached his “statistical ceiling” in his career. For example, Kyle Pitts isn’t a breakout candidate to me. Why? Well, he was in the top six in his fantasy points at the position as a rookie … so he’s been a high-end player. So, unless you’re predicting that he’ll be in the top three in 2025, I wouldn’t feel comfortable predicting him to “break out”, no matter what his offensive coordinator might suggest
A good example of a breakout player from a season ago is Trey McBride. He recorded a huge statistical campaign, finishing second in fantasy points among receivers. Jonnu Smith also busted out, ranking fourth in points. As we’ve seen from guys like Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers over the last two seasons, rookies can fit the breakout category.
So, without further ado, here’s a list of four tight ends to target in your upcoming drafts who I believe can make a major impact for your fantasy football teams in 2025.
2025 Fantasy Football Breakout TEs
Tyler Warren, Colts: Warren landed where we all thought he would in the draft, going to the Colts with the No. 14 overall pick. It’s a nice fit, as the team desperately needed a tight end and another playmaker in their passing game. While the Colts have questions at quarterback, I still like Warren to be the top rookie tight end picked in drafts. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the next Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers, but he could be a top-12 tight end.
Colston Loveland, Bears: I had Loveland listed as a draft loser, as he enters a crowded Bears pass attack that already includes Cole Kmet. Still, taking a player that high in the draft (No. 10 overall) is an indication the Bears plan to use him right out of the gate. We all know how well LaPorta did in Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit, so the new head man in Chicago should be looking to get Loveland involved. He’s a player to watch this summer.
Dalton Kincaid, Bills: I’m hesitant to put Kincaid on this list, simply because he has not met heightened expectations at the pro level. But at what is a thin position from a fantasy standpoint, I’ll give him some positive vibes. He averaged just 7.8 points per game last season while missing four games due to injuries. Kincaid has the skills to push over 10 points per game, however, and maybe he’s just a bit of a late fantasy football bloomer.
Brenton Strange, Jaguars: Strange is probably more of a sleeper than a breakout player, but again, tight end is a thin position, so we’ll give him a bump. The Jaguars cut Evan Engram in the offseason and didn’t replace him on the roster, so Strange has a clear path to targets in the passing game. The Jaguars also cut Gabe Davis, so Strange could be the third option for Trevor Lawrence behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. He’s a player to watch.