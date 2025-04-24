2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Dynasty Mock
The NFL Draft is the final big offseason event for the league, and it’s the last puzzle piece for fantasy fans regarding roster construction.
While it’s tough to make a set-in-stone case for the value of many players until an NFL team drafts them, we do have a good idea about a player’s talent, skill set and his ballpark value in drafts. You can find that in about a million places in terms of mock drafts, including my fantasy/wagering mock.
Things are different in the world of fantasy football mocks, however, as we’re only looking at offensive skill position players and their potential impact at the next level. With that said, I took a swing at how a rookie-only fantasy draft might look as we head into the weekend.
Some of these players will see an increase or decrease in value as a result of the team that ultimately drafts them, but this gives you a good idea of who you’ll want to remember when the 32 NFL teams add young, fresh talent to their rosters over the three days of the draft.
Rookie Dynasty Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
4. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
6. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado
7. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
8. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
9. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
10. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Notes: Jeanty is going to be the top rookie picked in both redrafts and dynasty leagues, and there’s not much question about it. Hampton will likely be second, especially if he gets picked in the first round by a team in need of a featured back. McMillan will be the first pure wideout picked, unless Hunter lands on a team willing to use him primarily on offense and not defense. Stay tuned.
I’d love to see Henderson go to the Cleveland Browns at the top of Round 2, where he could take over the top spot on the depth chart in his first year.
Warren is the top tight end in the class, and the success of Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers over the last two seasons makes him a first-round dynasty lock. The draft value of Golden, Egbuka, Judkins and Johnson all hang on which NFL team adds them to their roster.
Round 2
11. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
12. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
13. Cam Ward, QB, Miami FL
14. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
15. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
16. Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi
17. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
18. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
19. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
20. Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi
Notes: Loveland is the second-best tight end in the class, and he could be a first-rounder in the NFL draft. Ward, the consensus top pick in the draft, is also the first quarterback off the board in this mock. He should be the Week 1 starter for the Tennessee Titans. The other two top quarterback prospects, Sanders and Dart, are also included in this round. I like Higgins and Harris at wideout, but their ultimate NFL landing spot will be of great importance. The same holds true for the two running backs in this round, Skattebo and Sampson.
Round 3
21. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
22. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
23. R.J. Harvey, RB, Central Florida
24. Devin Neal, RB, Florida
25. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
26. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami FL
27. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
28. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
29. Jack Bech, WR, TCU
30. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Notes: This round includes five running backs, led by Harvey and Neal. Again, landing spots will be huge for these players in fantasy. I have Milroe as a third-rounder in dynasty, but I can see him moving up into the second round if he gets picked by the right team. He is going to be in Green Bay for the draft, so could he go in the top 32 picks? I’d guess he has a pretty good chance based on his presence in the rookie green room. Milroe is one to watch.
Round 4
31. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami FL
32. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami FL
33. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
34. Mason Taylor, TE, Oregon
35. Savio Williams, WR, TCU
36. Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
37. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
38. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
39. Jordan James, RB, Oregon
40. Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
Notes: Three tight ends are off the board in this round, including Arroyo, Taylor and Fannin Jr. All three bring different skill sets and have the look of Day 2 picks in the draft. I’d be a bit surprised if any of the other seven players in this round make a Year 1 fantasy impact, so projected future depth chart positioning will be important in their ultimate fantasy stock.