2025 Fantasy Football Tight Ends Tiers: George Kittle Among Top Options
Fantasy football player rankings are obviously very useful tools to help you in your quest to draft a championship-caliber team. The next level of rankings, however, are what’s called “tiers.” This is a deeper look at rankings, putting players with similar value into groupings.
For example, if you’re looking to get one of the elite tight ends, tiers will tell you who is in the upper echelon (and who isn’t) so you don’t miss out on one. Knowing which players are in what tiers (and ultimately, what their draft value is) helps make more well-informed decisions when you're drafting.
With that said, here’s a look at the tight ends starting with the cream of the crop.
Fantasy Football TE Tiers
Tier 1 – The Elite
- Brock Bowers, Raiders (ADP – 18)
- Trey McBride, Cardinals (ADP – 26)
This position holds just two truly elite players, Bowers and McBride. They finished first and second in fantasy points, respectively, a season ago (McBride averaged slightly more points per game). Both players were the most-targeted players for their teams too, and that’s not likely to change this season. If you want one of these two superstars, you’ll certainly have an advantage at the position over the rest of your league. It will cost you, of course, as Bowers is a second-round pick and McBride is an early third rounder.
Tier 2 – Next In Line
- George Kittle, 49ers (ADP – 38)
- Sam LaPorta, Lions (ADP – 51)
- T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (ADP – 62)
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs (ADP – 63)
If drafting a tight end in the first three rounds isn’t your jam, there are still good players to be had at the position in Rounds 4-6. Kittle is just outside the elite level, after he finished third in points at the position a season ago. LaPorta saw a decline last season compared to his rookie year, but that was to be expected … and he still finished as the TE8. Hockenson had a down year in 2024, but he’ll remain a popular target in a powerful Minnesota passing game. Kelce is no longer on the elite level and probably won’t score 200-plus points, but he will remain a highly-targeted player for Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs offensive attack.
Tier 3 – Three Vets and a Youngster
- Mark Andrews, Ravens (ADP – 77)
- David Njoku, Browns (ADP – 84)
- Evan Engram, Broncos (ADP – 82)
- Tucker Kraft, Packers (ADP – 111)
The top three tight ends in this tier, Andrews, Njoku and Engram, are all either 29 or in their 30s entering the season. Andrews finished as the TE6 a year ago, but he’s destined to see touchdown regression after scoring 11 times last season. Njoku was solid when he played, averaging 13.5 points, but he missed six games due to injury. Plus, the Browns have what I would call an unstable quarterback situation. Still, getting him as a TE1 in the seventh or eighth round isn’t unreasonable. I love Engram in Denver and think he could be a top-10 tight end this season, making him maybe the best bargain of the group. Tucker is the young man, entering his age-24 season after finishing 10th in fantasy points last season.
Tier 4 – The Potential Is There
- Tyler Warren, Colts (ADP - 107)
- Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (ADP - 135)
- Dalton Kincaid, Bills (ADP – 127)
- Colston Loveland, Bears (ADP - 113)
- Dallas Goedert, Eagles (ADP – 134)
Kincaid has failed to live up to fantasy expectations in his first two seasons in the pros, but he still has top-10 potential in the Bills offense. Plus, he’s pretty cheap as a Round 10 or 11 pick. Warren and Loveland are the two top rookies, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see either of them finish as fantasy starters at season’s end. They’re both reasonably priced, too. Ferguson averaged more than 10 fantasy points in his only full season with Dak Prescott as a starter (2023), so he has a chance to be a nice bargain beyond Round 13. I tend to think Goedert’s best fantasy seasons are behind him, but a low-end TE1 finish is still possible.
Tier 5 – Big Names, Limited Value
- Jonnu Smith, Steelers (ADP – 105)
- Kyle Pitts, Falcons (ADP – 141)
- Hunter Henry Patriots (ADP – 202)
- Zach Ertz, Commanders (ADP – 154)
- Case Otton, Buccaneers (ADP – 212)
Four of the tight ends in this tier, Smith, Pitts, Henry and Ertz, have had top-10 finishes in their careers. Heck, Smith was the fourth-best tight end in fantasy last season, but a move to Pittsburgh has turned him into more of a fantasy backup this year. Pitts can no longer be considered more than a TE2 after failing to meet expectations in each of the last two years, and we’re all waiting for the wheels to fall off for Ertz. He could also lose some work to Ben Sinnott this season. Otton is the youngest member of the tier, but there are a lot of mouths to feed in the Buccaneers offense. That will make it tough for him to really bust out.
Tier 6 – Sleepers and Veterans, Oh My
- Brenton Strange, Jaguars (ADP – 189)
- Mike Gesicki, Bengals (ADP – 217)
- Dalton Schultz, Texans (ADP – 227)
- Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (ADP – 186)
- Isaiah Likely, Ravens (ADP – 157)
This tier starts with Strange, who is one of my favorite sleepers at the position now that he’s the top tight end in Jacksonville. You could also fit Likely into that sleeper category, though he’s going to miss more than a month of action due to a broken bone in his foot that required surgery. Gesicki was a viable fantasy option at times last season, but the addition of Noah Fant hurts his stock a bit. Freiermuth’s stock took a nosedive with the addition of Smith in Pittsburgh, making him a fantasy backup. Schultz is just a low TE in drafts.
Tier 7 – Maybe, Baby
- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (ADP – 222)
- Mason Taylor, Jets (ADP – 225)
- Darren Waller, Dolphins (ADP – 191)
- Theo Johnson, Giants (ADP – 287)
- Juwan Johnson, Saints (ADP – 308)
- Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks (ADP - 229)
As you can tell, the depth at tight end isn’t great … but there are a couple of players who are worth your attention late in drafts. Taylor and Arroyo could push to be starters in Year 1 (Taylor more so), making them each deep sleepers in 2025. Okonkwo could see more looks in a Titans passing game with little depth. Both of the Johnsons are worth a late flier, especially in tight end premium leagues. Waller hasn’t played in the NFL in over a year, and I’m not expecting much from him in Miami during what will be his age-33 campaign.
Tier 8 – No, Thanks
- Cole Kmet, Bears (ADP – 262)
- Noah Gray, Chiefs (ADP - 268)
- Will Dissly, Chargers (ADP – 344)
- Tyler Conklin, Chargers (ADP – 272)
- Tyler Higbee, Rams (ADP – 275)
- Terrance Ferguson, Rams (ADP - 271)
- Dawson Knox, Bills (ADP – 305)
- AJ Barner, Seahawks (ADP – 323)
The name of the tier says it all … unless you’re in a tight end premium league, none of these players should really be on your radar in drafts. At best, they’ll be waiver-wire additions.