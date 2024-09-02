30 Best Fantasy Football Team Names for Taylor Swift Fans
You've drafted the perfect fantasy team, now you need a perfect fantasy football team name!
Just like the perfect lyrics, a perfect team name sets the tone for the entire season.It makes you smile when you set your lineups, and it lets the other league owners know you are serious about winning!
The fantasy football community is one of the most fun on the planet, and as more and more Swifties join the fun, it's only natural we had to come up with some Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce/Kansas City Chiefs-themed team names. Here are some ideas to get you started.
Most importantly, have fun and be creative! Just like Travis and Taylor, you want to pick something you love.
- We Are Never Ever Getting Dak Together (if you drafted Dak Prescott)
- Got A Long List of Flex Runners
- Tight End Zone
- Jordan Love Story (if you drafted Jordan Love)
- All Isaiah on Me (If you drafted Isiah Pacheco)
- I Don’t Know About You, But I’m Sstarting 22 (if you drafted Derrick Henry or Rashid Shaheed)
- I’ve Got That Kelce Play Scheme Until The Bye
- Who’s Afraid of Little Cee Dee? (If you drafted CeeDee Lamb)
- I Can Make the Bench Guys Good For a Weekend
- Shake it Goff (If you drafted Jared Goff)
- You Belong with Tee (If you drafted Tee Higgins)
- I’ve got a Tank/Chase, Baby (If you drafted Tank Dell and Ja'Marr Chase)
- Zeke Now (Jonathan Taylor’s version) (If you drafted Jonathan Taylor or Ezekiel Elliott)
- 19/89 (If you drafted Deebo Samuel and Brock Bowers)
- Getaway Carr (If you drafted Derek Carr)
- Running it Back to December
- Mahomes is Where The Heart Is (if you drafted Patrick Mahomes)
- Last Great Fantasy Dynasty
- We’re not Worthy (If you drafted Xavier Worthy)
- Oh Say Can You Kelce?
- Kelce What I Did There?
- Hanging With Mahomeys
- Cold As Rice (If you drafted Rashee Rice)
- Where’s the Chief?
- Reid em and Weep
- Harrison Butt Kickers (If you drafted Harrison Butker)
- Post Mahomes
- Rice, Rice, Baby
- He's Team Captain and I'm On the Bleachers
- He is Hollywood, This is a Small Town (If you drafted Hollywood Brown)
Now that you have your team name, do you need a little more help getting set up for your draft? The 2024 Sports Illustrated fantasy football draft kit has over 100 article that cover everything you need to know. Looking for something a little simpler than 100 articles? We also have you covered with our 2024 fantasy football cheat sheet, which has some key targets all in one place, as well as a printable rankings page.