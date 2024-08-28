Printable 2024 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet
Your 2024 fantasy football draft is fast approaching, and training camp, preseason and roster cuts have shaken up the NFL landscape. Maybe the prep work you were doing early in August has been drastically changed, or maybe you were waiting until the dust settled before you got yourself geared up to draft.
The 2024 Sports Illustrated fantasy football draft kit is your best place for in-depth prep. We have you covered from the basics (rankings, sleepers, busts to avoid) to much deeper analysis that will let you dominate your league.
There are over 100 articles in there — it has everything you need to know before you draft. But sometimes you don't have time for 100 articles worth of strategy, and sometimes you need something handy to print out to have with you while you draft.
That's where this 2024 fantasy football cheat sheet comes into play. We've got a one-page rankings printout for you plus a quick overview of some of the highlights from our draft kit that will help you prep for your draft in minutes instead of hours.
So to start things off, let's look at rankings.
Printable Rankings Cheat Sheet
You can find and print our latest rankings cheat sheet (updated August 27) at this link (PDF file) or this link (JPG file)
Sleepers, Busts & Breakouts Cheat Sheet
Here we'll include links to articles if you want deeper analysis on any of these players, but to save you some time we've also compiled a quick-hitting list of our top sleeper picks, breakout candidates and busts to avoid in your 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Sleepers
- Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
- Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
- Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
- Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
- Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
- Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
- Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
- Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings
- Rico Dowdle, RB, Dallas Cowboys
- Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
- Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
- Audric Estime, RB, Denver Broncos
- Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
- Brian Thoms Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
- Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills
- Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
- Curtis Samuel, WR, Buffalo Bills
- Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots
- Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
- Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
- Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets
- Mike Gesicki, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
- Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos
- Hayden Hurst, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Breakout Candidates
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
- Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
- Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
- Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans
- De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
- James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
- Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
- Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
- Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
- Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
- Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
- Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
- George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers
- Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
- Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
- Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Busts to Avoid
- Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets
- Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
- Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings
- Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans
- Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
- Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
- Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
- Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans
- Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans
- Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
- Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
- Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
- David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
- Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
- Jonnu Smith, TE, Miami Dolphins
Top Draft Strategy Tips
We have a full guide to fantasy football snake draft strategies to win your league that includes more analysis on each of these strategies, but here's a quick rundown of the top 10 tips:
- Know your league rules
- Use a tiered rankings draft strategy (check out our QB tiers, RB tiers, WR tiers and TE tiers for more)
- Don't be afraid to fill your bench early
- Be bold at defense and kicker
- Target dual-threat quarterbacks
- Strategically target depth based on your starters
- Trust your gut
- Prepare yourself to be flexible
- Pay attention to other teams' rosters
- Target high-volume offenses