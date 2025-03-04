5 Best Keenan Allen Free Agent Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Keenan Allen has been one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football for most of his pro career, but his move to Chicago was detrimental to his statistical success. He posted his fewest number of receiving yards since 2016, when he missed most of the season. Allen also averaged a career-low 12.3 fantasy points per game as a member of the Bears, which was 9.2 fewer points than he averaged during his final season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Allen’s decline wasn’t all about his skills diminishing at the age of 32, however. It was more due to a drop in targets in a crowded Bears wide receiver room that fielded DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. If the veteran decides to walk as a free agent, there’s a good chance we could see him re-emerge as a more useful fantasy asset next season.
Here are five teams that could use Allen’s services and where he would have an opportunity to re-emerge as a fantasy starter and a productive option once again.
Keenan Allen Free Agency Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Los Angeles Rams
There might not be a better landing spot for a slot receiver than Los Angeles, as the Rams will be trading Cooper Kupp this offseason. His absence would open up eight to 10 targets per game, and Allen would benefit from playing in the offense of coach Sean McVay. He and Puka Nacua would form quite a formidable fantasy duo, making the Rams' pass attack one of the league’s most explosive … especially with Matthew Stafford sticking around.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills need help at wide receiver, as Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are slated to be free agents. While the team already has a slot man in Khalil Shakir, the addition of Allen could still make sense. After all, he’s run 47.2% of his routes on the perimeter since 2017. The veteran would also be catching passes from one of the league’s elite quarterbacks in Josh Allen, so a move back into the fantasy WR1/2 conversation would be possible.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders have five receivers heading to free agency, including a pair of slot men, Olamide Zaccheus and Jamison Crowder. Zach Ertz, who was one of Jayden Daniels’ top targets last season, is also slated to become a free agent. As a result, Allen would be a great fit in what would be a fun and potentially productive passing game with Daniels at the helm. Even with Terry McLaurin in the mix, Allen would be in the WR2 mix in fantasy land.
Houston Texans
The Texans aren’t in great shape in terms of their salary cap (26th based on Spotrac), but they need help at wide receiver. Stefon Diggs is coming off a torn ACL and is slated to be a free agent, and Tank Dell is going to miss the 2025 season due to an injured knee. If the Texans let Diggs walk, which appears to be the case, that would open up opportunities for Allen to be the second option in the Texans' passing game behind Nico Collins. It’s an attractive fantasy scenario for sure and would make Allen a viable No. 2 fantasy option.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have a huge need at wide receiver and over $96 million to spend, so adding a productive veteran like Allen makes a lot of sense. He would be the lead slot receiver, with Jakobi Meyers playing on the outside (he ran 66 percent of his routes on the perimeter in 2024). Brock Bowers would obviously see a ton of targets as well, but there should be enough to go around. This move and its fantasy impact, of course, would depend on what the Raiders do at quarterback. But Las Vegas is a potentially solid landing spot.