SI

Amari Cooper's Fantasy Value on the Rise After Trade Sends Him to Buffalo Bills

Michael Fabiano

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (21) defends during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (21) defends during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Well, it’s turned out to be quite an eventful day in the NFL and fantasy football!

Just a few hours after Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills have acquired Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

Fantasy Impact of Amari Cooper Trade on Buffalo Bills

The move has a lot of positives, none more than for Cooper, who was being wasted in a bad Browns offense.

Now in Buffalo, he should emerge into the top wide receiver for Josh Allen sooner rather than later. That will make the veteran a more reliable fantasy play who could bring back WR2 value once he and Allen gain a solid rapport on the field. This does hurt the stock of Khalill Shakir and Keon Coleman, who could lose targets moving forward.

Fantasy Impact of Amari Cooper Trade on Cleveland Browns

In Cleveland, Jerry Jeudy takes over as the team’s new No. 1 wideout. While that should mean more targets, it doesn’t necessarily mean a huge uptick in fantasy value. Keep in mind, Deshaun Watson hasn’t thrown for 200 yards in a single game with the Browns.

The move also should benefit David Njoku, who could be the second option in the pass attack, and Elijah Moore, who is worth a speculative add off the waiver wire.

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY