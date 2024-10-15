Amari Cooper's Fantasy Value on the Rise After Trade Sends Him to Buffalo Bills
Well, it’s turned out to be quite an eventful day in the NFL and fantasy football!
Just a few hours after Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills have acquired Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.
Fantasy Impact of Amari Cooper Trade on Buffalo Bills
The move has a lot of positives, none more than for Cooper, who was being wasted in a bad Browns offense.
Now in Buffalo, he should emerge into the top wide receiver for Josh Allen sooner rather than later. That will make the veteran a more reliable fantasy play who could bring back WR2 value once he and Allen gain a solid rapport on the field. This does hurt the stock of Khalill Shakir and Keon Coleman, who could lose targets moving forward.
Fantasy Impact of Amari Cooper Trade on Cleveland Browns
In Cleveland, Jerry Jeudy takes over as the team’s new No. 1 wideout. While that should mean more targets, it doesn’t necessarily mean a huge uptick in fantasy value. Keep in mind, Deshaun Watson hasn’t thrown for 200 yards in a single game with the Browns.
The move also should benefit David Njoku, who could be the second option in the pass attack, and Elijah Moore, who is worth a speculative add off the waiver wire.