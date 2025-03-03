5 Best Chris Godwin Free Agent Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
The 2024 fantasy football season saw a number of wide receivers put up huge statistics, including Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Brian Thomas Jr. (to name a few). One name that might slip through the cracks, however, is Chris Godwin. In his first seven games, he ranked second in fantasy points per game among wideouts, scoring just 0.3 fewer than Chase.
Unfortunately, Godwin suffered a gruesome ankle injury in his seventh game that cost him the rest of the season. With the season now over, the veteran finds himself slated to be a free agent. Obviously, his best fantasy spot would be to remain in Tampa Bay, but the emergence of Jalen McMillan could make him expendable for the Buccaneers.
If that comes to fruition, Godwin will have no shortage of suitors as long as his medicals are good. Here are five teams that would be good fits, both for real and fantasy football purposes.
Chris Godwin Free Agent Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Los Angeles Rams
There might not be a better landing spot for a slot receiver than Los Angeles, as the Rams will be trading Cooper Kupp this offseason. His absence would open up eight to 10 targets per game, and Godwin would benefit from playing in the offense of coach Sean McVay. He and Puka Nacua would form quite a formidable fantasy duo, making the Rams pass attack one of the league’s most explosive … especially now that Matthew Stafford will remain with the team.
Buffalo Bills
Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are both free agents, so the Bills will be looking for help at the perimeter receiver position. While the team already has a slot man in Khalil Shakir, the addition of Godwin could still make sense. After all, he ran 66.3 percent of his 2023 routes on the perimeter. What’s more, 47.6 percent of his career routes have been run on the outside. Godwin would quickly become a popular target for Josh Allen in the offense.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders have five receivers heading to free agency, including a pair of slot men in Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder. Zach Ertz, who was one of Jayden Daniels’ top targets last season, is also slated to become a free agent. As a result, Godwin would be a great fit in what would be a fun and potentially productive passing game with Daniels at the helm. Even with Terry McLaurin in the mix, Godwin would see plenty of opportunities.
Houston Texans
Stefon Diggs is coming off a torn ACL and is slated to be a free agent, and Tank Dell is going to miss the 2025 season due to a badly injured knee of his own. If the Texans decide to let Diggs walk, which appears to be the case, that would open up plenty of opportunities for Godwin to be the second option in the Texans passing game behind Nico Collins. It’s an attractive fantasy scenario for sure and would make Godwin a viable No. 2 fantasy option.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have a huge need at wide receiver and a lot of money to spend based on their cap totals, so adding Godwin makes a lot of sense. Not only does he fill a need, but the veteran also has a relationship with minority team owner Tom Brady. Las Vegas does have Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but Godwin would see plenty of chances in Sin City. In fact, with the right quarterback under center, he could be a solid WR2 in fantasy land.