5 Best Deebo Samuel Sr. Trade Destinations for Fantasy Football
The San Franciso 49ers and Deebo Samuel Sr. could be parting ways this offseason, as the veteran wideout has been granted permission to seek a trade. He has been a big name in the fantasy world, especially in 2021 when he had a career-high 338.9 points and averaged 21.2 points per game. The problem is his 2021 totals are a career outlier.
Prior to that season, Samuel averaged around 12 points per game. In the three years after his big year, his points per game average has dropped eight points. He’s also missed some time due to injuries, and his touches per game have declined in each of the last four years.
A change of scenery could be a good thing for his fantasy appeal, especially with the Niners getting Brandon Aiyuk back from a torn ACL and the team being high on potential fantasy sleeper Ricky Pearsall. So, while a return to elite status is unlikely, Samuel Sr. could see a boost in his fantasy appeal if he is traded to the right team. Here are five landing spots that could make Samuel Sr. a more attractive option for managers in their 2025 drafts.
Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Trade Destinations
Buffalo Bills
The Bills will be looking for wide receiver help this offseason, as Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are both free agents. Samuel Sr. is a versatile wideout, but he’s played more than 66 percent of his career routes on the perimeter. He could fit in with Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir and become Buffalo’s top option in the passing game. It also would be a real positive for Samuel Sr. to catch passes from a superstar quarterback like Josh Allen.
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman loves physical receivers (remember Anquan Boldin?), and Samuel Sr. fits the bill. He would come in and become one of the top options in the passing game for Justin Herbert. His presence wouldn’t put a huge dent into the targets of slot man Ladd McConkey. Obviously, Herbert’s fantasy value would also benefit from the move.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers could decide to move on from their current top wideout, Geroge Pickens, this offseason, but Samuel Sr. would be a nice fantasy fit in the Steel City regardless. Pittsburgh has three wide receivers (Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek) heading into free agency, and running back Najee Harris is also a potential walk candidate. Samuel Sr. would see plenty of touches in the offense and could push for WR2/flex value as a result.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders have five receivers heading to free agency, including three perimeter men in Dyami Bown, Noah Brown and K.J. Osborn. Their top tight end, Zach Ertz, is also a free agent. Imagine an offense led by Jayden Daniels and featuring both Samuel Sr. and Terry McLaurin. That would be great news for the young quarterback and also for Samuel Sr. He could certainly revitalize his fantasy value in Washington’s offense.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are almost completely devoid of talent at wide receiver, at least beyond Jakobi Meyers, so Samuel Sr. would see plenty of work for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. What the Raiders do at quarterback would be a big factor … many mock drafts have them taking Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 6 overall … but Samuel Sr. could be a nice fit. He would be in the WR2/flex starter conversation if he landed in Sin City.