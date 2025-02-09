All 49ers

Deebo Samuel Requested a Trade During his Exit Meeting with the 49ers

In hindsight, it's too bad the 49ers didn't move Deebo Samuel the first time he requested a trade back in 2022.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
If it seemed like Deebo Samuel didn't want to play for the 49ers this season, that's because he probably didn't.

He seemed miserable. He complained about his lack of touches on Twitter after a win. He struck a teammate on the sideline during another win. And then in his exit interview with Kyle Shanahan, Samuel officially requested a trade according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said per Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

I honestly don't understand Samuel's issue with the 49ers. He got the ball on offense 93 times this season. In 2023, he got 97 touches. His workload was virtually identical.

What changed was his effectiveness. He got open less often, broke fewer tackles than usual and dropped a bunch of passes. And it seems he blames the 49ers. He should look inward.

Any team that gives Samuel more than 90 touches in 2025 isn't serious about winning. And if all he wants is more touches, then he's not serious about winning, either. He cares about himself. Maybe he would prefer to play for the Raiders where he could be the No. 1 target on a terrible team. But I'm not sure they'd want him potentially ruining the culture they're trying to build.

In hindsight, it's too bad the 49ers didn't move Samuel the first time he requested a trade back in 2022. They could have gotten the 10th pick in the draft for him three years ago. Now, they'll be fortunate to get a fifth-round pick in return.

The 49ers brought this on themselves.

