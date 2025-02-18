5 Best Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers in Fantasy Football
The quarterback carousel could be a ton of fun this offseason, as a number of big-name players are either slated to become free agents or could be on the trade block. One player we know will be available is Aaron Rodgers, who has been told by the New York Jets that his services will no longer be needed. (Yeah, that stint in the Big Apple didn’t go too well.)
So, where could the 41-year-old land this offseason?
There would be no shortage of suitors, even at his extended age, and there’s a chance he could still hold some fantasy value … especially if he’s joined by his BFF Davante Adams. Here are five teams that could have a need at quarterback and would be interesting spots for Rodgers to land next season, including a few that could also bring Adams into the mix.
Best Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers in Fantasy Football
New Orleans Saints
There have been reports that the Saints could move on from Derek Carr, which would put adding a new quarterback atop the top of their 2025 priorities list. The team is dead last in the league in cap space, but it could save nearly $23 million if Carr is traded or released after June 1. Could the Saints then add Rodgers and Adams? That would make for a fun offense when you factor in Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and new head coach Kellen Moore.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have needs almost everywhere on offense, but luckily, they’re flush with cash to spend in free agency. I think Russell Wilson makes the most sense due to his connection with new head coach Pete Carroll, but Rodgers is also an option (though I wonder if Adams would return to Sin City). Imagine an offense with Rodgers, Adams, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Ashton Jeanty, who the team could draft at No. 6 overall? That’d be awesome.
Tennessee Titans
The Will Levis experiment appears to be over, and the Titans rank in the top 10 in salary cap space according to Spotrac. They have the top overall pick in the NFL draft and could take Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, but the Titans could also bring in both Rodgers and Adams in a division that should be up for grabs. In that scenario, the team could trade out of the top pick, grab a ton in return, and build an AFC South contender.
New York Giants
The Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could decide to take their next franchise quarterback. I’m not sure if Rodgers would want to stay in New York, but what if the G-Men brought in Rodgers and Adams to pair with Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson? Tyrone Tracy Jr. was also a nice sleeper in fantasy last year, so the team would suddenly have a very interesting offense. It’s unlikely, but this is “fantasy football,” right?
Minnesota Vikings
This one is nuts but hear me out. Imagine if Rodgers follows in the footsteps of Brett Favre and joins the Vikings after leaving the Jets! He would enter a fantasy-friendly offense under coach Kevin O’Connell, and featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. In this scenario, the Vikings would let Sam Darnold walk and allow J.J. McCarthy to learn under Rodgers for one year in order to make a serious Super Bowl run.